.Real Deal Meal

Authentic Thai in Aptos

By Andrew Steingrube
FRESH PLATE Pad Thai with shrimp is on the menu at the recently opened Green Papaya. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

The seed for Kae Bailes’ passion for cooking and desire to one day own her own restaurant was sown in childhood, where she was born and raised in Thailand. She helped her mom cook food every night after school that she would take to the market the next day to sell. These seminal moments and memories set the foundation for what would become a longtime aspiration to have her own spot, turning that into a reality two months ago when she opened Green Papaya Authentic Thai in Aptos. Occupying the space formerly occupied by Café Sparrow, Bailes describes the ambiance and décor as modern meets classic Thai, paired with warm and friendly service. “We want everyone to feel at home, like they’re sitting at their own dining room table,” she says.

As genuine as her spirit, the cuisine is similar to what she grew up with. The on-brand green papaya salad dancing with sweet and sour flavor notes and myriad textures is a great starter, and a signature main is the traditional northern Thai dish Khao Soi with crispy egg noodles and slow-cooked chicken drumstick in coconut turmeric curry. The Panang salmon in a thick red curry and the sliced crunchy pork belly sautéed with Thai basil, chili and garlic sauce are other standouts, and dessert options are classic mango sticky rice and fried bananas.

Why was it your dream to open a restaurant?

KAE BAILES: Because I love cooking, and I want people to come to my restaurant and share the experience of my Thai culture with me. I just love serving and talking to people, and because English is my second language, I love that cooking doesn’t require words and is a way to communicate without language. Good food is universal and is a great way for me to share my heart.

How have the locals embraced you?

They are excited to have us in town and have come to my restaurant and then come back, giving good reviews and welcoming us to the Aptos community. When I see guests smiling and happy with the food, and they tell me how much they like it, that thrills me to my core and makes me cry happy tears. Putting all I have into this restaurant is a lot of work, but the guests’ satisfaction fuels us and keeps us going.

8042 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 831-661-5102; greenpapayaaptos.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleSunny Side Up
Next ArticleSuperfood Spotlight
spot_img
music in the park, psychedelic furs
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Master of Suspense

Stick the Landing

wellness image of packaged legumes

Superfood Spotlight