.Best of Santa Cruz County 2023: MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE

Bar

Moe’s Alley
1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz, 
479-1854, moesalley.com

RUNNERS-UP Brady’s Yacht Club, Front & Cooper 

Bartender

Kayla Brasfield, Moe’s Alley

RUNNERS-UP Joey Driussi (Mozaic), Jasmine Dunbar (VIM)

Brewery

Woodhouse Blending & Brewing
119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz,
313-9461, woodhousebrews.com

RUNNERS-UP Humble Sea, Sante Adairius

Comedy Spot 

Greater Purpose Brewing Company 
21517 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz
713-5540, greaterpurposebrewing.com

RUNNERS-UP The Crow’s Nest, DNA’s Comedy Lab

Craft Brewer (local)

Humble Sea Brewery
820 Swift St., Santa Cruz, 
621-2890, humblesea.com

RUNNERS-UP Discretion Brewing, Sante Adairius

Dance Club

Moe’s Alley
1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz, 
479-1854, moesalley.com

RUNNERS-UP The Blue Lagoon, Motiv

Fancy Cocktails

Makai Island Kitchen and Groggery
49A Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz
466-9766 makaisantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Venus Spirits, Front & Cooper

Happy Hour

Hula’s Island Grill and Tiki Room
221 Cathcart St., Santa Cruz
426-4852, hulastiki.com

RUNNERS-UP Copal, Makai Island Kitchen and Groggery

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Karaoke

Boardwalk Bowl/Coasters Bar & Grill
115 Cliff St., Santa Cruz, 
426-3324, boardwalkbowl.com/coasters-bar-grill

RUNNERS-UP The Blue Lounge, The Catalyst 

Live Music

Moe’s Alley
1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz, 
479-1854, moesalley.com

RUNNERS-UP Kuumbwa Jazz Center, The Catalyst

Local Band

Alex Lucero & The Live Again Band

RUNNERS-UP Space Heater, Jive Machine

Local Comedian

DNA

RUNNERS-UP Karin Babbitt, Richard Stockton

Local Musician

Alex Lucero

RUNNERS-UP Anthony Arya, Ryan Price

Margaritas

Tortilla Flats 
4616 Soquel Drive, Soquel, 
476-1754, tortillaflatsdining.com

RUNNERS-UP Margaritaville, El Palomar  

Place to Play Pool

Surf City Billiards Bar & Cafe
931 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 
423-7665, surf-city-billiards.business.site

RUNNER-UP Fast Eddy’s Billiards 

Place to Play Darts

One Double Oh Seven Club
1007 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
425-9580 

RUNNER-UP Surf City Billiards Bar & Cafe

Pub

Parish Publick House
841 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz, 421-0507; 
8017 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 708-2036, 
theparishpublick.com

RUNNER-UP Britannia Arms of Capitola

Tap Room

Beer Thirty
2504 S. Main St., Soquel, 
477-9967, beerthirtysantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP West End Tap & Kitchen, Sante Adairius

