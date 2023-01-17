.Aptos Vineyard’s 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir Glows

Stellar grapes from Santa Cruz Mountains vineyards and talented vintner John Benedetti result in greatness

By Josie Cowden
Aptos Vineyard owners, the Baker family, are responsible for the symphony of honeydew, red fruits and vanilla, their 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir.

Aptos Vineyard’s owners say their 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir “livens up the party with a light palate and a bright finish.”

“This vintage is special,” they add.

It is a 50% direct-pressed whole cluster from DaLarDi Vineyard, with supplemental Saignée, which involves “bleeding” off a portion of red wine juice—after two to six hours of skin contact from DaLarDi, Lester and Saveria vineyards.

It’s Rosé for any occasion—the rose-gold wine is a refreshing sip with red fruits, honeydew and vanilla.

When top-notch grapes from respected Santa Cruz Mountains vineyards are paired with a talented vintner like John Benedetti, the result is magical. This beautiful Rosé of Pinot ($28) is available at Shopper’s Corner, New Leaf, Staff of Life and other local spots. It’s also carried in several area restaurants. Pick up a bottle of the 2020 vintage Rosé of Pinot for $15—if there’s any left! aptosvineyard.com

secure document shredding

Scrumptious is the Word

I had some fabulous Scrumptious Fish and Chips recently. As a native Brit, I can testify that this local company’s traditional British grub is yummy. The chips are terrific, and the fish is fresh and tender with light and fluffy batter. Check scrumptiousfc.com for their food truck’s whereabouts. I am spreading the word to my British group—and everybody else on the planet.

Sailing on the Chardonnay

The Chardonnay sailing vessel has a special offer until Jan. 31: Buy three gift certificates and receive the fourth free—there is no expiration date. Enjoy local beer, wine and food while sailing along the majestic Santa Cruz coastline. Check out the variety of cruises offered at chardonnay.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleThe Fish House Bar and Grill Explodes with Flavor
Next ArticleWatsonville Drips With Historic Spots Big on Character and Value
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
goodtimes flip-through editions
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Tickets to 8 Tens @ 8 Short Play Festival

Tickets to 8 Tens @ 8 Festival Part 1

Tickets to 8 Tens @ 8 Short Play Festival

Tickets to 8 Tens @ 8 Festival Part 2

Stephen Kessler Named Artist of the Year