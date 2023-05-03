.Best of Santa Cruz County 2023: HEALTH & RECREATION

The best bike shop, cannabis delivery, gym and more

best of health and recreation surfing santa cruz county
Best Of HEALTH & RECREATION - Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Acupuncturist/
Acupuncture Clinic

Spring Smith, LAC – Santa Cruz Family Acupuncture
550 Water St., #3, Santa Cruz,
331-6901, santacruzfamilyacupuncture.com

RUNNERS-UP Dr. Beth Dorsey, LAC – Points For Wellness, Santa Cruz Core Fitness + Rehab

Bike Shop

Bicycle Trip
1001 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
427-2580, bicycletrip.com

RUNNERS-UP Epicenter, Spokesman

Cannabis Delivery

Santa Cruz Naturals
19 San Juan Road, Royal Oaks, 722-2018;
9077 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 688-7266;
santacruzcannabis.com

RUNNER-UP 3 Bros 

Cannabis Dispensary

KindPeoples
533 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, 515-4114;
3600 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 471-8562,
kindpeoples.org

RUNNERS-UP Treehouse, The Hook Outlet

Cannabis Edibles 

KindPeoples
533 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, 515-4114;
3600 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 471-8562,
kindpeoples.org

RUNNERS-UP Treehouse, 3 Bros

Cannabis CBD Product

KindPeoples
533 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, 515-4114;
3600 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 471-8562,
kindpeoples.org

RUNNERS-UP Treehouse, 3 Bros

CBD Product (local) 

Vital Body Therapeutics
713-5813, vitalbodytherapeutics.com

RUNNERS-UP KindPeoples, Jade Nectar

Chiropractor

Dr. Rhodes Walton, DC
317 Potrero St., Ste. C, Santa Cruz,
316-9040, santacruzcore.com

RUNNERS-UP Isabel Eden, Michael Quinn

Crossfit Studio

Seabright Crossfit
1619 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz,
600-7867, seabrightcrossfit.com

RUNNER-UP Crossfit Santa Cruz Central

Dentist

Dr. William R. Raffo, MD
2025 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
458-5570

RUNNERS-UP Dr. Trang Tran, DDS, Dr. Nanette Benedict, DDS

Doctor (MD)

Dr. John Grady, DO
317 Potrero St., Ste. C, Santa Cruz,
425-9500

RUNNERS-UP Dr. Karen Harrington, MD, Dr. Melinda White, DO

Doctor (ND)

Dr. Aimee Shunney, ND
740 Front St., Unit 130,
465-9088, drshunney.com

RUNNERS-UP Irene Valencia, ND, Tonya Fleck, ND

Doula

Natasha Joyet, BD, CMT – Mamacare
406 Mission St., Ste. E, Santa Cruz,
471-6262, mama-care.com

RUNNERS-UP Kendra Stone-Hinds, Holli Gilkie

Esthetician

Deann Bokariza-Neff – Studio Spa
21245 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz,
studiospasantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Sue Bell – Simply Skin Esthetics, Jacquie Roque – Skin for You 

Fitness Classes

GOAT Santa Cruz
1055 17th Ave., Santa Cruz,
216-5659, goatsantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP MADabolic Scotts Valley, Fuel PHitness

Golf Course

DeLaveaga
401 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz,
423-7214, delaveagagolf.com

RUNNERS-UP Pasatiempo, Seascape Golf Club

Gym

GOAT Santa Cruz
1055 17th Ave., Santa Cruz,
216-5659, goatsantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Toadal Fitness, MADabolic Scotts Valley

Hot Tub/Spa Store

Hot Spring Spas of Santa Cruz
707 River St., Santa Cruz,
425-7727, hotspring.com

RUNNER-UP Appi Pool & Spa

Martial Arts

Allied MMA
1655 38th Ave., Capitola,
295-6240, alliedmma.com

RUNNERS-UP Lightspeed Martial Arts Academy, Rod Sanford Martial Arts

Massage Therapist

Tara Magpusao – Empowering Hands Therapeutic Massage
5215 Scotts Valley Drive, Ste. F, Scotts Valley,
888-7614, empoweringhandsmassage.com

RUNNERS-UP Cala Remick-Rodriguez, Yvonne Horner, CMT

Medi-Spa

Rejuvenate Medi-Spa & Wellness
595 38th Ave., Capitola
226-2108, rejuvenatemedi-spa.com

RUNNER-UP Pacific Coast Aesthetics

Midwife

Dana Ramsey – Nurture Women’s Health & Fertility
5161 Soquel Drive, Ste. C, Soquel,
515-7078, nurturesantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Santa Cruz Midwives, Serena Russell 

Nutritionist

The Healthy Way
3251 Mission Drive, Santa Cruz,
462-5900, thehealthyway.us

RUNNERS-UP Rebecca Hazelton, Santa Cruz Core Fitness + Rehab

Orthodontist

Dr. Dan Hulme – Hulme Orthodontics
1773 Dominican Way, Santa Cruz,
475-5500, drhulmeorthodontics.com

RUNNER-UP Dr. John Hedrick 

Outdoor Store

REI
1662 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz,
621-1938, rei.com

RUNNER-UP Patagonia 

Personal Trainer

Carina Reid
[email protected], fuelphitness.com

RUNNERS-UP Beau Jansen, Cody Carter

Vitamin/ Supplements

Staff of Life
906 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville, 726-0240;
1266 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-8632;
staffoflifemarket.com

RUNNERS-UP New Leaf Community Markets, The Felton Nutrition

Pilates

Monarch Pilates
6894A Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
475-8994, monarchpilates.com

RUNNERS-UP Pleasure Point Pilates, Alli Quick – Toadal Fitness

Running Store

Fleet Feet
7960 Soquel Drive, Ste. I, Aptos,
662-0886, fleetfeetaptos.com

RUNNER-UP Santa Cruz Running Company

Sailing Charter

O’Neill Yacht Charters
L Dock, 275 Lake Ave., Santa Cruz,
818-3645, oneillyachtcharters.com

RUNNERS-UP Chardonnay Sailing, Nomad

Skate Park

Derby Park
508 Woodland Way, Santa Cruz

RUNNERS-UP Scotts Valley Skate Park, Mike Fox Skate Park

Skate Shop

Bill’s Wheels Skateshop
1240 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
469-0904, billswheels.com

RUNNERS-UP Santa Cruz Boardroom, Skateworks

Spa (pampering)

Well Within Spa
417 Cedar St., Santa Cruz,
458-9355, wellwithinspa.com

RUNNERS-UP Chaminade Resort & Spa, Tea House Spa 

Spa (soaking)

Well Within Spa
417 Cedar St., Santa Cruz,
458-9355, wellwithinspa.com

RUNNERS-UP Sage Float Spa, Tea House Spa 

Sporting Goods

Play It Again Sports
4770 Soquel Drive, Soquel,
475-1988, playitagainsports-soquel.com

RUNNER-UP REI, Big 5 

Snowboard/Skiing

Helm of Sun Valley
1408 41st Ave., Santa Cruz,
462-6800, helmofsunvalley.com

RUNNER-UP Pacific Wave, REI 

Stand-up Paddleboard

SUP Shack
2214 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz,
464-7467, supshacksantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Covewater, Kayak Connection

Surf School

Richard Schmidt Surf School
849 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-0928, richardschmidt.com

RUNNERS-UP Surf School Santa Cruz, Club Ed Surf School and Camps

Surf Shop

O’Neill
110 Cooper St., #100D, Santa Cruz, 469-4377;
400 Beach St., Santa Cruz, 459-9230;
1115 41st Ave., Capitola, 475-4151, oneill.com

RUNNERS-UP Pacific Wave, Freeline Design Surf Shop

Surf Spot

Pleasure Point

RUNNERS-UP Cowells, The Point 

Swim School

Seahorse Swim School
1505 Seascape Blvd., Aptos,
661-5110, seahorseswimschool.com

RUNNERS-UP Adventure Sports, Jim Booth Swim School

Therapist

Ellen Garfield, LMFT
6233 Soquel Drive, Ste. C, Aptos,
854-7543, santacruzcountytherapy.com

RUNNERS-UP TherapyWorks, Macy Chapman, LMFT

Veterinarian

Adobe Animal Hospital
1600 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz
462-5293, adobevets.com

RUNNERS-UP Dave Shuman – Westside Animal Hospital, Aptos-Creekside Pet Hospital

Yoga Instructor

Robin Berkery

RUNNERS-UP Daniela Kosmolski, Jessica Weitzenhoffer

Yoga Studio

Pleasure Point Yoga
3707 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz
479-9642, pleasurepointyoga.com

RUNNERS-UP Village Yoga, Santa Cruz Yoga

