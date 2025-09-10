It has been nearly five decades since Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls began selling their iconic pastries at the Santa Cruz County Fair.

The stand has become a cornerstone of the fair’s multifarious food offerings, and on busy days the dozen or so employees can sell as many as 4,000 rolls, says manager Jose Mirelez.

On any day during the fair, dozens of people can be seen lining up at the stand, ordering rolls that can be topped with frosting, nuts and bacon.

New this year is the Tres Leches roll, an ode to the Latin-American dessert. It features frosting mixed with evaporated and sweetened condensed milk and heavy cream, then topped with caramel and sprinkled with piloncillo, an unrefined, raw cane sugar common in Mexican and Latin American cuisine.

FAIR EATS Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls owner Willie Madaus readies his food stand for the fair. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

But traditionalists hoping for the stand’s classic need not fret: the traditional menu will still be on offer.

“We love what we do,” Mirelez said. “It’s all made by hand with love, and we get to put pride in it.”

Headquartered in Altamonte near Yosemite National Park, the stand started the year in Quartzsite, Arizona, and the San Diego County Fair in June and July.

They took home best in show awards at the California State Fair food competition at the California State Fair in Sacramento, as well as at the San Diego County Fair.

And while the cinnamon roll booth was the first food stand to make an appearance, work was happening throughout the fairgrounds, getting it ready for its Sept. 10 opening.

On Sept. 2, work crews were busy putting up giant tents in the fairgrounds for the annual event that runs through Sept. 14.

GOING UP Workers put their weight into yanking a large tent into position as part of preparations for the Santa Cruz County Fair, which runs Sept. 10-14. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Visitors this year can expect a handful of small changes.

The threat of avian influenza has somewhat limited the animals the fair can display, says spokesman Ron Haedicke. This means that the poultry barn will not have its usual display of chickens and other birds. Instead, the young people that raised them will make videos, which will be shown in the barn.

New this year in the Poultry Barn will be a Homestead Pavilion, where visitors can learn live-off-the-land skills such as canning and preserving. In addition, visitors will have the chance to see live chicks hatching in an incubator.

Due to the same disease, beef cattle cannot be displayed, although dairy cows can.

Still, most of the livestock will be on display, and attendees can expect old favorites such as the All Alaskan Racing Pigs and self-described master hypnotist Michael Mezmer.

A group of freestyle motorcycle daredevils called FMX Ramp-Age will perform Sept. 10, and there will be a nightly lighted drone show.

“The place looks better than I’ve ever seen it, and we’re looking forward to having everybody here,” Haedicke said.