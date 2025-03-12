.Real Deal Meal

The seed for Kae Bailes’ passion for cooking and desire to one day own her own restaurant was sown in childhood, where she was born and raised in Thailand. She helped her mom cook food every night after school that she would take to the market the next day to sell. These seminal moments and memories set the foundation for what would become a longtime aspiration to have her own spot, turning that into a reality two months ago when she opened Green Papaya Authentic Thai in Aptos. Occupying the space formerly occupied by Café Sparrow, Bailes describes the ambiance and décor as modern meets classic Thai, paired with warm and friendly service. “We want everyone to feel at home, like they’re sitting at their own dining room table,” she says.

As genuine as her spirit, the cuisine is similar to what she grew up with. The on-brand green papaya salad dancing with sweet and sour flavor notes and myriad textures is a great starter, and a signature main is the traditional northern Thai dish Khao Soi with crispy egg noodles and slow-cooked chicken drumstick in coconut turmeric curry. The Panang salmon in a thick red curry and the sliced crunchy pork belly sautéed with Thai basil, chili and garlic sauce are other standouts, and dessert options are classic mango sticky rice and fried bananas.

Why was it your dream to open a restaurant?

KAE BAILES: Because I love cooking, and I want people to come to my restaurant and share the experience of my Thai culture with me. I just love serving and talking to people, and because English is my second language, I love that cooking doesn’t require words and is a way to communicate without language. Good food is universal and is a great way for me to share my heart.

How have the locals embraced you?

They are excited to have us in town and have come to my restaurant and then come back, giving good reviews and welcoming us to the Aptos community. When I see guests smiling and happy with the food, and they tell me how much they like it, that thrills me to my core and makes me cry happy tears. Putting all I have into this restaurant is a lot of work, but the guests’ satisfaction fuels us and keeps us going.

8042 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 831-661-5102; greenpapayaaptos.com