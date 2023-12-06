.A New Aroma

Opened nine months ago, Aroma Restaurant aspires to be the upscale spot in the San Lorenzo Valley to celebrate special occasions. General manager Allan DeJesus says the food is high-end, yet approachable with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Appetizers include coconut prawns with coconut curry dipping sauce, Peruvian ceviche, and Korean-style Kalbi short ribs with Asian pear and gochujang. Entrées include steak and fish such as ribeye and salmon, as well as chicken adobo, a traditional Filipino dish based on DeJesus’s grandma’s recipe.

Desserts include chocolate souffle, ginger flan and apple strudel à la mode. The ambiance is elegant, yet warm, with redolent statements of wood complementing the ambient lighting and punctuated with gold and leather accents.

Currently doing a Tuesday special, regular hours on other days are 11am-3pm for lunch and 3-9pm for dinner (until 10pm Fri/Sat).

Give me the tea on Tuesdays?

ALLAN DEJESUS: We decided to offer something different than our standard menu. The owner of the restaurant, Mario, is from La Paz, Mexico, so we wanted to highlight the cuisine of his homeland and utilize our vertical broiler. We’ve been preparing trompas of marinated pork and pineapple to serve al pastor and queso pastor to our guests. We call it Taco Tuesday and it has really turned into a popular neighborhood night.

Tell me about the bar program?

AD: We have been working to cultivate a beer and wine list that highlights local breweries and wineries, as well as cultivate a cocktail list inspired by the classics while also trying to create something unique and original. There are several drinks on our list that you can’t find anywhere else, like our color changing Pom Collins and our Mexican Mocha Martini. My staff and I are happy to suggest pairings, be it wine, beer cocktail or mocktail, to find the perfect drink to accompany any dish.

9600 CA-9, Ben Lomond, 831-609-6596; aromarestaurant831.com