.Aptos Vineyard

Connecting family and wines over a local, family-owned wine from the Santa Cruz Mountains

By Josie Cowden
wine, local wine, vineyards, vineyard, winery, wineries, white wine, red wine, rose wine

Sauvignon Blanc 2022

The summer solstice on June 21 announces that we are officially into summer – and time for a chilled white wine on the lighter side such as Aptos Vineyard’s 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, made by Rob Bergstrom. This delicious wine has aromas of freshly cut grass and citrus fruit – with zesty flavors of grapefruit, lemon, lime, and a smidgeon of passion fruit. Because of its crispness, it makes a perfect before-dinner drink. 

Aptos Vineyard was started in 1974 by the late Judge John Marlo, and is now run by the local Baker family. And good news from the Bakers is that they are opening a tasting room in Aptos Village in the old Armitage Winery space next to Starbucks. They can now be more involved in events – and two coming up are:

Distinct Pinots of the Santa Cruz Mountains – a winemaker dinner involving a dozen wineries to be held 3-8pm on Sunday, June 25 at Regan Vineyards Winery. Tickets are $175.

Aptos Wine Wander – an afternoon of wine tasting in various businesses in Aptos Village to be held 1-4pm on Saturday, July 1. Tickets are $45.

secure document shredding

For info and tickets visit Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains at scmwa.com

Sip for Second Harvest 

Join Second Harvest Food Bank for an afternoon tasting of fine wines, hosted at the beautiful Seascape Golf Club. Eight tasting tickets, appetizers and a commemorative glass included in this worthwhile fundraiser. The event is 1-4pm June 25 at Seascape Golf Club, 610 Clubhouse Drive, Aptos. For tickets and info visit: thefoodbank.org

Summit Wineries

Burrell School is hosting a “happy hour” with Silver Mountain, Wrights Station, and Villa del Monte Winery. The event is 5-8pm on Friday, June 23 at Burrell School Winery. Burrellschool.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleCopal
Next ArticleWeed Reads: Legal Pot Industry May Face ‘Extinction Event’
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
submit an event
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
news, local news, events, community, Santa Cruz,

Juneteenth March

cannabis, weed, pot, marijuana plants

Weed Reads: Legal Pot Industry May Face ‘Extinction Event’

food, Mexican food, restaurant, local food

Copal