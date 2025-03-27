music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Best of Santa Cruz County 2025: Arts & Culture

Good Times readers vote for the best local makers and shakers

By GT Staff
Man working on an illustration
Readers’ favorite art event is Open Studios, during which artists from around the county open their doors to visitors.

Art Event

Open Studios

Silver—Capitola Art & Wine Festival
Bronze—Santa Cruz Shakespeare

Art Supply Store

Palace Art & Office Supply

Silver—Lenz Arts
Bronze—The Abbot’s Thrift

Artist

Yeshe Jackson

Silver—Amadeo Bachar
Bronze—Mattie Leeds

Bookstore

Bookshop Santa Cruz

Silver—Two Birds Books
Bronze—Bad Animal

Charity Event

Redwood Mountain Faire

Silver—Sip for Second Harvest
Bronze—Grind Out Hunger

Classical Music Group

Santa Cruz Symphony

Silver—Santa Cruz County Youth Symphony
Bronze—Cabrillo Symphonic Chorus

Comedy Night

DNA’s Comedy Lab and Experimental Theatre

Silver—The Crow’s Nest
Bronze—Don Flynn’s Comedy Review, Felton Music Hall

Dance Company

Motion Pacific

Silver—International Academy of Dance
Bronze—Danceography Santa Cruz

Dance Lessons

Motion Pacific

Silver—International Academy of Dance
Bronze—Danceography Santa Cruz

Redwood Mountain Faire won votes for being the Best Charity Event. PHOTO: Drew Penner

Festival (Art/Film)

Capitola Art & Wine Festival

Silver—Watsonville Film Festival
Bronze—BBQueer Fest

Festival (Music)

Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival

Silver—Redwood Mountain Faire
Bronze—Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music

Food Event

Santa Cruz Restaurant Week

Silver—Santa Cruz Greek Festival
Bronze—Santa Cruz Clam Chowder Cook-Off

Live Music Venue

Moe’s Alley

Silver—Kuumbwa Jazz
Bronze—Felton Music Hall

Local Band

Alex Lucero Band

Silver—Extra Large
Bronze—Jive Machine

Media Personality

Ralph Anybody, KPIG

Silver—Ozzy Freak of Boulder Creek, KBCZ
Bronze—Charlie Lange, KSQD

The Santa Cruz Symphony was voted Best Classical Music Group. PHOTO: Contributed

Mural/Public Art

Shopper’s Corner, John Pugh

Silver—Lenz Arts, Jimbo Phillips
Bronze—Welcome to Boulder Creek, Johnnie’s Super

Museum

Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History (MAH)

Silver—Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Bronze—Bigfoot Discovery Museum

Music Lessons

MusicalMe, Music Together

Silver—Mountain Music School
Bronze—Zack Olsen Drums

Musician

Alex Lucero

Silver—Patti Maxine
Bronze—Pete Novembre

Place to Dance

Moe’s Alley

Silver—Abbott Square Market
Bronze—Blue Lagoon

Place to Shoot Pool

Fast Eddy’s Billiards

Silver—Surf City Billiards
Bronze—Brady’s Yacht Club

Radio Station

KPIG 107.5

Silver—KZSC 88.1
Bronze—KSQD 90.7

Retail Art Gallery

Lumen Gallery

Silver—Rootstock Collective
Bronze—m.k. contemporary art

Theater Company

Santa Cruz Shakespeare

Silver—Cabrillo Stage
Bronze—Mountain Community Theater

GT Staff
