.A New Stage of Life

“The stage is a magic circle where only the most real things happen, a neutral territory outside the jurisdiction of Fate where stars may be crossed with impunity. A truer and more real place does not exist in all the universe.”

― P.S. Baber

You can end the year with the fastest talking comedian at Scotts Valley’s newest venue. Coming on Dec. 30 is a comedy show and fundraiser, for the Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild (The Guild). This is a chance to not only laugh, lift your burdens and carry a silly grin, but to also help contribute to a worthy local cause.

Headlining the show is internationally-known comedian Myq Kaplan. Kaplan has been onTV shows including; Conan O’Brien, Craig Ferguson, David Letterman, Seth Meyers and America’s Got Talent.

From his home in Brooklyn, NY, Kaplan is enthusiastic about his upcoming performance.

“I’m always grateful when new places open up for live performances. It’s like beginner’s mind Buddhism. Shunryū Suzuki has said ‘In the beginner’s mind there are many possibilities.’ And, a new performance space is just like that. Anything can happen. The room is just charged with energy, waiting to be filled with laughter. Or, whatever else is going to fill it. I like laughter. Let’s fill it with laughter.”

The magnificent magical space is located across from the Scotts Valley metro station. You can tell. because it has the word, “THEATRE”, festooned over the top of the doors. A labor of love, a dream realized, Santa Cruz’ newest stage is the vision of a dedicated group of Scott’s Valley community members.

(The Guild) spent nine years and used 250 volunteers to manifest the theater. The doors opened just over a year ago, and programming has been diverse and dedicated to community enrichment. SCPA has had over 52 performances and events under its belt.

The Guild slowly refurbished an old skating rink into a beautiful 284-seat performing arts venue. Guild members say they believe in providing an affordable, centrally-located venue for theater and community events. The SVCPAC still has that new theater smell. While a great place to gather, this stage is also a chance for community creatives to bring their ideas to the boards and floodlights, and bring their dreams to life.

At the New Year’s Eve Eve Comedy Show, they will be selling locally brewed beer and wine. All proceeds benefit The Guild and allow their mostly volunteer driven staff, to maintain this ambitious adventure.

If you’ve never been to a comedy show, this is an opportunity to also see Emily Van Dyke. Originally from the Midwest, Van Dyke is the number one comedian in San Francisco and recently recorded her first comedy album.

According to headliner Myq Kaplan, “Laughing is one of the most unifying experiences there is. Whatever language you speak, wherever you come from, whoever you are, you can laugh. and by doing it with a room full of people it’s even better. Or, maybe doing it alone is even more impressive. Either way, it’s great! Laughter! (This message brought to you by Comedians For Laughter.)”

Doors open at 6:30 and you can listen to live jazz by Lee & Treeswing, see vendors provided by Little Hill Sanctuary and meet the comics. Take a chance, and come support Scotts Valley’s newest attraction. The New Years Eve Eve Comedy Show/ Fundriaser will happen on Saturday, December 30 at the Scotts Valley Performing Arts Theatre located at 251 Kings Village Road. Tickets are $20 in advance/ $25 at the door. Suitable for 16 and up, accompanied by an adult. Tickets are on Eventbrite.