.A Rundown of Santa Cruz County’s Top 420 Events

Last year, Tommy Chong appeared at KindPeoples for a pre-420 product bash and a meet-and-greet. He returned to the Santa Cruz dispensary a couple of days later with his longtime comic partner in crime, Cheech Marin. Hundreds waited in line at the Ocean Street location to swap stories with the adored duo.

Cheech and Chong won’t be in attendance this year, but KindPeoples’ 420 Stash & Bash: A Celebration of Cannabis, Community & Creativity will radiate with blazing festivities, kicking off on April 15.

But THE day, April 20, is the day you won’t want to miss: far-out food truck fare (PANA Venezuelan), goodie stash bags (free for the first 200 customers) and live music from local favorite Pacific Roots (3pm). In addition to activations from Kiva, Cann, Pacific Stone, Jetty, local artists and vendor popup shops, KindPeoples’ 420 specials will blow your mind. While Tommy Chong’s products are currently out of stock (damn!), KindPeoples will boast tons of killer 420-only bargains from Big Pete’s Treats, Buddies, Camino, Claybourne, Fig Farms, Heavy Hitters and Lost Farms.

Puff, puff, but please make sure not to pass on The Hook Outlet’s “blazing hot 420 deals” filling the elegantly presented and curated shelves of Capitola’s and Watsonville’s now-iconic discount cannabis emporium. The self-proclaimed “Most Affordable Cannabis in Santa Cruz County,” The Hook’s core collection of popular canna brands, including Heavy Hitters, Cookies and Jungle Boys, are already sold for a dizzying 30-50%-plus less than other local dispensaries. On 420, the discounts will go even deeper—check out the deals on coveted canna creations from influential and esteemed cannabis growers like ExpendaFarms, established by popular local reggae rockers the Expendables.

Soquel’s TreeHouse Dispensary—three-time runner-up for “Best Dispensary in Santa Cruz County”—has blossomed into a top-tier cannabis destination. It’s not just the artsy vibes, comfy gathering spaces, vibrant community events and knowledgeable staff that make TreeHouse a hit with local cannabis enthusiasts. It’s the top-tier herb and Higher Edibles offerings, including Canna-Corn Nuts—guaranteed to bring old-school snacking nostalgia to anyone needing a salty, bliss-inducing snack. On 420, TreeHouse has a host of fun planned alongside the bevy of deals. Groove to live music from El Pecado de Juana (4-5:30pm) and DJ Ay Que Linda (5:30-7pm), and have fun with Caricatures by Miggy, Face Gems with Tia McCord and Hair Tinsel with Tinsel Chick. Plus, there will be munchies on hand, courtesy of Chubbs Chicken, Las Mini Frescas, Laurel Bakes and more.

Reefside Dispensary is one of the first cannabis spots most out-of-towners see—it’s difficult to miss—on their way to the Boardwalk or the beach. The first thing you’ll notice about the downtown Santa Cruz dispensary is it’s very, very green. Its ridiculously monotone color scheme makes sense, though. The eye-catching green façade is like a subliminal beacon, screaming, “Buy weed here!” repeatedly. During the family-owned dispensary’s upcoming “420 Bash,” the green scheme won’t be needed to attract local and visiting cannabis fans. Not only will there be a food truck, but for every $20 spent, customers will receive a free taco. Score! Reefside’s slew of discounts and deals, including a sale on its delicious and popular “Sour Blue Raspberry Hi-Burst” infused fruit chew edibles (Indica 10 Pack – 100mg, $18). Have a happy and safe 420!

Santa Cruz County Dispensaries

3 Bros, 831-345-0281;

3brossantacruz.com

The Apothecarium, 831-325-0691;

apothecarium.com

CannaCruz, 831-420-3227;

cannacruz.com

Central Coast Wellness Center, 831-704-7340;

centralcoastwellnesscenter.org

Creekside Wellness, 831-338-3840;

creeksidewellness.co

Cultivate Aptos/SCVA, 831-431-6347;

scva.us

Curbstone Exchange, 831-704-7151;

curbstoneexchange.org

The Hook Outlet, 831-322-4665;

hookoutlet.com

KindPeoples, 831-471-8562, 831-515-4144;

kindpeoples.com

One Plant, 831-475-5506;

oneplant.life

PR Farms, 831-462-9999;

enjoythefarm.com/location/pr-farms-santa-cruz

Reefside Dispensary, 831-515-7363;

reefside.co

Santa Cruz Naturals, 831-688-7266;

santacruzcannabis.com

Therapeutic Healthcare Collective, 831-713-5641;

thcsoquel.com

TreeHouse Dispensary, 831-471-8289;

ourtreehouse.io



