Since Nov. 3, 40 artists from near and far have been taking part in the 2025 Capitola Plein Air, a six-day outdoor art event that will culminate in a show and sale on Sunday from 11am to 4pm at New Brighton Middle School, 250 Washburn Ave.

Plein Air, which means to paint outdoors, is an annual event that welcomes artists to the town of Capitola, inviting them to capture scenes around town from Nov. 3 through Nov. 9 and take part in various activities along the way.

One such activity is “Quick Paint,” taking place 10am–2pm this Saturday, Nov. 8, in Esplanade Park. Artists are challenged to create an entirely new piece of artwork in two hours. The event will feature live music by Clay Moon.

To mark Capitola Plein Air’s 10th year, says event specialist Jaquelyn Johnson, “We have a host of special activities in store, honoring the rich history of this celebration of art, artists, and the city itself.”

A public exhibition and sale will showcase art created during Plein Air. A $1,000 first prize, sponsored by Dan Aspromonte, will be awarded by a panel of judges.

For information about Capitola Plein Air, visit the City of Capitola’s website and check out the Artists’ Spotlight Posts on the Capitola Community Services and Recreation Instagram account (@CapitolaRecreation).