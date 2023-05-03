.Best of Santa Cruz County 2023: FOOD & DRINK

Acai Bowl
Café Brasil
1410 Mission St., Santa Cruz,
429-1855, cafebrasil.us
RUNNERS-UP Samba Rock Acai Café, Amazon Juices
Appetizers
The Crow’s Nest
2218 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz,
476-4560, crowsnest-santacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Shadowbrook, Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen – Westside
Bagel
Bagelry
320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz, 429-8049;
1636 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 425-8550;
4763 Soquel Drive, Soquel, 462-9888,
bagelrysantacruz.com
RUNNER-UP Firefly Café
Bakery
The Buttery
702 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
458-3020, butterybakery.com
RUNNERS-UP Gayle’s Bakery, Companion Bakeshop
Barbecue
Aptos St. BBQ
8059 Aptos St., Aptos,
662-1721, aptosstbbq.com
RUNNERS-UP Mission St. BBQ, Cole’s BBQ
Bar Food
Parish Publick House
841 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz, 421-0507;
8017 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 708-2036,
theparishpublick.com
RUNNERS-UP Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen – Westside, The Hideout
Bread
Companion Bakeshop
2341 Mission St., Santa Cruz, 252-2253;
7486 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 612-6655
companionbakeshop.com
RUNNERS-UP Gayle’s Bakery, Manresa Bread
Breakfast
Santa Cruz
Zachary’s Restaurant
819 Pacific Ave.
427-0646, zacharyssantacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Walnut Avenue Café, Harbor Café
Aptos / Soquel
Red Apple Café
783 Rio Del Mar Blvd., Aptos,
685-1224, redappleaptos.com
RUNNERS-UP Silver Spur, Sunrise Café
Capitola
Avenue Café
427 Capitola Ave.
515-7559
RUNNERS-UP Gayle’s Bakery, Zelda’s on the Beach
Scotts Valley/SLV
Heavenly Roadside Café
1210 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley,
335-1210, heavenlyroadsidecafe.com
RUNNERS-UP Auntie Mame’s, Rocky’s Café
Watsonville
Cowboy’s Corner Café
946 Main St.,
761-8996, cowboycornercafe.com
RUNNERS-UP Red Apple Café, Beach Street Café
Brunch
Harbor Café
535 7th Ave., Santa Cruz,
475-4948, harborcafesantacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP The View at Chaminade, Crow’s Nest
Burger
Santa Cruz
burger.
1520 Mission St.
417-0419, burgerlovesbeer.com
RUNNERS-UP Betty Burgers, Jack’s Hamburgers
Aptos/Soquel
Betty Burgers
415 Trout Gulch Road, Aptos,
612-6668, bettyburgers.com
RUNNERS-UP Parish Publick House, The Hideout
Capitola
Betty Burgers
1000 41st Ave.
475-5901, bettyburgers.com
RUNNERS-UP East End Gastropub, Carpo’s Restaurant
Scotts Valley/SLV
Malone’s Grille
4402 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley,
438-2244, malonesgrille.com
RUNNERS-UP Bruno’s Bar and Grill, Two Doors
Watsonville
Wooden Nickel
1819 Freedom Blvd., Freedom,
724-2600
RUNNERS-UP Fat Boy Burgers and Grill, California Grill of the Pajaro Valley
Burrito
Santa Cruz
Tacos Moreno
1053 Water St.,
429-6095
RUNNERS-UP Taqueria Vallarta, Taqueria Santa Cruz
Aptos/Soquel
Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant
261 Center Ave, Aptos,
688-0911, manuelsrestaurant.com
RUNNERS-UP El Chipotle Taqueria and Restaurant, Taqueria Los Gordos
Capitola
Taqueria Vallarta
893 41st Ave., Santa Cruz,
464-7022, enjoytaqueriavallarta.com
RUNNERS-UP Tacos Moreno, Mijo’s Taqueria
Scotts Valley/SLV
Taqueria Los Gallos
18 Victor Square, Ste. A, Scotts Valley,
439-9803
RUNNERS-UP Taqueria Vallarta, La Chimichanga Cantina
Watsonville
El Frijolito
11 Alexander St.,
724-8823
RUNNERS-UP Super Taqueria, Ranch Milk Market
Calamari
The Crow’s Nest
2218 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz,
476-4560, crowsnest-santacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Café Cruz, West End Tap & Kitchen
Caterer
Barbara & Company
2431 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz,
426-6051, barbara-company.com
RUNNERS-UP Five Star, Busy Bee Café & Catering
Cheap Eats
Charlie Hong Kong
1141 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
426-5664, charliehongkong.com
RUNNERS-UP Pretty Good Advice, Scrumptious Fish and Chips Food Truck
Cheese Selection
Shopper’s Corner
622 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz,
423-1696, shopperscorner.com
RUNNERS-UP Staff of Life, Cheese Shop 831
Chinese Cuisine
Canton
900 41st Ave., Santa Cruz,
475-8751, cantonsantacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Panda Inn, Red Pearl
Chocolatier
Donnelly Fine Chocolates
1509 Mission St, Santa Cruz, 458-4214
RUNNERS-UP MacKenzies Chocolates, Ashby Confections
Clam Chowder
Stagnaro’s On The Wharf
59 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz,
423-2180, stagnarobrothers.com
RUNNERS-UP The Crow’s Nest, Riva Fish House
Coffeehouse (independent)
Cat & Cloud
3600 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz;
10 Parade St., Ste. A, Aptos
719 Swift St. Ste. 56, Santa Cruz
Abbott Square, 725 Front St., Santa Cruz,
catandcloud.com
RUNNERS-UP Verve, 11th Hour Coffee
Cookies
Pacific Cookie Company
1203 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,
429-6905, pacificcookie.com
RUNNERS-UP Crumbl, The Buttery
Cupcakes
The Buttery
702 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
458-3020, butterybakery.com
RUNNERS-UP Nothing Bundt Cake, Buttercup Cupcakes
Date Night Restaurant
Santa Cruz
Oswald
121 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz,
423-7427, oswaldrestaurant.com
RUNNERS-UP Gabriella Café, VIM Dining & Desserts
Aptos/Soquel
Café Sparrow
8042 Soquel Drive, Aptos,
688-6238, cafesparrow.com
RUNNERS-UP Mentone, The Hideout
Capitola
Shadowbrook
1750 Wharf Road, Capitola,
475-1511, shadowbrook-capitola.com
RUNNERS-UP Trestles Restaurant, Café Cruz
Scotts Valley/SLV
Ristorante Casa Nostra
9217 Hwy. 9, Ben Lomond,
609-6132, ristorantecasanostra.com
RUNNERS-UP Scopazzi’s, Otoro Sushi
Watsonville
California Grill of the Pajaro Valley
40 Penny Lane, Watsonville,
722-8052, californiagrillrestaurant.com
RUNNER-UP Cilantros, Jalisco Mexican Cuisine
Deli
Zoccoli’s Delicatessen
1534 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-1711, zoccolis.com
RUNNERS-UP Garden Liquors & Deli, Seabright Deli
Desserts (Bakery)
Gayle’s Bakery
504 Bay Ave., Capitola, 462-1200, gaylesbakery.com
RUNNERS-UP The Buttery, The Farm Bakery & Gifts
Desserts (Restaurant)
Chocolate Restaurant
1522 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, 427-9900, chocolatesantacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP VIM Dining & Desserts, Bittersweet Bistro
Donut Shop
Ferrell’s Donuts
2227 Mission St., Santa Cruz, 457-2760
RUNNER-UP Dunlap’s Donuts, Allbright’s Donut Shoppe
Falafel
Achilles by the Sea
1404 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, 621-2834, achillesrestaurant.com
RUNNERS-UP Falafel of Santa Cruz, Zameen
Food Event
Greek Food Festival
Downtown Santa Cruz
RUNNERS-UP Clam Chowder Cook-Off, Gourmet Grazing on the Green
French Fries
Betty Burgers
1000 41st Ave., Santa Cruz, 475-5901;
505 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-8190;
1222 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 600-7056, bettyburgers.com
RUNNERS-UP West End Tap & Kitchen, Parish Publick House
Frozen Yogurt
Yogurtland
1955 41st Ave Suite A4, Capitola, 462-3100
1487 Main St #102, Watsonville, 761-1500
RUNNERS-UP Top A Lot Yogurt,