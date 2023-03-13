.Another Storm On its Way to Santa Cruz County

Although sunshine interspersed with scattered showers are expected to last through Monday, another storm is expected to hit the Central Coast early Tuesday. The storm will bring up to eight inches of rain to the already-drenched Santa Cruz Mountains and at least three inches to the rest of Santa Cruz County.

The approaching storm has residents on edge as additional flooding remains a distinct possibility.

“Now is your time to prepare,” National Weather Service meteorologist Cindy Palmer says. “We encourage everyone to listen to emergency management officials if you live in an evacuation zone.”

The additional rains will add more water to the Pajaro area, which is suffering a major flood after the Pajaro River Levee breached early Saturday morning, inundating neighborhoods and agricultural fields and forcing thousands to flee their homes.

All streams and rivers are likely to rise and are at risk of reaching flood stage.

The Pajaro River was at 23.2 feet Monday, but is expected to reach 27.6 feet as a result of the storm.

The San Lorenzo River is predicted to spike to roughly 18 feet, well over the 16.5-foot flood stage.

Additionally, the county is under a high wind warning from 11pm Monday through 5am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hwy 1 remains closed from Salinas Road to Hwy 129 (Riverside Drive) due to the flooding.

There is no estimated time for reopening, the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) stated in a press release.

Drivers are urged to avoid travel in the area. Travelers may take Hwy 156 or 129 east to U.S. 101 to travel around the Hwy 1 closure.

For state highway info: quickmap.dot.ca.gov

For Monterey County roads: tinyurl.com/RoadsMC