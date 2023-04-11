.Why Balletto Vineyards 2021 Gewurztraminer is a Must for Wine Lovers

Gewurztraminer is an anytime kind of wine. And it goes with a variety of foods.

I made a Greek dish of stuffed eggplant and a Greek salad with feta cheese and olives for dinner with friends. Balletto Vineyards’ 2021 Russian River Valley Gewurztraminer pairs perfectly with olive oil-rich food. And this often-overlooked crisp white wine makes such a nice change.

Grown, produced and bottled by Balletto Vineyards in Santa Rosa, the Gewurztraminer ($24) is perfumed with the classic aromas of lychee nut and ripe pear. “Under the fresh fruit,” the Balletto family says, “is an intoxicating splash of spice and lightly nutty aromas that add complexity and interest.”

Balletto Vineyards’ large property has a regulation-sized baseball field. John Balletto was asked by his staff to sponsor their league baseball team, so he set aside four acres and donated all the materials for a field to be built.

Balletto Vineyards, 5700 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa, 707-568-2455; ballettovineyards.com

Winemaker’s Dinner at Martin Ranch Winery

Owners of Martin Ranch Winery, Dan and Thérèse Martin, are doing a Soulmate dinner at their beautiful winery in Gilroy—highlighting their Soulmate wines. A reception will be held outdoors, followed by five courses in the barrel room.

Winemaker’s Dinner at Martin Ranch Winery, 6675 Redwood Retreat Road, Gilroy. Friday, April 14, 6:30-9:30pm. $265 plus tax; martinranchwinery.com

Regan Vineyards Winery

John Bargetto, director of winemaking for both Bargetto Winery and Regan Vineyards, invites you to taste the extraordinary wines of Regan Vineyards every Sunday from May 7 through Nov. 5.

Regan Vineyards, 1600 Green Valley Road, Corralitos; reganwinery.com