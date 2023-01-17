.Aptos Vineyard’s 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir Glows

Aptos Vineyard’s owners say their 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir “livens up the party with a light palate and a bright finish.”

“This vintage is special,” they add.

It is a 50% direct-pressed whole cluster from DaLarDi Vineyard, with supplemental Saignée, which involves “bleeding” off a portion of red wine juice—after two to six hours of skin contact from DaLarDi, Lester and Saveria vineyards.

It’s Rosé for any occasion—the rose-gold wine is a refreshing sip with red fruits, honeydew and vanilla.

When top-notch grapes from respected Santa Cruz Mountains vineyards are paired with a talented vintner like John Benedetti, the result is magical. This beautiful Rosé of Pinot ($28) is available at Shopper’s Corner, New Leaf, Staff of Life and other local spots. It’s also carried in several area restaurants. Pick up a bottle of the 2020 vintage Rosé of Pinot for $15—if there’s any left! aptosvineyard.com

Scrumptious is the Word

I had some fabulous Scrumptious Fish and Chips recently. As a native Brit, I can testify that this local company’s traditional British grub is yummy. The chips are terrific, and the fish is fresh and tender with light and fluffy batter. Check scrumptiousfc.com for their food truck’s whereabouts. I am spreading the word to my British group—and everybody else on the planet.

Sailing on the Chardonnay

The Chardonnay sailing vessel has a special offer until Jan. 31: Buy three gift certificates and receive the fourth free—there is no expiration date. Enjoy local beer, wine and food while sailing along the majestic Santa Cruz coastline. Check out the variety of cruises offered at chardonnay.com