Sauvignon Blanc 2022

The summer solstice on June 21 announces that we are officially into summer – and time for a chilled white wine on the lighter side such as Aptos Vineyard’s 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, made by Rob Bergstrom. This delicious wine has aromas of freshly cut grass and citrus fruit – with zesty flavors of grapefruit, lemon, lime, and a smidgeon of passion fruit. Because of its crispness, it makes a perfect before-dinner drink.

Aptos Vineyard was started in 1974 by the late Judge John Marlo, and is now run by the local Baker family. And good news from the Bakers is that they are opening a tasting room in Aptos Village in the old Armitage Winery space next to Starbucks. They can now be more involved in events – and two coming up are:

Distinct Pinots of the Santa Cruz Mountains – a winemaker dinner involving a dozen wineries to be held 3-8pm on Sunday, June 25 at Regan Vineyards Winery. Tickets are $175.

Aptos Wine Wander – an afternoon of wine tasting in various businesses in Aptos Village to be held 1-4pm on Saturday, July 1. Tickets are $45.

For info and tickets visit Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains at scmwa.com

Sip for Second Harvest

Join Second Harvest Food Bank for an afternoon tasting of fine wines, hosted at the beautiful Seascape Golf Club. Eight tasting tickets, appetizers and a commemorative glass included in this worthwhile fundraiser. The event is 1-4pm June 25 at Seascape Golf Club, 610 Clubhouse Drive, Aptos. For tickets and info visit: thefoodbank.org

Summit Wineries

Burrell School is hosting a “happy hour” with Silver Mountain, Wrights Station, and Villa del Monte Winery. The event is 5-8pm on Friday, June 23 at Burrell School Winery. Burrellschool.com