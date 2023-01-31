.Beauregard Vineyards’ 2021 Chardonnay is a Screwtop Delight

Winemaker Ryan Beauregard has triumphed again. The result of the taste test: it’s a stunner! When I heard from the Beauregard family about the recent release of the 2021 Chardonnay, I had to get some.

The Beauregard Vineyards Santa Cruz Mountains Chardonnay is a blend of the historic Regan Vineyard and Bald Mountain Vineyard, farmed by the Bargetto family and Beauregard family, respectively. Beauregard notes that the two families have had a working relationship in the wine industry since the post-prohibition era. With notes of lemon peel, orange blossoms, flinty minerality on the nose and flavors of green apple leading to a long finish, this is a simply gorgeous Chardonnay ($45).

“This is our first Chardonnay wine under screwcap,” Beauregard says. “But the screwcap will preserve the freshness for years to come.”

Beauregard has two spots to taste their wines: The Slow Coast Wine Bar, 450 Hwy 1, Davenport, 831-600-7402; Winery and Tasting Room, 10 Pine Flat Road, Santa Cruz, 831-425-7777; beauregardvineyards.com

CAFÉ SPARROW

After nearly 25 years, Café Sparrow owners Bob and Julie Montague have sold the business to Chef Donnie Suesens and his wife Bailey, the Montagues’ daughter.

“They are my in-laws and partners,” Donnie says. “My wife and I are the next generation. We are phasing Bob and Julie out, so they can enjoy the fruits of their years of labor.”

A recent dinner with family at Café Sparrow exceeded all expectations. The salads were fresh and tasty, all four entrees outstanding—my son-in-law was in hog heaven with his juicy pork chop from Vande Rose Farms in Iowa—and all was right with the world.

Café Sparrow, 8042 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 831-688-6238; cafesparrow.com