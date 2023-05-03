.Best of Santa Cruz County 2023: SHOPPING & SERVICES 

The best hotel, produce, toy store and more

Best Of SHOPPING - Vintage Clothing - Moon Zoom

Adult Store

Camouflage 
1329 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-7613, shop-camouflage.com

RUNNERS-UP Frenchy’s, Good Vibrations

Alternative Health Services

Santa Cruz Core  
317 Potrero St., Ste. C, Santa Cruz,
425-9500, santacruzcore.com

RUNNERS-UP Brandon Reynolds, CMT – Live Once Live Well: Myofascial Release, Santa Cruz Integrative Medicine 

Antiques

Center Street Antiques
3010 Center St., Soquel, 
477-9211, centerstreetantiques.com

secure document shredding

RUNNERS-UP A Painted Cottage, Attilia’s Antiques 

Arts and Crafts

Lenz Arts
142 River St., Santa Cruz,
423-1935, lenzarts.com

RUNNERS-UP Beverly’s Fabrics & Crafts, Palace Art & Office Supply

Auto Dealer 

Chevrolet of Watsonville
490 Auto Center Drive, Watsonville,
536-4002, chevroletofwatsonville.com

RUNNERS-UP Subaru of Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Toyota

Auto Dealer
(pre-owned)

The Argus Company
905 Water St., Santa Cruz,
457-1900, thearguscompany.com

RUNNERS-UP Santa Cruz Motors, Ocean Honda

Auto Repair

Chevrolet of Watsonville
490 Auto Center Drive, Watsonville,
536-4002, chevroletofwatsonville.com

RUNNERS-UP Glenn’s Auto Repair, Specialized Auto

Bank (local non-credit union)

Santa Cruz County Bank 
7775 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 662-6000;
819 Bay Ave., Capitola, 464-5300;
75 River St., Santa Cruz, 457-5000;
2020 North Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 600-4000; 
4604 Scotts Valley Drive, # 10, Scotts Valley, 461-5000;
595 Auto Center Drive, Watsonville, 761-7600;
sccountybank.com

Bank (credit union)

Bay Federal Credit Union
3333 Clares St., Capitola;
48 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos;
2028 Freedom Blvd., Freedom;
420 River St., Santa Cruz;
255 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley;
1481 Main St., Watsonville;
479-6000, bayfed.com

RUNNER-UP Santa Cruz Community Credit Union

Barbershop

Guido’s Barbershop 
527 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz,
535-9509, instagram.com/guidosbarbershop

RUNNERS-UP Montgomery’s, Hairy Chair Barbers

Blinds/Shades

Interior Vision Flooring & Design
2800 Daubenbiss Ave., Soquel,
293-7237, interiorvision.biz

RUNNERS-UP Advanced Blinds and Shades, McCarty’s

Boat Tour

O’Neill Yacht Charters
L Dock, 275 Lake Ave., Santa Cruz,
818-3645, oneillyachtcharters.com

RUNNERS-UP Chardonnay Sailing Charters, Stagnaro’s Fishing Trips

Bookshop (new)

Bookshop Santa Cruz 
1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-0900, bookshopsantacruz.com

RUNNER-UP Two Birds Books

Bookshop (used)

Bookshop Santa Cruz 
1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 
423-0900, bookshopsantacruz.com

RUNNER-UP Two Birds Books, Bad Animal  

Butcher

Shopper’s Corner 
622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 
423-1398, shopperscorner.com

RUNNERS-UP El Salchichero, Point Butcher Shop

Car Wash

Whalers Car Wash 
2001 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 
423-0676, whalerscarwash.com

RUNNERS-UP Cruz Car Wash, Splash 

Carpet Cleaning

Connoisseur Carpet Cleaning
476-9721, santacruzclean.com

RUNNERS-UP Aptos Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, Santa Cruz Carpet Cleaners

Children’s Day Care

Simcha Preschool
3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos,
479-3449, simchapreschool.org

RUNNERS-UP Happy Days Children’s Learning Center, Neighborhood Childcare Center

Computer Repair

Click Away 
303 Potrero St., Santa Cruz,
420-1200, clickaway.com

RUNNERS-UP Pleasure Point Computers, Blue Screen Computers 

Consignment Clothing

Jet Set Bohemian
1211 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
515-7275, jetsetbohemian.com

RUNNER-UP The Closet Shopper, Crossroads Trading Co. 

Contractor

Ed Oreb & Sons Construction
1764 Lotman Drive, Santa Cruz,
479-3691

RUNNERS-UP Testorff Construction, Jason Graham 

Crystals/Rocks/Stones

Mountain Spirit  
6299 Hwy 9, Felton,
335-7700, mountainspiritstore.com 

RUNNERS-UP World of Stones and Mystics, Serpent’s Kiss 

Custom Framing

Lenz Arts
142 River St., Santa Cruz,
423-1935, lenzarts.com

RUNNERS-UP York Framing Gallery, Frame Circus

Dry Cleaners

Master Cleaners 
2660 41st Ave., Soquel,
476-4589

RUNNERS-UP Vapor Cleaners, Almar Dry Cleaners

Eyewear

Eye Q Optometry 
1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,
466-3937, eyeqsantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Plaza Lane Optometry, Spex

Fabric

Hart’s Fabrics
1620 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-5434, hartsfabric.com

RUNNER-UP Beverly’s Fabrics & Crafts

Feed Store

Aptos Feed & Pet Supply
7765 Soquel Drive, Ste. C, Aptos,
685-3333, facebook.com/aptosfeedandpetsupply

RUNNERS-UP Scotts Valley Feed, Westside Farm and Feed

Financial Planner

Alison McClure-Ohana Wealth Management
2901 Park Ave., Ste. B1, Soquel,
216-5519, ohanawealthmanagement.net

RUNNERS-UP Cheryl Rebottaro, Rachel Wedeen – Morgan Stanley

Flooring

Interior Vision Flooring & Design
2800 Daubenbiss Ave., Soquel,
293-7237

RUNNERS-UP Bay Area Flooring, Samaya Flooring

Flower Shop

The Flower Shack
614 S. Branciforte Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-3877, flowershacksc.com

RUNNERS-UP Ace’s Flowers, Wild Banksia 

Furniture

SC41 Furniture
2701 41st Ave., Soquel,
464-2228, sc41.com

RUNNERS-UP Natural Selection Furniture, Couch Potato Discount Sofa Warehouse  

Garden Supply/Nursery 

San Lorenzo Garden Center
235 River St., Santa Cruz,
423-0223, sanlorenzolumber.com/garden-center

RUNNERS-UP Dig Gardens, The Garden Company Nursery & Gift Shop

Gift Shop

Zinnia’s Gift Boutique
219 Mount Hermon Road, C, Scotts Valley,
430-9466, zinniasgiftboutique.com

RUNNERS-UP Home/Work, Outside In

Green Business

Shopper’s Corner
622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-1398, shopperscorner.com

RUNNERS-UP Ethos, Staff of Life

Grocery Store (local)

Shopper’s Corner
622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-1398, shopperscorner.com

RUNNERS-UP Staff of Life, New Leaf Community Markets – Aptos

Grocery Store (natural)

Staff of Life
1266 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-8632;
906 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville, 726-0240;
staffoflifemarket.com 

RUNNERS-UP Shopper’s Corner, New Leaf Community Markets

Hair Salon

The Nook
920 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz,
295-6233

RUNNERS-UP Evolve, Lavish Salon 

