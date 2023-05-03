.Best of Santa Cruz County 2023: SHOPPING & SERVICES 

Adult Store
Camouflage
1329 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-7613, shop-camouflage.com
RUNNERS-UP Frenchy’s, Good Vibrations
Alternative Health Services
Santa Cruz Core
317 Potrero St., Ste. C, Santa Cruz,
425-9500, santacruzcore.com
RUNNERS-UP Brandon Reynolds, CMT – Live Once Live Well: Myofascial Release, Santa Cruz Integrative Medicine
Antiques
Center Street Antiques
3010 Center St., Soquel,
477-9211, centerstreetantiques.com
RUNNERS-UP A Painted Cottage, Attilia’s Antiques
Arts and Crafts
Lenz Arts
142 River St., Santa Cruz,
423-1935, lenzarts.com
RUNNERS-UP Beverly’s Fabrics & Crafts, Palace Art & Office Supply
Auto Dealer
Chevrolet of Watsonville
490 Auto Center Drive, Watsonville,
536-4002, chevroletofwatsonville.com
RUNNERS-UP Subaru of Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Toyota
Auto Dealer
(pre-owned)
The Argus Company
905 Water St., Santa Cruz,
457-1900, thearguscompany.com
RUNNERS-UP Santa Cruz Motors, Ocean Honda
Auto Repair
Chevrolet of Watsonville
490 Auto Center Drive, Watsonville,
536-4002, chevroletofwatsonville.com
RUNNERS-UP Glenn’s Auto Repair, Specialized Auto
Bank (local non-credit union)
Santa Cruz County Bank
7775 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 662-6000;
819 Bay Ave., Capitola, 464-5300;
75 River St., Santa Cruz, 457-5000;
2020 North Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 600-4000;
4604 Scotts Valley Drive, # 10, Scotts Valley, 461-5000;
595 Auto Center Drive, Watsonville, 761-7600;
sccountybank.com
Bank (credit union)
Bay Federal Credit Union
3333 Clares St., Capitola;
48 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos;
2028 Freedom Blvd., Freedom;
420 River St., Santa Cruz;
255 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley;
1481 Main St., Watsonville;
479-6000, bayfed.com
RUNNER-UP Santa Cruz Community Credit Union
Barbershop
Guido’s Barbershop
527 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz,
535-9509, instagram.com/guidosbarbershop
RUNNERS-UP Montgomery’s, Hairy Chair Barbers
Blinds/Shades
Interior Vision Flooring & Design
2800 Daubenbiss Ave., Soquel,
293-7237, interiorvision.biz
RUNNERS-UP Advanced Blinds and Shades, McCarty’s
Boat Tour
O’Neill Yacht Charters
L Dock, 275 Lake Ave., Santa Cruz,
818-3645, oneillyachtcharters.com
RUNNERS-UP Chardonnay Sailing Charters, Stagnaro’s Fishing Trips
Bookshop (new)
Bookshop Santa Cruz
1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-0900, bookshopsantacruz.com
RUNNER-UP Two Birds Books
Bookshop (used)
Bookshop Santa Cruz
1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-0900, bookshopsantacruz.com
RUNNER-UP Two Birds Books, Bad Animal
Butcher
Shopper’s Corner
622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-1398, shopperscorner.com
RUNNERS-UP El Salchichero, Point Butcher Shop
Car Wash
Whalers Car Wash
2001 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-0676, whalerscarwash.com
RUNNERS-UP Cruz Car Wash, Splash
Carpet Cleaning
Connoisseur Carpet Cleaning
476-9721, santacruzclean.com
RUNNERS-UP Aptos Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, Santa Cruz Carpet Cleaners
Children’s Day Care
Simcha Preschool
3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos,
479-3449, simchapreschool.org
RUNNERS-UP Happy Days Children’s Learning Center, Neighborhood Childcare Center
Computer Repair
Click Away
303 Potrero St., Santa Cruz,
420-1200, clickaway.com
RUNNERS-UP Pleasure Point Computers, Blue Screen Computers
Consignment Clothing
Jet Set Bohemian
1211 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
515-7275, jetsetbohemian.com
RUNNER-UP The Closet Shopper, Crossroads Trading Co.
Contractor
Ed Oreb & Sons Construction
1764 Lotman Drive, Santa Cruz,
479-3691
RUNNERS-UP Testorff Construction, Jason Graham
Crystals/Rocks/Stones
Mountain Spirit
6299 Hwy 9, Felton,
335-7700, mountainspiritstore.com
RUNNERS-UP World of Stones and Mystics, Serpent’s Kiss
Custom Framing
Lenz Arts
142 River St., Santa Cruz,
423-1935, lenzarts.com
RUNNERS-UP York Framing Gallery, Frame Circus
Dry Cleaners
Master Cleaners
2660 41st Ave., Soquel,
476-4589
RUNNERS-UP Vapor Cleaners, Almar Dry Cleaners
Eyewear
Eye Q Optometry
1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,
466-3937, eyeqsantacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Plaza Lane Optometry, Spex
Fabric
Hart’s Fabrics
1620 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-5434, hartsfabric.com
RUNNER-UP Beverly’s Fabrics & Crafts
Feed Store
Aptos Feed & Pet Supply
7765 Soquel Drive, Ste. C, Aptos,
685-3333, facebook.com/aptosfeedandpetsupply
RUNNERS-UP Scotts Valley Feed, Westside Farm and Feed
Financial Planner
Alison McClure-Ohana Wealth Management
2901 Park Ave., Ste. B1, Soquel,
216-5519, ohanawealthmanagement.net
RUNNERS-UP Cheryl Rebottaro, Rachel Wedeen – Morgan Stanley
Flooring
Interior Vision Flooring & Design
2800 Daubenbiss Ave., Soquel,
293-7237
RUNNERS-UP Bay Area Flooring, Samaya Flooring
Flower Shop
The Flower Shack
614 S. Branciforte Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-3877, flowershacksc.com
RUNNERS-UP Ace’s Flowers, Wild Banksia
Furniture
SC41 Furniture
2701 41st Ave., Soquel,
464-2228, sc41.com
RUNNERS-UP Natural Selection Furniture, Couch Potato Discount Sofa Warehouse
Garden Supply/Nursery
San Lorenzo Garden Center
235 River St., Santa Cruz,
423-0223, sanlorenzolumber.com/garden-center
RUNNERS-UP Dig Gardens, The Garden Company Nursery & Gift Shop
Gift Shop
Zinnia’s Gift Boutique
219 Mount Hermon Road, C, Scotts Valley,
430-9466, zinniasgiftboutique.com
RUNNERS-UP Home/Work, Outside In
Green Business
Shopper’s Corner
622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-1398, shopperscorner.com
RUNNERS-UP Ethos, Staff of Life
Grocery Store (local)
Shopper’s Corner
622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-1398, shopperscorner.com
RUNNERS-UP Staff of Life, New Leaf Community Markets – Aptos
Grocery Store (natural)
Staff of Life
1266 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-8632;
906 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville, 726-0240;
staffoflifemarket.com
RUNNERS-UP Shopper’s Corner, New Leaf Community Markets
Hair Salon
The Nook
920 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
295-6233
RUNNERS-UP Evolve, Lavish Salon