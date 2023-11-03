.Ben Lomond Man Arrested On Rape And Other Charges

Scotts Valley police arrested a 36-year-old San Lorenzo Valley man on burglary, rape and false imprisonment charges on Oct. 18.

When the call for service came in at 2:24pm, the day before, the Scotts Valley Police Department dispatched three officers to the location, in southern Scotts Valley.

“They arrived eight minutes later, and then—pretty immediately after—both of our detectives responded,” said Det. Sgt. Meredith Roberts. “It was a fresh crime.”

Investigators quickly developed a subject, who they said was a former partner of the victim.

According to Roberts, as part of the investigation, officers offered appropriate medical and emotional support resources to the victim.

“First and foremost, we made sure that everyone was safe,” she said. “We worked together to determine the best course of action moving forward.”

Police said they had to hunt the suspect down as he’d already left the scene.

“Detectives worked through the rest of the evening to find the suspect’s location,” Roberts said. “They were able to take him into custody the next morning.”

The arrest occurred in Ben Lomond without incident, she added.

Police said they aren’t aware of a restraining order taken out by the victim against the suspect.

Michael Richard Kelly was charged with eight crimes (seven felonies and a misdemeanor): felony burglary, felony domestic violence, felony assault with intent to rape, felony rape, felony oral sex assault, felony penetration with a foreign object, felony violent false imprisonment and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Kelly, who remains in custody with bail set at $150,000, is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Nov. 14.