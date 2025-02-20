.Adrian Gonzalez loses bid for parole

By Tarmo Hannula

The man who kidnapped, raped and murdered an 8-year-old girl before placing her body in a recycling bin in 2015 will spend at least another two years in prison.

After less than a week of deliberations, a jury denied Adrian “A.J.” Gonzlaez’s bid for parole Wednesday afternoon.

As the verdict was read, several people in the courtroom cheered, and one man yelled out, suggesting that Gonzalez take his own life.

Gonzalez showed no emotion as the verdict was read, instead staring ahead with a blank look on his face.

The murder of Madyson “Maddy” Middleton happened on July 25, 2015, in Tannery Artist Lofts in Santa Cruz where Maddy and Gonzalez lived, when Gonzalez lured the her to his apartment, attacked her from behind, bound her with duct tape and choked her into unconsciousness before raping her and then stabbing her in the neck when he realized she wasn’t dead yet.

Maddy Middleton’s mother Laura Jordan hugs a friend outside court after the verdict was read. (Tarmo Hannula/The Pajaronian

His defense attorney Charlie Stevens stressed that most people are still in a development stage up to the age of 25, and that Gonzalez was not up to some “mastermind plan” to commit murder. Stevens told the jurors during more than a month of testimony that Gonzalez has been rehabilitated.

But prosecutor Tara George argued that Gonzalez, with a history of lying, deception and a range of psychological disorders, is dangerous and a risk to society and should not be released from custody.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
