‘I love to dance and go to nightclubs all over the world, whether it’s Amsterdam or Iran,’ says guitar player and singer Ana Popovic. ‘But I never hear guitar and I wanted to change that.’

The Serbian-born musician—who plays the Rio Theatre on Dec. 3—is describing the title track off her 11th solo album, Dance to the Rhythm. The song in question opens the album, introducing the listener to a new style for Popovic: disco.

“Every record I make touches on something new,” she continues. “But I’ve never touched on disco before. Can you imagine it live? The club goes berserk!”

Truthfully, it’s easy to see audiences going berserk for any of the 10 tracks off her latest full-length, because—as the name implies—it’s a soundtrack celebrating the rhythm of life. That’s life in the fullest sense, the ups and the downs, and Popovic has had plenty of both in the last five years.

In 2020 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, the same disease her mother had passed away from only three years prior.

“It definitely shaped my view on life, that’s for sure,” she says. “I’m always on the positive side anyway but I did think that the best way [to get through] is to indulge in whatever your passion is, and mine is music and guitar.”

Between 14 long chemotherapy treatments Popovic wrote and recorded 2023’s Power, a testament to human resilience and strength, individually and collectively. Now, cancer-free, she released Dance to the Rhythm as the natural follow-up, tasting the spices of life and celebrating every second of it. Elements of blues, soul, funk and gospel flow throughout the album, keeping it upbeat even when the songs deal with universal hardships.

One great example is her cover of Paul Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.”

While the verses are mellow and capture the seriousness of the situation, she opens the choruses with blazing guitar, group vocals and a harmony of horns. It pays homage to the original version while still interpreting it through her own ears and life experiences. She says it’s a track she had to cover.

“I had an inner voice say, ‘This is the next cover for the next record,’’” she admits. “There was nothing I could do about it; it’s that strong.”

Part of the reason why was her own amicable divorce, which she was going through at the time.

“Paul Simon nailed it,” she says. “It’s a good message that we should all take separation as a positive and a new beginning. There doesn’t have to be drama, calling the police or all the difficultness for the family and kids.”

A veteran in the music world, Popovic has been playing since she was a child. She was introduced to American music through her father, who ordered records and traded them with his friends. They would also have regular, late-night jam sessions, which gave her the initial itch to pick up the guitar.

“When I was about 10 or 11, I really wanted to be a part of those jam sessions but—of course—there were no women,” she remembers. “It was always fascinating to me that people could get together, sit down, and communicate through music.”

It’s an experience she sings about it “Hottest Ticket in Town,” describing how she would bang on pots and pans, creating noise around the house, and proudly proclaiming, “I was born for this.”

Now in her 40s and a mother of two teenagers, Popovic includes her children in her creative endeavors. Her daughter was featured in the video for “Dance to the Rhythm,” and her son—who also plays in the band Don’t Touch the Sun—edited it.

“The trick is how to get them to do your stuff,” she laughs. “It just makes you think how far would we have been if we had all these possibilities and tools.”

Along with the infectious melodies, what makes Dance to the Rhythm trulystand out are the messages of hope and empowerment sewn throughout.

Like the album’s final song, “Sisters and Brothers,” a bluesy, soulful and funky song that reminds us to “love each other through the pain.” Popovic says audiences particularly enjoy that one, and they tell her so when they line up at the merch booth for meet and greets—something she’s done at every show for over 20 years.

“I love the feedback and to talk with people in all their different languages,” she explains. “It leaves them with an echoing, positive message. Every country in the world is dealing with the same issues: we are too divided. People have differences that are hard to bring together, so we need music. If there’s one thing that can unite people, it’s music.”

Ana Popovic plays at 7pm on Dec. 3 at the Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, presented in partnership with Moe’s Alley. $35 adv/$40 door. 423-8209. riotheatre.com