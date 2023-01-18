.Giveaways

.Tickets to 8 Tens @ 8 Festival Part 2

Enter to win a pair of tickets to 8 Tens @ 8 Short Play Festival Part 2 at the Santa Cruz County Actors’ Theatre on Saturday, February 18 or Sunday, February 19 at 8pm.

After nearly 3 years, the 8 Tens @ 8 Short Play Festival is back! Actors’ Theatre’s annual 10-minute play festival is one of the most anticipated and popular events of the theatre season in Santa Cruz. Eight different short plays make for an engaging, entertaining and ever-changing evening of theater. Returning actors from past years are joined by new and talented faces to bring you this smorgasbord of short-play goodness!

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Monday, February 13, 2023.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

