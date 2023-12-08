.Giveaways

Dinner for 2 at Back Nine Grill & Bar

Enter to win a Dinner for 2 at Back Nine Grill & Bar in Santa Cruz. A $70 value!

The owners of the Back Nine Grill & Bar were equally inspired by the rich history of local cuisine and food preparation dating back to Rancho Carbonero. In Spanish, Carbonero is a place where charcoal is burned, much like an American BBQ. Back Nine’s expansive fresh grill menu hopefully creates a pleasurable time for each guest, as they view part of Pasatiempo Golf Course’s front nine.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is January 11, 2024.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

