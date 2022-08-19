.Ride Wristbands to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Enter to win a 4-pack of Ride Wristbands (Unlimited rides all day long!) to the Beach Boardwalk in Santa Cruz.

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is recognized as the best seaside park in the world. Their vibrant, bustling amusement park is renowned for its great rides, remarkable history, spectacular beach setting, and friendly attitude. The Boardwalk has been operating since 1907, and it hasn’t missed a beat! Affordable family fun—that’s why admission is free, summer entertainment is included, and ride tickets are affordable.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, September 27, 2022.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.