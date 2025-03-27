music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Best of Santa Cruz County 2025: Food & Drink

By GT Staff
Tray of cookies
A longtime local favorite, Pacific Cookie Company serves up winning cookies.

Acai Bowl

Samba Rock Açaí Cafe

Silver—Cafe Brasil
Bronze—Amazon Juices

Bagels

Bagelry Downtown

Silver—Bagelry Soquel
Bronze—Bagelry Seabright

Bakery

Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria

Silver—Buttery Bakery
Bronze—Companion Westside

Bar

Makai Island Kitchen & Groggery

Silver—Oswald
Bronze—Moe’s Alley

Bar Food

Parish Publick House

Silver—The Crow’s Nest
Bronze—Oswald

Bartender

Josh Youngblood, Oswald

Silver—Jasmine Siemer-Dunbar, VIM
Bronze—Cliff Nelson, Bittersweet Bistro

Beer Garden

Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House

Silver—Humble Sea Brewing Co.
Bronze—Woodhouse Blending & Brewing

Bread Bakery

Companion Westside

Silver—Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria
Bronze—Companion Aptos

Brewery

Sante Adairius Rustic Ales

Silver—Humble Sea Brewing Co.
Bronze—Discretion Brewing

Butcher Counter

Shopper’s Corner

Silver—Corralitos Market & Sausage Co.
Bronze—Freedom Meat Lockers

Caterer

Busy Bees Cafe & Catering

Silver—Aptos St. BBQ
Bronze—Kianti’s Pizza & Pasta Bar

Cheese Selection

Cheese Shop 831

Silver—Staff of Life, Santa Cruz
Bronze—Shopper’s Corner

Chocolatier

Donnelly Chocolates

Silver—Ashby Confections
Bronze—Chocolat

Coffeehouse

11th Hour Downtown

Silver—The Ugly Mug
Bronze—Verve Coffee Roasters

Cookies

Pacific Cookie Company

Silver—Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria
Bronze—Buttery Bakery

Latte with decorative foam on top
11th Hour Downtown was deemed Best Coffeehouse. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Desserts—Bakery

Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria

Silver—Buttery Bakery
Bronze—The Farm Bakery, Cafe & Gift Shop

Donuts

Ferrell’s Donuts, Westside

Silver—Dunlap’s Donuts
Bronze—Ferrell’s Donut House, Ocean Street

Fancy Cocktails

Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen, Westside

Silver—Front & Cooper
Bronze—Makai Island Kitchen & Groggery

Farmers’ Market

Aptos Farmers Market at Cabrillo College

Silver—The Live Oak Market
Bronze—The Downtown Market

Grocery Store

Shopper’s Corner

Silver—New Leaf Community Market, Capitola
Bronze—Staff of Life, Soquel Avenue

Grocery Store—Natural

Staff of Life, Soquel Avenue

Silver—New Leaf Community Market, Capitola
Bronze—Wild Roots Market, Felton

Happy Hour

Hula’s Island Grill

Silver—The Crow’s Nest
Bronze—Makai Island Kitchen & Groggery

Ice Cream or Frozen Yogurt

Marianne’s Ice Cream, Ocean Street

Silver—Marianne’s Ice Cream, Aptos
Bronze—The Penny Ice Creamery, Downtown

International Market

AJ’s Market

Silver—Live Oak Super Market
Bronze—Bottega del Lago

Juice Bar/Smoothies

Amazon Juices

Silver—Cafe Brasil
Bronze—Samba Rock Açaí Cafe

Locally Made Food Product

Apple Pie, Gizdich Ranch

Silver—India Joze Chai
Bronze—Annie’s Pimento Spread, New Leaf Community Markets

Bottles of wine sitting on a wooden table inside Bad Animal, a bookstore/restaurant in Santa Cruz
Bad Animal takes the honors for Best Restaurant Wine List. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Margaritas

El Palomar

Silver—Tortilla Flats
Bronze—Manuel’s

Place to Buy Seafood

H&H Fresh Fish

Silver—Stagnaro Bros. Seafood Inc.
Bronze—The Fish Lady

Produce

New Leaf Community Market, Westside

Silver—Sunnyside Produce
Bronze—Staff of Life, Santa Cruz

Pub

Parish Publick House, Santa Cruz

Silver—Humble Sea Brewing Co.
Bronze—Britannia Arms of Capitola

Restaurant Wine List

Bad Animal

Silver—La Posta
Bronze—VIM

Wine Selection

Shopper’s Corner

Silver—Deer Park
Bronze—Deluxe Foods of Aptos

Winery

Windy Oaks Estate

Silver—Soquel Vineyards
Bronze—Alfaro Family Vineyards

GT Staff
