Few Santa Cruz restaurants in the last century have enjoyed as glorious a run as Ristorante Italiano. It opened its doors at the corner of Soquel and Ocean View way back in 1982 and remained a community institution until 2023. (Which inspires a fun question: What restaurants do you have on your short list of local legends?)

Ristorante’s charm emerged from many sources, including the family-run warmth and comfort-forward menu of ciopinno, lasagna, chicken saltimboca and tiramisu (among other authentic offerings).

Another crucial element: its expansive setting in the former Dominican Hospital—which became Branciforte Plaza when Dominican relocated—including an iconic patio with a hand-painted mural.

So it’s glorious news that another family-owned business is taking over the property—and adding a neighboring suite—with hopes of opening as soon as January.

Aki Fresh Mex (265 Carmel Ave., Marina) has earned a loyal and passionate following thanks to hyper fresh chile verde tamales, molcajetes, vampiro tacos, moles and stuffed squash blossoms inspired by chef-owner Isabel Escorcia’s native Hidalgo, Mexico, a state known for its food in a country famous for some of the world’s best.

The second Aki—a take on the Spanish word aqui—will drop the “Mex” as it expands to include Peruvian ceviches, aguachiles and causas crafted by new partner and chef Michael Castañeda D’Roma.

According to Escorcia, her regulars include a number of Santa Cruz residents, which inspired her and her team to start investigating locations to the north.

The new outpost will add 7am–2pm breakfast-leaning options, coffee and signature pastries, but the whole operation will continue to center around the key concept, which will remain in #2’s name and appear in all plates they serve.

“Everything we do, we make it when you order,” Escorcia says. “Fresh, fresh, fresh.”

More at @akifreshmex on Instagram.

CDC…FTW

A special holiday synergy—part shop-local sale, part celebration, all community connectivity—explodes with the Watsonville Holiday Factory Sale on Saturday, Dec. 6, hosted by El Pájaro CDC and the Pajaro Valley Chamber, at the CDC’s incredible Commercial Kitchen Incubator site (23 E. Beach St., Suite 209, Watsonville). Dozens of vendors roll out handcrafted gifts, unique artwork, gourmet foods, custom jewelry and home goods, in person; admission is free; and every dollar = direct impact. El Pájaro CDC Executive Director Carmen Herrera-Mansir sums up its central spirit well. “Our entrepreneurs and program participants are the heart of our local food economy—diverse, talented, and deeply committed to our community,” she says. “This market is their moment to shine, giving them the direct opportunity to showcase the creativity and resilience that makes the Pajaro Valley so vibrant.” watsonvilleholidayfactorysale.com

LIL’ NIBBLES

Watsonville Wetlands Watch’s Garden Gurus weekly volunteer ritual happens 10–11am Dec. 5 (and every Friday) to weed, plant and prune the Native Plant Demonstration Garden at the Wetlands Educational Resource Center, watsonvillewetlandswatch.org/volunteer…UC Santa Cruz’s sister to the south and my alma mater, UCLA, is stoking folks on free guided meditations via the UCLA Mindful app…Brekland, a Brooklyn agtech startup, just won the $1 million grand prize at the Grow-NY Agtech business competition for its biodegradable foam, which coats crops to protect them from spring frost…I’m digging the rising trend of phone-free bars and restaurants, though I am addicted to taking food photos, and my phone is my camera, is that allowed?…La Popote, a French restaurant in England, stocks nearly 140 wines and—as of recently—seven waters, with an H2O “sommelier”…Bruce Lee, take it from here: “Empty your mind, be formless, shapeless—like water.”