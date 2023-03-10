.Atmospheric River Slams Central Coast—Again

A chaotic whirlwind of flooded roads and freeways hits Santa Cruz County as heavy rains persists

By GT Staff
Watsonville Public Works & Utilities workers barricade a flooded section of Almond Drive in Pajaro Village. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Evacuation orders in Felton Grove and Watsonville areas have already been issued. More evacuation warnings are expected to be elevated into orders throughout the day.

The National Weather Service reported that Ben Lomond has gotten over 5 inches of rain in the last 24 hours. And the rain is still falling.

East Lake Avenue, west of Bridge Street, is closed off due to flooding. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

“The band of heaviest rain will move southward towards Santa Cruz and Monterey mid-morning,” the weather service predicted. “Once this band of convection reaches the Big Sur Coast and the Santa Lucia Mountains, chances for very efficient rainfall become high due to the orientation of the warm conveyor belt of moisture.”

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for residents in low-lying areas, including parts of Soquel, Paradise Park and the area around Aptos Creek that could see flooding.

storm-drains
Storm drains in Pajaro Village are backed up and overflowing. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Meanwhile, FEMA sent an email stating, “Disaster Recovery Centers in Watsonville and Santa Cruz proper are closed today due to the weather conditions.” 

secure document shredding

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

GT Staff
Previous ArticleWatsonville Film Festival’s Grand Finales
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
goodtimes flip-through editions
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Watsonville Film Festival’s Grand Finales

Evacuation Order Issued in Watsonville

‘Listening to the Land’ Showcases Thrilling New Music