Acai Bowl
Samba Rock Açaí Cafe
Silver—Cafe Brasil
Bronze—Amazon Juices
Bagels
Bagelry Downtown
Silver—Bagelry Soquel
Bronze—Bagelry Seabright
Bakery
Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria
Silver—Buttery Bakery
Bronze—Companion Westside
Bar
Makai Island Kitchen & Groggery
Silver—Oswald
Bronze—Moe’s Alley
Bar Food
Parish Publick House
Silver—The Crow’s Nest
Bronze—Oswald
Bartender
Josh Youngblood, Oswald
Silver—Jasmine Siemer-Dunbar, VIM
Bronze—Cliff Nelson, Bittersweet Bistro
Beer Garden
Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House
Silver—Humble Sea Brewing Co.
Bronze—Woodhouse Blending & Brewing
Bread Bakery
Companion Westside
Silver—Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria
Bronze—Companion Aptos
Brewery
Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
Silver—Humble Sea Brewing Co.
Bronze—Discretion Brewing
Butcher Counter
Shopper’s Corner
Silver—Corralitos Market & Sausage Co.
Bronze—Freedom Meat Lockers
Caterer
Busy Bees Cafe & Catering
Silver—Aptos St. BBQ
Bronze—Kianti’s Pizza & Pasta Bar
Cheese Selection
Cheese Shop 831
Silver—Staff of Life, Santa Cruz
Bronze—Shopper’s Corner
Chocolatier
Donnelly Chocolates
Silver—Ashby Confections
Bronze—Chocolat
Coffeehouse
11th Hour Downtown
Silver—The Ugly Mug
Bronze—Verve Coffee Roasters
Cookies
Pacific Cookie Company
Silver—Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria
Bronze—Buttery Bakery
Desserts—Bakery
Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria
Silver—Buttery Bakery
Bronze—The Farm Bakery, Cafe & Gift Shop
Donuts
Ferrell’s Donuts, Westside
Silver—Dunlap’s Donuts
Bronze—Ferrell’s Donut House, Ocean Street
Fancy Cocktails
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen, Westside
Silver—Front & Cooper
Bronze—Makai Island Kitchen & Groggery
Farmers’ Market
Aptos Farmers Market at Cabrillo College
Silver—The Live Oak Market
Bronze—The Downtown Market
Grocery Store
Shopper’s Corner
Silver—New Leaf Community Market, Capitola
Bronze—Staff of Life, Soquel Avenue
Grocery Store—Natural
Staff of Life, Soquel Avenue
Silver—New Leaf Community Market, Capitola
Bronze—Wild Roots Market, Felton
Happy Hour
Hula’s Island Grill
Silver—The Crow’s Nest
Bronze—Makai Island Kitchen & Groggery
Ice Cream or Frozen Yogurt
Marianne’s Ice Cream, Ocean Street
Silver—Marianne’s Ice Cream, Aptos
Bronze—The Penny Ice Creamery, Downtown
International Market
AJ’s Market
Silver—Live Oak Super Market
Bronze—Bottega del Lago
Juice Bar/Smoothies
Amazon Juices
Silver—Cafe Brasil
Bronze—Samba Rock Açaí Cafe
Locally Made Food Product
Apple Pie, Gizdich Ranch
Silver—India Joze Chai
Bronze—Annie’s Pimento Spread, New Leaf Community Markets
Margaritas
El Palomar
Silver—Tortilla Flats
Bronze—Manuel’s
Place to Buy Seafood
H&H Fresh Fish
Silver—Stagnaro Bros. Seafood Inc.
Bronze—The Fish Lady
Produce
New Leaf Community Market, Westside
Silver—Sunnyside Produce
Bronze—Staff of Life, Santa Cruz
Pub
Parish Publick House, Santa Cruz
Silver—Humble Sea Brewing Co.
Bronze—Britannia Arms of Capitola
Restaurant Wine List
Bad Animal
Silver—La Posta
Bronze—VIM
Wine Selection
Shopper’s Corner
Silver—Deer Park
Bronze—Deluxe Foods of Aptos
Winery
Windy Oaks Estate
Silver—Soquel Vineyards
Bronze—Alfaro Family Vineyards
