music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Best of Santa Cruz County 2025: Editor’s Note

By Brad Kava
Overview of a seaside city
The Capitola Art and Wine Festival is just one of the local traditions that Good Times readers supported in the 2025 Best of Santa Cruz County issue.

Just when I thought I knew everything about Santa Cruz, having lived here long enough to have had three dogs with complete life spans, I see great recommendations in this issue that I never knew. There’s a man-made waterfall near Medicine Buddha?  Wow. I’ve been there a million times and didn’t know it. A massage place where you keep your clothes on? Had no idea. A shop with a major selection of beans? Bro…

The thing about Santa Cruz is we have so many newcomers, between refugees from red states and freshpersons at two colleges, there’s a constant turnover. We all need tips about what’s cool and what’s hot. That’s what we give you in the Best Of issue. A tour guide to the best things in your Santa Cruz life in one place—in print and online—that you won’t find anywhere else. 

We should charge for it, but we don’t. I’ll nominate this for best guide to the best things in Santa Cruz. Read it, keep it, put it on your coffee table and start your treasure hunt for the best of the best. 

I bet no matter how long you’ve been here, you’ll see some things you didn’t know.

Brad Kava | Editor

Best of Santa Cruz County 2025 Winners

Editor’s Picks
Arts & Culture
Family & Pets
Food & Drink
Health & Beauty
Restaurants
Services
Shopping

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Brad Kava
Previous ArticleBest of Santa Cruz County 2025: Editor’s Picks
Next ArticleCalifornia Tribe’s $700M Casino Project Approved
moe\'s alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Freestone Peaches

Tickets to Freestone Peaches

Mozart's Requiem

Tickets to Mozart’s Requiem

Too Many Zooz

Tickets to Too Many Zooz