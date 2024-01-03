.A Riesling to Love

By Josie Cowden
RAD RIESLING Mark Hoover of Integrity Wines shows off the winery’s selection. PHOTO Johanna Miller

I have fallen in love with Riesling all over again! This lovely white grape variety adds aromatic punch to one’s lunch, dinner – or to enjoy just on its own.

Although it’s said that some of the best Rieslings hail from Germany or Austria, some excellent Rieslings can be found in California. One such Riesling is made by Integrity Wines. Their 2021 Santa Lucia Highlands Riesling ($26) is light straw in color with a palate of fresh apple and lychee.

Not all Rieslings are overly sweet, and this one made by Integrity would pair well with most foods. Check out their wines at their next event or at the tasting room.

Integrity Wines, 135 Aviation Way #16 (at Watsonville Airport), Watsonville, 831-322-4200. Integrity.wine.com

Fab Slabs

On my second trip to Australia, a friend and I went on a wine-tasting trip to the Barossa Valley. There we came across a beautiful store owned by Maggie Beer – the Martha Stewart of Australia – and I bought a beautiful solid-wood cutting board. Recently I found a line of Australian-wood cutting boards called Fab Slabs made of camphor laurel which is naturally and permanently antibacterial. They’re handmade in Australia of one single slab of timber. fabslabscuttingboards.com.au

Castelli’s Caffe & Deli

Castelli’s Caffe & Deli is in a great location. If you’re headed to Seacliff State Park, this is the place to grab a good custom sandwich. Or sit outside on the cozy patio and enjoy a Breakfast Burrito or Avocado Toast – breakfast served 8am to noon. This family-run business – Vittorio Castelli had Felton Deli for 10 years – was really busy when I stopped by recently, with Kate Castelli behind the counter. Castelli’s also serves up salads, meatballs and chowder, blended cold drinks, and, of course, coffee and tea.

Castelli’s Caffe & Deli, 236 Santa Cruz Ave., Suite A, Aptos, 831-661-5699. Castellisaptos.com

Josie Cowden
