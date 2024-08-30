.Arrests Made In Santa Cruz Pot Shop Burglaries

“Operation Sticky Fingers” involved federal, state and local agencies.

By Todd Guild
BIG CRIME California Attorney General Rob Bonta (right) heads up a press conference Thursday to announce charges against suspects allegedly engaged in organized retail crime that includes numerous marijuana dispensaries in Santa Cruz County. Photo: Tarmo Hannula.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta was in Santa Cruz County on Thursday to announce the arrest of 22 people who are facing a total of 32 felony charges stemming from multiple burglaries of marijuana dispensaries throughout the Bay Area.

Dubbed “Operation Sticky Fingers,” the arrests came thanks to the Oakland Police Department, DOJ, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, Bonta said.

During the operation, investigators identified crimes in Monterey, Solano, Kern, San Luis Opisbo, Fresno, Merced, Sonoma, San Diego and Santa Cruz counties.

The suspects stole 1,000 pounds of cannabis and products such as THC—infused gummies, all of which is valued at more than $1 million, Bonta said.

The suspects then sold the products via social media, he said.

Of the 22 arrested, just one is still in custody, and 14 have made their initial court appearances, Bonta said.

Charges include grand theft, organized retail crime and burglary.

The majority of the suspects are part of multiple criminal street gangs based in Oakland, said Oakland Deputy Police Chief Frederick Shavies.

Burglaries in that city spanned from the middle part of 2023 to July.

The message, Bonta said, is that anyone considering similar crimes can expect a law enforcement response.

“We will come for you,” he said. “We are fed up with organized retail crimes, and as a result we have been and will continue to crack down.

The operation covers 15 burglaries, half of which were in Santa Cruz County, and most of which occurred late at night, he said.

This includes the May 25 burglary at The Hook dispensary in Watsonville, when a group of suspects smashed their vehicle into the business and stole hundreds of dollars in products before fleeing, leading police on a miles-long chase over Highway 17 and into Hayward.  

“As California’s chief law enforcement officer, I’m here to make sure that California remains the best place to live, to work, to do business, to raise a family. and that includes going after organized retail crime,” Bonta said. 

The incidents, he said, were far more serious than simple shoplifting.

“We’re talking about coordinated schemes, organized efforts that hurt our businesses and pose a threat to our communities, and those organized criminal schemes deserve and require an organized response on the part of law enforcement,” Bonta said. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Todd Guild
Previous ArticleA House Divided: Navigating the Complexities of Poker Laws in the United States
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Poker laws in the United States

A House Divided: Navigating the Complexities of Poker Laws in the...

Text saying "Take a Hike with Richard Stockton" with a man's legs walking in the forest in the background

A Backside Slide Down Devil’s Slide

Street with various zones of the pavement painted different colors (blue, green, and white-and-red stripes)

Locals Applaud Capitola Crosswalk