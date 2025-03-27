.Best of Santa Cruz County 2025: Editor’s Note

Just when I thought I knew everything about Santa Cruz, having lived here long enough to have had three dogs with complete life spans, I see great recommendations in this issue that I never knew. There’s a man-made waterfall near Medicine Buddha? Wow. I’ve been there a million times and didn’t know it. A massage place where you keep your clothes on? Had no idea. A shop with a major selection of beans? Bro…

The thing about Santa Cruz is we have so many newcomers, between refugees from red states and freshpersons at two colleges, there’s a constant turnover. We all need tips about what’s cool and what’s hot. That’s what we give you in the Best Of issue. A tour guide to the best things in your Santa Cruz life in one place—in print and online—that you won’t find anywhere else.

We should charge for it, but we don’t. I’ll nominate this for best guide to the best things in Santa Cruz. Read it, keep it, put it on your coffee table and start your treasure hunt for the best of the best.

I bet no matter how long you’ve been here, you’ll see some things you didn’t know.

Brad Kava | Editor

