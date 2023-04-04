.Aptos Welcomes New Neighborhood Hangout Churchill & Beers

Brian Churchill’s career has taken him from Nebraska to Colorado to South Lake Tahoe. Last year, he moved to Santa Cruz to help run Aptos’ now defunct-Sid’s Smokehouse, where he met patron Paul Beers. After the spot closed, Churchill and Beers took over the space and collaborated on what’s now Churchill & Beers.

The Firecracker Prawn app—bacon-wrapped and jalapeño-stuffed—is an explosion of flavor. Burger options include the Western with barbeque sauce, bacon, cheddar and onion rings; the fried chicken and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches are also hits. The wood-fired pizza boasts housemade dough; faves include the Hawaiian and pesto chicken. There’s also a slew of local beer and wine selections. Hours are 11:30am-8:30pm every day except Tuesdays. GT asked Churchill more about his and Beers’ new spot.

What do you hope Churchill & Beers brings to Aptos?

BRIAN CHURCHILL: A comfortable place for families to come and unwind, where dad can enjoy a nice beer, mom a glass of wine and the kids can relax and watch sports. We’re right next to the high school, so we picture it as a place where people stop after the game to enjoy good food and a family-oriented vibe.

How would you describe your commitment to local wine and beer?

We live in a great area with many good local wineries and breweries. We are located right near Freedom Boulevard, a gateway to Corralitos, which is home to some of the best pinot noir grapes in California. It would be a shame not to feature the skills of all the local winemakers and brewers. Our goal is to showcase these great local products and honor the hard labor that goes into making them.

Churchill & Beers, 10110 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 831-612-6558; churchillandbeers.com