.Best of Santa Cruz County 2025: Arts & Culture

Art Event
Open Studios
Silver—Capitola Art & Wine Festival
Bronze—Santa Cruz Shakespeare
Art Supply Store
Palace Art & Office Supply
Silver—Lenz Arts
Bronze—The Abbot’s Thrift
Artist
Yeshe Jackson
Silver—Amadeo Bachar
Bronze—Mattie Leeds
Bookstore
Bookshop Santa Cruz
Silver—Two Birds Books
Bronze—Bad Animal
Charity Event
Redwood Mountain Faire
Silver—Sip for Second Harvest
Bronze—Grind Out Hunger
Classical Music Group
Santa Cruz Symphony
Silver—Santa Cruz County Youth Symphony
Bronze—Cabrillo Symphonic Chorus
Comedy Night
DNA’s Comedy Lab and Experimental Theatre
Silver—The Crow’s Nest
Bronze—Don Flynn’s Comedy Review, Felton Music Hall
Dance Company
Motion Pacific
Silver—International Academy of Dance
Bronze—Danceography Santa Cruz
Dance Lessons
Motion Pacific
Silver—International Academy of Dance
Bronze—Danceography Santa Cruz
Festival (Art/Film)
Capitola Art & Wine Festival
Silver—Watsonville Film Festival
Bronze—BBQueer Fest
Festival (Music)
Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival
Silver—Redwood Mountain Faire
Bronze—Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
Food Event
Santa Cruz Restaurant Week
Silver—Santa Cruz Greek Festival
Bronze—Santa Cruz Clam Chowder Cook-Off
Live Music Venue
Moe’s Alley
Silver—Kuumbwa Jazz
Bronze—Felton Music Hall
Local Band
Alex Lucero Band
Silver—Extra Large
Bronze—Jive Machine
Media Personality
Ralph Anybody, KPIG
Silver—Ozzy Freak of Boulder Creek, KBCZ
Bronze—Charlie Lange, KSQD
Mural/Public Art
Shopper’s Corner, John Pugh
Silver—Lenz Arts, Jimbo Phillips
Bronze—Welcome to Boulder Creek, Johnnie’s Super
Museum
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History (MAH)
Silver—Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Bronze—Bigfoot Discovery Museum
Music Lessons
MusicalMe, Music Together
Silver—Mountain Music School
Bronze—Zack Olsen Drums
Musician
Alex Lucero
Silver—Patti Maxine
Bronze—Pete Novembre
Place to Dance
Moe’s Alley
Silver—Abbott Square Market
Bronze—Blue Lagoon
Place to Shoot Pool
Fast Eddy’s Billiards
Silver—Surf City Billiards
Bronze—Brady’s Yacht Club
Radio Station
KPIG 107.5
Silver—KZSC 88.1
Bronze—KSQD 90.7
Retail Art Gallery
Lumen Gallery
Silver—Rootstock Collective
Bronze—m.k. contemporary art
Theater Company
Santa Cruz Shakespeare
Silver—Cabrillo Stage
Bronze—Mountain Community Theater
