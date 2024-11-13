Enter for a chance to win tickets to A Christmas Carol presented by Santa Cruz Shakespeare at the historic Vets Hall in Downtown Santa Cruz on Sunday, December 22, 7:00pm.

Santa Cruz Shakespeare presents a world premiere adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, by Artistic Director Charles Pasternak. This Carol will hew closely to Dickens’ original text while embracing the exciting, inspiring spirit that SCS is known for. Featuring Mike Ryan as Scrooge, as well as local favorite Julie James, the production will take place at the historic Santa Cruz County Veteran’s Memorial Building. Buy Tickets »

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Monday, December 16, 2024.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.