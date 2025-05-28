.Artichoke Festival to End After 65 Years

By GT Staff
Woman picking artichokes up from a produce bin
’CHOKED UP Barbara Alvey of Los Angeles selects fresh artichokes in 2013 at the Artichoke Festival, which is not returning to Castroville in 2025. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

The Artichoke Festival has been a mainstay for summer entertainment on the Central Coast for more than six decades, a time for locals to nosh on delicacies and celebrate the crop that helped put the region on the map.

“With deep gratitude and heavy hearts, the board of directors of the Artichoke Festival announces the official closure of the beloved annual event,” festival organizers said on their website. “After 65 unforgettable years celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage, artichoke royalty, and community spirit, the Artichoke Festival will not return in 2025.”

The decision came after months of consideration, and stems from growing financial strain caused by increasing event production costs, insurance premiums, permitting requirements and operational challenges.

The festival began in 1959, and over the years blossomed into a tradition, bringing together families, farmers, chefs, volunteers, artists, and visitors from around the world to celebrate the thorny thistle.

“Ending the festival is one of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever had to make,” said the festival board of directors. “But the financial realities we now face are insurmountable,”
Executive Director Linda Scherer called the festival “a labor of love.”

“Watching it grow from a hometown celebration to a regional highlight has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” she said. “The memories we’ve made, the people we’ve touched, and the good we’ve done together will live on far beyond this decision.”

The Artichoke Festival has over the years generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable support, and countless memories.

For information, visit artichokefestival.org.

GT Staff
Previous ArticleRepublican Budget Cuts Could Imperil Local Senior Programs
