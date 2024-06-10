Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to As You Like It by Santa Cruz Shakespeare at The Grove on Friday, August 30, 8:00pm or Sunday, September 1, 7:00pm. One winner for each date!

Santa Cruz Shakespeare returns to The Audrey Stanley Grove in Delaveaga Park with four top-notch productions for our exciting 2024 Season: Generations. Don’t miss it from July 13th through September 28th, 2024!

Shakespeare’s As You Like It is a tale of banishment and escape to the forest of Arden, where a merry band find unity, love, and rebirth. The ensemble includes the melancholy Jacques (“All the world’s a stage…), the vigorous Orlando, and the brilliant Rosalind. Amidst a hurly of comedy, disguise, and discovery, love is sought, debated, and eventually learned. As You Like It is a hilarious journey into the heart of human foible and frailty, showing us the myriad ways that love can rebuild the world.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.