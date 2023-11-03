.Ben Lomond Man Arrested On Rape And Other Charges

Michael Richard Kelly was arrested and charged with eight crimes

By Drew Penner

Scotts Valley police arrested a 36-year-old San Lorenzo Valley man on burglary, rape and false imprisonment charges on Oct. 18.

When the call for service came in at 2:24pm, the day before, the Scotts Valley Police Department dispatched three officers to the location, in southern Scotts Valley.

“They arrived eight minutes later, and then—pretty immediately after—both of our detectives responded,” said Det. Sgt. Meredith Roberts. “It was a fresh crime.”

Investigators quickly developed a subject, who they said was a former partner of the victim.

According to Roberts, as part of the investigation, officers offered appropriate medical and emotional support resources to the victim.

secure document shredding

“First and foremost, we made sure that everyone was safe,” she said. “We worked together to determine the best course of action moving forward.”

Police said they had to hunt the suspect down as he’d already left the scene.

“Detectives worked through the rest of the evening to find the suspect’s location,” Roberts said. “They were able to take him into custody the next morning.”

The arrest occurred in Ben Lomond without incident, she added.

Police said they aren’t aware of a restraining order taken out by the victim against the suspect.

Michael Richard Kelly was charged with eight crimes (seven felonies and a misdemeanor): felony burglary, felony domestic violence, felony assault with intent to rape, felony rape, felony oral sex assault, felony penetration with a foreign object, felony violent false imprisonment and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Kelly, who remains in custody with bail set at $150,000, is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Nov. 14.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

drew penner journalist
Drew Penner
Previous ArticleTrick or Treat?
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Trick or Treat?

person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A

Street Talk

Tiny Shelters On The Move