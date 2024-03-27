.Allegretto Vineyard

Stay, Don’t Drive Away

By Josie Cowden
DON’T PASS ON ROBLES Wine, dine and recline at this Paso Robles resort. Photo: Contributed

When wine tasting in Paso Robles, Allegretto Vineyard Resort is the perfect place to stay. It lies just off Highway 46 East – which over the years has evolved into a hub of action with an abundance of new wineries and tasting rooms.

But if you’re concerned about driving after imbibing on a few vinos, then stay right where you are in Allegretto. Owned by the Ayres family, this beautiful hotel has its own vineyards and makes its own wine. And there’s an upscale tasting room right there on the premises. And sitting in the hotel’s resplendent courtyard is a glorious spot in which to taste Allegretto’s magnificent wines.

One of our flights of wine had a fabulous Ayres Family Reserve 2019 Malbec ($80), and a definite favorite of mine. Aged in 25% new French and American oak barrels, it offers “refreshing flavors of mixed berry compote, black raspberry, and aromatic allspice.” It’s an absolute stunner!

Sign up for a tour of Allegretto’s vineyards, and you’ll really get the Full Monte on their lush property and bountiful fruit. Llamas and sheep also abound on the estate. The front desk will give you food pellets which the animals love, and will happily come to you to gobble some up out of the palm of your hand.

With its Tuscan-style architecture, museum-caliber artwork, spa, restaurant, and gardens, Allegretto is a simply stunning hotel to experience.

Allegretto Vineyard Resort Paso Robles, 2700 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles, 805-369-2500. allegrettovineyardresort.com

Walk and Wine

The Spring 2024 Downtown Santa Cruz Wine Walk is always hosted by favorite and familiar shops – with new shops to discover. The event is 3-6pm, Sunday, May 19. Tickets are $40, day of $45. Visit downtownsantacruz.com for info.

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleMarnie Stern
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
Support Local Journalism
