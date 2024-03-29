best of santa cruz 2024

Editor’s Note

A teacher once told me to be careful with the word best. Once you declare something is at the top of the heap, you’ve set the bar so high that nothing else can contend. What if you find something better?

To this day, verbally, at least, I often overuse the word. I’ve probably been to hundreds of best concerts and had many, many best meals. They can’t all be best, right? But they feel that way at the moment.

That’s why I’m glad our Best Of Santa Cruz issue is a democracy. You vote on the things that are best.

For me, this issue has always been a coffee table keeper. I open it when I’m ready to find a new restaurant, entertainment spot, place to shop, hike or bike trail or workout class. It really is the best resource about life in Santa Cruz and I treasure it. I think you will too.

Meanwhile, I have some fun, free Best Of suggestions.

Best Free Way to Learn About Your Community

Go on a police ride along. The local police and sheriff’s department will let you ride with an officer during their shift. Nothing has taught me more about my neighbors and what our towns are really like. And there’s more drama than anything you’ll see on those fake TV cop shows.

Best Free Drama

Head to the County Courthouse and watch trials. I’m always surprised at how few people know you can just sit in the audience and watch accused murderers, thieves and all sorts of criminals have their day in court. It’s real, it’s dramatic, it’s more intelligent and complex than TV portrays it. It’s a great way to see how the wheels of justice really turn.

Best Free Place to Impress Out of Town Friends

Bring them to the country’s only Grateful Dead museum exhibit at UCSC’s Library. They can see artifacts and concert movies.

The best is here and yet to come.

– Brad Kava

Arts & Culture

Best Art Event

OPEN STUDIOS ART TOUR

Silver Medal

FIRST FRIDAY SANTA CRUZ

Bronze Medal

TANNERY SPRING ART MARKET

Best Art Gallery (Retail)

M.K. CONTEMPORARY ART

Silver Medal

LILLE ÆSKE ARTHOUSE

Bronze Medal

ARTISANS & AGENCY

Best Artist (Local)

YESHE JACKSON

Silver Medal

MAIA NEGRE

Bronze Medal

ROSE SELLERY

Best Author (Local)

JONATHAN FRANZEN

Silver Medal

LAURIE R. KING

Bronze Medal

NINA SIMON

Best Classical Music Group

SANTA CRUZ SYMPHONY

Silver Medal

SANTA CRUZ CHORALE

Bronze Medal

SANTA CRUZ CHAMBER PLAYERS

Best Dance Lessons (Studio)

TANNERY WORLD DANCE & CULTURAL CENTER

Silver Medal

MOTION PACIFIC DANCE STUDIO

Bronze Medal

DANCEOGRAPHY SANTA CRUZ

Best Festival (Art/Film)

CAPITOLA ART & WINE FESTIVAL

Silver Medal

WATSONVILLE FILM FESTIVAL

Bronze Medal

BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL

Best Festival (Music)

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAIN SOL FESTIVAL

Silver Medal

CABRILLO FESTIVAL OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

Bronze Medal

REDWOOD MOUNTAIN FAIRE

Best Kids’ Art Program

CAMP TANNERY ARTS WITH LINDA COVER

Silver Medal

STUDIO SPROUT

Bronze Medal

MON AMI ART STUDIOS

Best Mural/Public Art

SHOPPER’S CORNER

Silver Medal

WATSONVILLE BRILLANTE

Silver Medal

BAY VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Best Photographer (Local)

DEVI PRIDE PHOTOGRAPHY

Silver Medal

SHMUEL THALER

Bronze Medal

ALICIA TELFER

Best Poet (Local)

ELLEN BASS

Silver Medal

FARNAZ FATEMI

Bronze Medal

GARY YOUNG

Best Radio Station

KBCZ

Silver Medal

KPIG

Bronze Medal

KZSC

Best Theater Company

SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE

Silver Medal

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY THEATER

Bronze Medal

JEWEL THEATRE COMPANY

Where is the greatest place to live, work, and play?

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA

Silver Medal

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

Bronze Medal

APTOS!!!

Community Life

Best Local Athlete

CARINA REID

Silver Medal

ISAIAH WORK

Bronze Medal

NAT YOUNG

Best Local Hero

CARINA REID

Silver Medal

GAYLIA OSTERLUND

Bronze Medal

KEITH MCHENRY

Best Nonprofit Group

FOOD NOT BOMBS

Silver Medal

COUNTY PARK FRIENDS

Bronze Medal

HOMELESS GARDEN PROJECT

Best Place of Worship

TWIN LAKES CHURCH

Silver Medal

TEMPLE BETH EL

Bronze Medal

PEACE UNITED CHURCH

Best Retreat Center

1440 MULTIVERSITY

Silver Medal

MOUNT MADONNA CENTER

Bronze Medal

MOUNT HERMON

Best Wedding Venue

CHAMINADE

Silver Medal

KENNOLYN CAMP

Bronze Medal

SEASCAPE BEACH RESORT

FOOD AND DRINK

Best Appetizers

SHADOWBROOK

Silver Medal

THE CROW’S NEST

Bronze Medal

VENUS SPIRITS COCKTAILS & KITCHEN

Best Bagel

BAGELRY

Silver Medal

FIREFLY COFFEE HOUSE

Bronze Medal

HOUSE OF BAGELS & CAFE

Best Bakery

GAYLE’S BAKERY & ROSTICCERIA

Silver Medal

COMPANION BAKESHOP

Bronze Medal

BUTTERY BAKERY

Best Bar Food

PARISH PUBLICK HOUSE

Silver Medal

SHADOWBROOK

Bronze Medal

VENUS SPIRITS COCKTAILS & KITCHEN

Best Barbecue

APTOS ST. BBQ

Silver Medal

MISSION ST. BARBEQUE

Bronze Medal

COLE’S BAR-B-Q

Best Bread

COMPANION BAKESHOP

Silver Medal

GAYLE’S BAKESHOP & ROSTICCERIA

Bronze Medal

MANRESA BREAD

Best Breakfast – Aptos / Soquel

RED APPLE CAFE

Silver Medal

THE FARM BAKERY, CAFE & GIFTS

Bronze Medal

SUNRISE CAFE

Best Breakfast – Capitola

GAYLE’S BAKERY & ROSTICCERIA

Silver Medal

BUSY BEE’S CAFE & CATERING

Bronze Medal

AVENUE CAFE

Best Breakfast – Santa Cruz

ZACHARY’S

Silver Medal

THE WALNUT AVENUE CAFE

Bronze Medal

HARBOR CAFE

Best Breakfast – Scotts Valley/SLV

HEAVENLY ROADSIDE CAFE

Silver Medal

AUNTIE MAME’S

Bronze Medal

ROCKY’S CAFE

Best Brunch

HARBOR CAFE

Silver Medal

CHAMINADE RESORT & SPA

Bronze Medal

SÜDA

Best Burger – Aptos/Soquel

FOOD & DRINK

PARISH PUBLICK HOUSE

Silver Medal

BETTY BURGERS

Bronze Medal

THE HIDEOUT

Best Burger – Capitola

EAST END GASTROPUB

Silver Medal

SHADOWBROOK

Bronze Medal

THE SAND BAR

Best Burger – Santa Cruz

BACK NINE GRILL & BAR

Silver Medal

BETTY BURGERS

Bronze Medal

JACK’S

Best Burger – Scotts Valley/SLV

BRUNO’S BAR AND GRILL

Silver Medal

JT’S TWO DOORS

Bronze Medal

LAUGHING MONK BREWING & GASTROPUB

Best Burger – Watsonville

WOODEN NICKLE BAR & GRILL

Silver Medal

FAT BOY BURGER AND GRILL

Bronze Medal

CALIFORNIA GRILL

Best Burrito – Aptos/Soquel

EL CHIPOTLE TAQUERIA AND RESTAURANT

Silver Medal

TAQUERIA LOS GORDOS

Bronze Medal

MANUEL’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Best Burrito – Capitola

MIJO’S TAQUERIA

Silver Medal

TACOS MORENOS

Bronze Medal

EL TORO BRAVO

Best Burrito – Santa Cruz

TACOS MORENOS

Silver Medal

EL PALOMAR

Bronze Medal

TAQUERIA LOS PERICOS

Best Burrito – Scotts Valley/SLV

TAQUERIA LOS GALLOS

Silver Medal

TAQUERIA VALLARTA

Bronze Medal

LA CHIMICHANGA CANTINA

Best Burrito – Watsonville

EL FRIJOLITO

Silver Medal

CILANTROS

Bronze Medal

RANCH MILK MEXICAN GRILL

Best Calamari

THE CROW’S NEST

Silver Medal

RIVA FISH HOUSE

Bronze Medal

SHADOWBROOK

Best Caterer

BUSY BEE’S CAFE AND CATERING

Silver Medal

FIVE STAR CATERING

Bronze Medal

SHADOWBROOK

Best Cheap Eats

CHARLIE HONG KONG

Silver Medal

PRETTY GOOD ADVICE

Bronze Medal

CARPO’S RESTAURANT

Best Cheese Selection

SHOPPER’S CORNER

Silver Medal

CHEESE SHOP 831

Bronze Medal

STAFF OF LIFE

Best Chinese Cuisine

SPECIAL NOODLE

Silver Medal

CANTON

Bronze Medal

THE RED PEARL

Best Chocolatier

MACKENZIES CHOCOLATES

Silver Medal

DONNELLY CHOCOLATES

Bronze Medal

ASHBY CONFECTIONS

Best Clam Chowder

RIVA FISH HOUSE

Silver Medal

STAGNARO BROS.

Bronze Medal

SHADOWBROOK

Best Coffeehouse (Independent)

UGLY MUG

Silver Medal

ZIZZO’S COFFEEHOUSE

Bronze Medal

SANTA CRUZ COFFEE ROASTING

Best Cookies

PACIFIC COOKIE COMPANY

Silver Medal

GAYLE’S BAKERY & ROSTICCERIA

Bronze Medal

BUTTERY BAKERY

Best Deli

ZOCCOLI’S

Silver Medal

GARDEN LIQUOR AND DELI

Bronze Medal

SEABRIGHT DELI

Best Desserts (Bakery)

GAYLE’S BAKERY & ROSTICCERIA

Silver Medal

BUTTERY BAKERY

Bronze Medal

THE FARM BAKERY, CAFE & GIFTS

Best Desserts (Restaurant)

VIM DINING & DESSERTS

Silver Medal

SHADOWBROOK

Bronze Medal

CHOCOLATE

Best Donut Shop

DUNLAP’S DONUTS

Silver Medal

FERRELL’S DONUT SHOP

Bronze Medal

DONUT STATION

Best Falafel

ACHILLES BY THE SEA

Silver Medal

ZAMEEN

Bronze Medal

FALAFEL OF SANTA CRUZ

Best Food Event

GRAZING ON THE GREEN

Silver Medal

CLAM CHOWDER COOK-OFF

Bronze Medal

GREEK FESTIVAL

Best Food Truck

SCRUMPTIOUS FISH AND CHIPS

Silver Medal

PANA VENEZUELAN FOOD

Bronze Medal

COCOC THE FOOD TRUCK

Best French Fries

PARISH PUBLICK HOUSE

Silver Medal

JACK’S

Bronze Medal

PRETTY GOOD ADVICE

Best Greek

NICK THE GREEK

Silver Medal

ACHILLES BY THE SEA

Bronze Medal

ZAMEEN

Best Hawaiian Cuisine

HULA’S ISLAND GRILL

Silver Medal

PONO HAWAIIAN KITCHEN & TAP

Bronze Medal

MAKAI ISLAND KITCHEN & GROGGERY

Best Ice Cream

MARIANNE’S ICE CREAM SCOOP SHOP

Silver Medal

THE PENNY ICE CREAMERY

Bronze Medal

MISSION HILL COFFEE & CREAMERY

Best Indian Cuisine

AMBROSIA INDIA BISTRO

Silver Medal

NAMASTE INDIAN CUISINE

Bronze Medal

ROYAL TAJ

Best Italian Cuisine

LILLIAN’S ITALIAN KITCHEN

Silver Medal

TRAMONTI

Bronze Medal

LAGO DI COMO

Best Juice Bar / Smoothies

AMAZON JUICES

Silver Medal

CAFE BRASIL

Bronze Medal

PLEASURE POINT JUICES

Best Kid-Friendly Eatery

CARPO’S RESTAURANT

Silver Medal (tie)

EAST SIDE EATERY

Silver Medal (tie)

WOODSTOCK PIZZA

Best Late-Night Eatery

MANUEL’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Silver Medal

CHARLIE HONG KONG

Bronze Medal

WOODSTOCK PIZZA

Best Mexican Cuisine – Aptos / Soquel

MANUEL’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Silver Medal

TORTILLA FLATS

Bronze Medal

EL CHIPOTLE TAQUERIA AND RESTAURANT

Best Mexican Cuisine – Capitola

EL TORO BRAVO

Silver Medal

MIJO’S

Bronze Medal

MARGARITAVILLE

Best Mexican Cuisine – Santa Cruz

EL PALOMAR

Silver Medal

COPAL

Bronze Medal

TAQUERIA LOS PERICOS

Best Mexican Cuisine – Scotts Valley/SLV

MAYA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Silver Medal

LA CHIMICHANGA CANTINA

Bronze Medal

TAQUERIA VALLARTA

Best Mexican Cuisine – Watsonville

CILANTROS

Silver Medal

JALISCO MEXICAN CUISINE

Bronze Medal

LA PERLA DEL PACIFICO

Best Middle Eastern

ARSLANS TURKISH STREET FOOD

Silver Medal

LAILI RESTAURANT

Bronze Medal

ZAMEEN

Best New Restaurant

THE MIDWAY

Silver Medal-TIE

AROMA

Silver Medal-TIE

FIREFLY TAVERN

Best Outdoor Dining

THE CROW’S NEST

Silver Medal

SHADOWBROOK

Bronze Medal

LAILI RESTAURANT

Best Patio Dining – Aptos / Soquel

THE HIDEOUT

Silver Medal

BITTERSWEET BISTRO

Bronze Medal

HOME

Best Patio Dining – Capitola

SHADOWBROOK

Silver Medal

ZELDA’S

Bronze Medal

PARADISE BEACH GRILL

Best Patio Dining – Santa Cruz

THE CROW’S NEST

Silver Medal

LAILI RESTAURANT

Bronze Medal

MAKAI ISLAND KITCHEN & GROGGERY

Best Patio Dining – Scotts Valley/SLV

LAUGHING MONK BREWING & GASTROPUB

Silver Medal

HEAVENLY ROADSIDE CAFE

Bronze Medal

BRUNO’S BAR & GRILL

Best Patio Dining – Watsonville

JALISCO MEXICAN CUISINE

Silver Medal

CILANTROS

Bronze Medal

ELLA’S AT THE AIRPORT

Best Pizza – Aptos/Soquel

PIZZA MY HEART

Silver Medal

MENTONE

Bronze Medal

BUZZO

Best Pizza – Capitola

PIZZA MY HEART

Silver Medal

PLEASURE PIZZA

Bronze Medal

VILLAGE HOST PIZZA & GRILL

Best Pizza – Santa Cruz

Pizza My Heart

Silver Medal

WOODSTOCK PIZZA

Bronze Medal

BOOKIE’S PIZZA

Best Pizza – Scotts Valley/SLV

THE PIZZA SERIES

Silver Medal

MOUNTAIN MIKES

Bronze Medal

BOULDER CREEK PIZZA & PUB

Best Pizza – Watsonville

SLICE PROJECT

Silver Medal

CASSIDY’S PIZZA

Bronze Medal

ROUND TABLE

Best Restaurant – Aptos

THE HIDEOUT

Silver Medal

MENTONE

Bronze Medal

CAFE SPARROW

Best Restaurant – Capitola

SHADOWBROOK

Silver Medal

TRESTLES

Bronze Medal

EAST END GASTROPUB

Best Restaurant – San Lorenzo Valley

SCOPAZZI’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Silver Medal

AROMA

Bronze Medal

TROUT FARM INN

Best Restaurant – Santa Cruz

VIM DINING & DESSERTS

Silver Medal

OSWALD

Bronze Medal

THE CROW’S NEST

Best Restaurant – Scotts Valley

BRUNO’S BAR & GRILL

Silver Medal

OTORO SUSHI

Bronze Medal

LAUGHING MONK BREWING & GASTROPUB

Best Restaurant – Soquel

HOME

Silver Medal

CAFE CRUZ

Bronze Medal

TORTILLA FLATS

Best Restaurant – Watsonville

CALIFORNIA GRILL

Silver Medal

CILANTROS

Bronze Medal

JALISCO MEXICAN CUISINE

Best Salad

SOUL SALAD

Silver Medal

THE CROW’S NEST

Bronze Medal

CARPO’S RESTAURANT

Best Sandwich

GARDEN LIQUOR AND DELI

Silver Medal

SEABRIGHT DELI

Bronze Medal

ZOCCOLI’S

Best Seafood – Aptos/Soquel

VENUS SPIRITS COCKTAILS & KITCHEN

Silver Medal

BITTERSWEET BISTRO

Bronze Medal

SCRUMPTIOUS FISH & CHIPS

Best Seafood – Capitola

SHADOWBROOK

Silver Medal

PARADISE BEACH GRILL

Bronze Medal

TRESTLES

Best Seafood – Scotts Valley/SLV

SCRUMPTIOUS FISH AND CHIPS

Silver Medal

OTORO SUSHI

Bronze Medal

SCOPAZZI’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Best Seafood – Santa Cruz

RIVA FISH HOUSE

Silver Medal

STAGNARO BROS.

Bronze Medal

THE CROW’S NEST

Best Seafood – Watsonville

FISH HOUSE

Silver Medal

LA PERLA DEL PACIFICO

Bronze Medal

CALIFORNIA GRILL

Best Small Plates

BARCELONETA

Silver Medal

VENUS SPIRITS COCKTAILS & KITCHEN

Bronze Medal

SHADOWBROOK

Best Steak

SHADOWBROOK

Silver Medal

HINDQUARTER BAR & GRILLE

Bronze Medal

ALDERWOOD

Best Sushi/Japanese – Aptos/Soquel

AKIRA SUSHI

Silver Medal

SUSHI GARDEN

Best Sushi/Japanese – Capitola

SUSHI GARDEN

Silver Medal

GEISHA JAPANESE RESTAURANT & TEA HOUSE

Bronze Medal

MIYAKO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

Best Sushi/Japanese – Santa Cruz

MOBO

Silver Medal

AKIRA SUSHI

Bronze Medal

SHOGUN JAPANESE RESTAURANT

Best Sushi/Japanese – Scotts Valley/SLV

OTORO SUSHI

Silver Medal

RUMBLE FISH

Bronze Medal

SUSHISAN

Best Sushi/Japanese – Watsonville

IMURA

Silver Medal

RESTAURANT MIYUKI

Bronze Medal

SUSHI GARDEN

Best Taqueria – Aptos/Soquel

EL CHIPOTLE TAQUERIA AND RESTAURANT

Silver Medal

TAQUERIA LOS GORDOS

Bronze Medal

TORTILLA FLATS

Best Taqueria – Capitola

TACOS MORENOS

Silver Medal

MIJO’S TAQUERIA

Bronze Medal

TAQUERIA TEPEQUE

Best Taqueria – Santa Cruz

LOS PERICOS MARKET

Silver Medal

TACOS MORENOS

Bronze Medal

EL PALOMAR

Best Taqueria – Scotts Valley/SLV

TAQUERIA VALLARTA

Silver Medal

TAQUERIA LOS GALLOS

Bronze Medal

LA CHIMICHANGA CANTINA

Best Taqueria – Watsonville

TAQUERIA LOS PERICOS

Silver Medal

EL FRIJOLITO

Bronze Medal

RANCH MILK MEXICAN GRILL

Best Thai Cuisine

SAWASDEE THAI CUISINE

Silver Medal

REAL THAI KITCHEN

Bronze Medal

SABIENG THAI CUISINE

Best Vegetarian

DHARMA’S

Silver Medal

PRETTY GOOD ADVICE

Bronze Medal

CHARLIE HONG KONG

Best Wine List

SHADOWBROOK

Silver Medal

VINOCRUZ WINE BAR & RESTAURANT

Bronze Medal

BAD ANIMAL

Best Wine Selection (Retail)

SHOPPER’S CORNER

Silver Medal

DEER PARK WINE AND SPIRITS

Bronze Medal

SOIF

Best Winery

BEAUREGARD VINEYARDS

Silver Medal

BARGETTO WINERY

Bronze Medal

SOQUEL VINEYARDS

HEALTH & FITNESS

Best Acupuncturist/Acupuncture Clinic

SPRING SMITH, SANTA CRUZ FAMILY ACUPUNCTURE

Silver Medal

YUVAL AVITAL, LIFE’S ESSENCE

Bronze Medal

BETH DORSEY, POINTS FOR WELLNESS

Best Bike Shop (E-Bike)

BICYCLE TRIP

Silver Medal

CURRENT EBIKES

Bronze Medal

ANOTHER BIKE SHOP

Best Bike Shop (General)

BICYCLE TRIP

Silver Medal

SANTA CRUZ CYCLE SPORT

Bronze Medal

ANOTHER BIKE SHOP

Best Bike Shop (Mountain)

BICYCLE TRIP

Silver Medal

ANOTHER BIKE SHOP

Bronze Medal

SANTA CRUZ CYCLE SPORT

Best Boat Tour

CHARDONNAY SAILING

Silver Medal

O’NEILL YACHT CHARTERS

Bronze Medal

STAGNARO CHARTERS WHALE WATCHING

Best Cannabis CBD Product

KINDPEOPLES

Silver Medal

MARYS MEDICINALS

Bronze Medal

JADE NECTAR

Best Cannabis Delivery

SANTA CRUZ NATURALS

Silver Medal

KINDPEOPLES

Bronze Medal

TREEHOUSE

Best Cannabis Dispensary

TREEHOUSE

Silver Medal

THE HOOK OUTLET

Bronze Medal

KINDPEOPLES

Best Cannabis Edibles

WYLD

Silver Medal

KIVA CONFECTIONS

Bronze Medal

FROOT

Best Chiropractor

MARIE ROYER, SYNERGY CHIROPRACTIC

Silver Medal

MARK HASTINGS, HASTINGS CHIROPRACTIC CENTER

Bronze Medal

ISABEL EDEN, TRUE NATURE CHIROPRACTIC

Best Dentist

MICHAEL J. RAFFO, RAFFO DENTAL

Silver Medal

JOSEPH ROBB, JOSEPH W. ROBB DENTISTRY

Bronze Medal

NANNETTE BENEDICT DDS & ASSOCIATES

Best Doctor (MD)

JOHN GRADY, HARBOR HEALTH CENTER

Silver Medal

GAEL DECLEVE, DIGNITY HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP – DOMINICAN

Bronze Medal

RACHEL CARLTON ABRAMS, SANTA CRUZ INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE

Best Esthetician

THERESA KLOEPFER, TODAY’S SKIN SOLUTIONS

Silver Medal

DEANN BOKARIZA-NEFF, THE STUDIO SPA

Bronze Medal

KATHERINE WELLS, ACE ESTHETICS

Best Fitness Classes

GOAT SANTA CRUZ

Silver Medal

JAZZERCISE SANTA CRUZ

Bronze Medal

SPENGA

Best Golf Course

DELAVEAGA GOLF COURSE

Silver Medal

SEASCAPE GOLF CLUB

Bronze Medal

PASATIEMPO GOLF COURSE

Best Gym

TOADAL FITNESS

Silver Medal

GOAT SANTA CRUZ

Bronze Medal

IN_SHAPE FAMILY FITNESS

Best Hot Tub/Spa Store

THE SPA AND SAUNA CO.

Silver Medal

PARADISE VALLEY SPAS

Bronze Medal-TIE

APPI POOL & SPA

Best Martial Arts

SANFORD’S MARTIAL ART

Silver Medal

FREEDOM TAEKWONDO

Bronze Medal

ALLIED MMA

Best Massage Therapist

YVONNE HORNER

Silver Medal

MAIRIN TORR, POINTS FOR WELLNESS

Bronze Medal

LILY WEBBER MASSAGE THERAPY

Best Medi-Spa

REJUVENATE MEDI-SPA & WELLNESS

Silver Medal

BEAUTY LOUNGE MED SPA

Bronze Medal

PACIFIC COAST AESTHETICS

Best Midwife

DANA RAMSEY, NURTURE WOMEN’S HEALTH & FETILITY

Silver Medal

SERENA RUSSELL, SACRED CYCLES MIDWIFERY

Bronze Medal

KAYLA CUSHNER, PALO ALTO MEDICAL FOUNDATION

Best Naturopathic Doctor

AIMÉE SHUNNEY

Silver Medal

IRENE J. VALENCIA, THRIVE NATURAL MEDICINE

Bronze Medal

TONYA FLECK, SANTA CRUZ NATUROPATHIC MEDICAL CENTER

Best Nutritionist

THE HEALTHY WAY

Silver Medal

REBECCA HAZELTON, FUNCTIONAL HEALTH

Bronze Medal

JILL TRODERMAN, HOLISTIC FAMILY NUTRITION

Best Orthodontist

DANIEL HULME, HULME ORTHODONTICS

Silver Medal

JOHN HEDRICK, HEDRICK ORTHODONTICS

Bronze Medal

NORTH COAST ORTHODONTICS

Best Outdoor Store

OUTDOOR SUPPLY HARDWARE

Silver Medal

DOWN WORKS

Bronze Medal

WEST MARINE

Best Personal Trainer

CARINA REID

Silver Medal

CHRISTA BERRY, TOADAL CROSS-TRAINING

Bronze Medal

ROCKY SNYDER, ROCKY’S GYM

Best Pilates

MONARCH PILATES & PHYSICAL THERAPY

Silver Medal

HOTSOURCE YOGA

Bronze Medal

ALLI QUICK, TOADAL FITNESS

Best Road Bike Shop

BICYCLE TRIP

Silver Medal

THE SPOKESMAN

Bronze Medal

EPICENTER CYCLING

Best Running Store

FLEET FEET

Silver Medal

SANTA CRUZ RUNNING COMPANY

Bronze Medal

HOT FEET

Best Sailing Charter

CHARDONNAY SAILING

Silver Medal

O’NEILL YACHT CHARTER

Bronze Medal

NOMAD SAILING CHARTERS

Best Skate Shop

BILL’S WHEELS SKATESHOP

Silver Medal

SANTA CRUZ BOARDROOM

Bronze Medal

SKATEWORKS

Best Ski/Snowboard Shop

HELM OF SUN VALLEY

Silver Medal

PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS

Bronze Medal

PACIFIC WAVE

Best Spa (pampering)

WELL WITHIN SPA

Silver Medal

CHAMINADE RESORT AND SPA

Bronze Medal

SIMPLY SKIN ESTHETICS

Best Spa (soaking)

WELL WITHIN SPA

Silver Medal

SAGE FLOAT SPA

Bronze Medal

TEA HOUSE SPA

Best Sporting Goods Store

PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS

Silver Medal

ONEILL SURF SHOP

Bronze Medal

SANTA CRUZ CYCLE SPORT

Best Surf School

CAPITOLA SURF AND PADDLE

Silver Medal

CLUB ED

Bronze Medal

SURF SCHOOL SANTA CRUZ

Best Surf Shop

O’NEILL

Silver Medal

FREELINE SURF SHOP

Bronze Medal

PACIFIC WAVE

Best Swim School

ADVENTURE SPORTS UNLIMITED

Silver Medal

SEAHORSE SWIM SCHOOL

Bronze Medal

JIM BOOTH SWIM SCHOOL

Best Therapist

PACIFIC COAST THERAPY

Silver Medal

RICHARD GENE GILBERT

Bronze Medal

MACY CHAPMAN

Best Veterinarian

TAMARA ABRAHAM AT COAST VETERINARY SERVICES

Silver Medal

TY MCCONELL, MCCONNELL VETERINARY SERVICE

Bronze Medal

KACIE WELLS, HARBOR VETERINARY HOSPITAL

Best Vitamin/Supplements

STAFF OF LIFE

Silver Medal

FELTON NUTRITION

Bronze Medal

THE HERB ROOM

Best Yoga Instructor

ROBIN BERKERY, YOGA WITH ROBIN

Silver Medal

NICOLE DUKE, HOTSOURCE YOGA

Bronze Medal

MARA RUTH, HOT ELEVATION STUDIOS

Best Yoga Studio

PLEASURE POINT YOGA

Silver Medal

HOTSOURCE YOGA

Bronze Medal

VILLAGE YOGA SANTA CRUZ

MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE

Best Bar

MOE’S ALLEY

Silver Medal

MAKAI ISLAND KITCHEN & GROGGERY

Bronze Medal

BRADY’S YACHT CLUB

Best Bartender

JASMINE SIEMER-DUNBAR, VIM DINING & DESSERTS

Silver Medal

JULI MIRELES, REDROOM COCKTAIL LOUNGE

Bronze Medal

KAYLA BRASFIELD, MOE’S ALLEY

Best Craft Brewer (local)

DISCRETION BREWING

Silver Medal

SANTE ADAIRIUS RUSTIC ALES

Bronze Medal

HUMBLE SEA

Best Dance Club

MOE’S ALLEY

Silver Medal

MOTIV

Bronze Medal

THE BLUE LAGOON

Best Fancy Cocktails

MAKAI ISLAND KITCHEN & GROGGERY

Silver Medal

VENUS SPIRITS COCKTAILS & KITCHEN

Bronze Medal

VIM DINING & DESSERTS

Best Happy Hour

BACK NINE GRILL & BAR

Silver Medal

HULA’S ISLAND GRILL

Bronze Medal

THE CROW’S NEST

Best Live Music

MOE’S ALLEY

Silver Medal

FELTON MUSIC HALL

Bronze Medal

THE CATALYST

Best Local Band

DARK RIDE

Silver Medal

THE JOINT CHIEFS

Bronze Medal

ALEX LUCERO BAND

Best Local Musician

ALEX LUCERO

Silver Medal

EMILIO MENZE

Bronze Medal

JAMES DURBIN

Best Margaritas

TORTILLA FLATS

Silver Medal

EL PALOMAR

Bronze Medal

MANUEL’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Best Place to Play Pool

FAST EDDY’S BILLIARDS

Silver Medal

SURF CITY BILLIARDS

Bronze Medal

BRADY’S YACHT CLUB

Best Pub

PARISH PUBLICK HOUSE

Silver Medal

ROSIE MCCANN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT

Bronze Medal

BRITTANIA ARMS OF CAPITOLA

SHOPPING & SERVICES

Best Adult Store CAMOUFLAGE

Silver Medal FRENCHY’S LOVE BOUTIQUE

Bronze Medal GOOD VIBRATIONS

Best Alternative Health Services SANTA CRUZ INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE

Silver Medal SANTA CRUZ NATUROPATHIC MEDICAL CENTER

Bronze Medal POINTS FOR WELLNESS

Best Antiques CENTER STREET ANTIQUES

Silver Medal ATTILIA’S ANTIQUES

Bronze Medal SHEN’S GALLERY

Best Arts and Crafts LENZ ARTS

Silver Medal PALACE ARTS & OFFICE SUPPLY

Bronze Medal BEVERLY’S

Best Auto Dealer SANTA CRUZ TOYOTA

Silver Medal SANTA CRUZ SUBARU

Bronze Medal OCEAN HONDA

Best Auto Dealer – Watsonville CHEVROLET OF WATSONVILLE

Silver Medal WATSONVILLE FORD LINCOLN

Bronze Medal WATSONVILLE GMC

Best Auto Repair SPECIALIZED AUTO

Silver Medal BOBBY’S PIT STOP

Bronze Medal CHANDLER AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR

Best Bank (Credit Union) BAY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Silver Medal SANTA CRUZ COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Best Bank (Local Non-Credit Union) SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Silver Medal MECHANICS BANK

Best Barber WAVES & FADES BARBERSHOP

Silver Medal GET FADED BARBERSHOP

Bronze Medal MONTGOMERY’S BARBER SHOP

Best Blinds/Shades INTERIOR VISION FLOORING & DESIGN

Silver Medal ADVANCED BLINDS AND SHADE

Bronze Medal MCCARTY’S WINDOW FASHIONS

Best Bookshop (new) BOOKSHOP SANTA CRUZ

Silver Medal TWO BIRDS BOOKS

Bronze Medal BAD ANIMAL

Best Butcher SHOPPER’S CORNER

Silver Medal FREEDOM MEAT LOCKERS

Bronze Medal POINT BUTCHER SHOP

Best Car Wash WHALERS CAR WASH

Silver Medal SPLASH CAR WASH

Bronze Medal CRUZ CAR WASH

Best Carpet Cleaning QUALITY CARPET CARE & UPHOLSTERY CLEANING

Silver Medal PEACHY KLEEN CHEM-DRY

Bronze Medal CARPET KING

Best Children’s Day Care SIMCHA PRESCHOOL

Silver Medal DISCOVERY PRESCHOOL

Bronze Medal ROCKING HORSE RANCH

Best Computer Repair CLICK AWAY

Silver Medal PLEASURE POINT COMPUTERS

Bronze Medal USER FRIENDLY COMPUTING

Best Consignment Clothing THE CLOSET SHOPPER

Silver Medal CROSSROADS TRADING CO.

Bronze Medal JET SET BOHEMIAN

Best Contractor TALMADGE CONSTRUCTION

Silver Medal TESTORFF CONSTRUCTION

Bronze Medal THE BUILDERS COLLECTIVE

Best Crystals/Rocks/Stones MOUNTAIN SPIRIT

Silver Medal MOON KISSED

Bronze Medal WORLD OF STONES AND MYSTICS

Best Custom Framing LENZ ARTS

Silver Medal YORK FRAMING GALLERY

Bronze Medal FRAME CIRCUS

Best Dry Cleaners MASTER CLEANERS

Silver Medal CLASSIC VAPOR DRY CLEANERS

Bronze Medal ALMAR CLEANERS

Best Eyewear EYE Q OPTOMETRY

Silver Medal PLAZA LANE OPTOMETRY

Bronze Medal SITE FOR SORE EYES

Best Fabric HARTS FABRIC

Silver Medal BEVERLY’S

Bronze Medal SANTA CRUZ VAC & SEW

Best Feed Store MOUNTAIN FEED AND FARM SUPPLY

Silver Medal WESTSIDE FARM AND FEED

Bronze Medal PET PALS DISCOUNT PET FOOD & SUPPLIES

Best Financial Planner JACOB YOUNG FINANCIAL SERVICES

Silver Medal RACHEL WEDEEN, MORGAN STANLEY

Bronze Medal MARK A. GERBER, EDWARD JONES

Best Flooring INTERIOR VISION FLOORING & DESIGN

Silver Medal BAY AREA FLOORS

Bronze Medal SAMAYA’S FLOORING & DESIGN

Best Flower Shop THE FLOWER SHACK

Silver Medal FERRARI FLORIST & GARDENS

Bronze Medal SUSI’S FLOWERS

Best Furniture SC41

Silver Medal COUCH POTATO DISCOUNT SOFA WAREHOUSE

Bronze Medal NATURAL SELECTION FURNITURE

Best Garden Supply/Nursery SAN LORENZO GARDEN CENTER

Silver Medal DIG GARDENS

Bronze Medal THE GARDEN COMPANY

Best Gift Shop ZINNIA’S GIFT BOUTIQUE

Silver Medal BOTANIC AND LUXE

Bronze Medal DIG GARDENS

Best Green Business SHOPPER’S CORNER

Silver Medal ETHOS

Bronze Medal STAFF OF LIFE

Best Grocery Store (local) SHOPPER’S CORNER

Silver Medal STAFF OF LIFE

Bronze Medal DELUXE FOODS OF APTOS

Best Grocery Store (natural) STAFF OF LIFE

Silver Medal SHOPPER’S CORNER

Bronze Medal NEW LEAF

Best Guitar Store SYLVAN MUSIC

Silver Medal THE STARVING MUSICIAN

Bronze Medal JANSEN MUSIC

Best Hair Salon URBAN GROOVE HAIR SALON

Silver Medal LAVISH SALON & SPA

Bronze Medal PHOENIX CAYTON HAIR

Best Hardware Store OUTDOOR SUPPLY HARDWARE

Silver Medal APTOS ACE HARDWARE

Bronze Medal SAN LORENZO LUMBER AND HOME CENTERS

Best Headshop PIPELINE

Silver Medal TREEHOUSE

Bronze Medal KINDPEOPLES

Best Home Decorating WARMTH COMPANY

Silver Medal BOTANIC AND LUXE

Bronze Medal STRIPE DESIGN SERVICES

Best Hotel DREAM INN

Silver Medal HOTEL PARADOX

Bronze Medal CHAMINADE RESORT & SPA

Best House Cleaner MAXIMA’S CLEANERS

Silver Medal CLEAN SPACE CLEANING

Bronze Medal MERRY MAIDS

Best House Painter PEPE LOPEZ PAINTING

Silver Medal RON HUFF PAINTING

Bronze Medal MACHADO BROTHERS PAINTING

Best Hydroponic Supplier GROWGENERATION

Silver Medal MOUNTAIN FEED AND FARM SUPPLY

Bronze Medal SPECIALTY GARDEN SUPPLY

Best Insurance LYDIA HARVILLE, STATE FARM INSURANCE

Silver Medal NAOMI ALBOR, HUIZAR-ALBOR INSURANCE AGENCY

Bronze Medal ALESE GREENE, STATE FARM

Best Interior Design LORI HANNUM, SC41

Silver Medal MOSELLE MADESKO, COPPER DESIGN

Bronze Medal STRIPE DESIGN SERVICES

Best Jewelry DELL WILLIAMS

Silver Medal MOUNTAINSIDE

Bronze Medal SUPER SILVER

Best Jewelry Repair DELL WILLIAMS JEWELERS

Silver Medal STEPHAN’S FINE JEWELRY

Bronze Medal TREASURES

Best Kids’ Clothing HOPSCOTCH

Silver Medal MINI MINT

Bronze Medal HOPES CLOSET

Best Kitchen Store TOQUE BLANCHE

Silver Medal OUTSIDE-IN

Bronze Medal SANTA CRUZ KITCHEN & BATH

Best Landscaper/Landscaping TERRA NOVA ECOLOGICAL LANDSCAPING

Silver Medal K & D LANDSCAPING

Bronze Medal QUILICI GARDENING

Best Laser Hair Removal PACIFIC COAST AESTHETICS

Silver Medal JODY WORK, BEAUTY LOUNGE MED SPA

Bronze Medal REJUVENATE MEDI-SPA & WELLNESS

Best Lawyer FINE POINT LAW

Silver Medal DINA HOFFMAN

Bronze Medal TANYA M. RIDINO

Best Life Coach CAMILLE ELLIS

Silver Medal SANDY JACQUARD

Bronze Medal NICOLE DUKE

Best Lighting RIVERSIDE LIGHTING & ELECTRIC

Silver Medal ILLUMINÉE

Bronze Medal OM GALLERY

Best Lingerie CAMOUFLAGE

Silver Medal AMOUREUSE

Bronze Medal ROMANTIC NIGHTS FOR TWO

Best Mani/Pedi TRACY NAILS

Silver Medal OPAL SPA & BOUTIQUE

Bronze Medal RED CARPET SALON

Best Massage School FIVE BRANCHES UNIVERSITY

Silver Medal CYPRESS HEALTH INSTITUTE

Bronze Medal AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL MASSAGE

Best Men’s Clothing PATRICK JAMES

Silver Medal BERDELS

Bronze Medal STRIPE

Best Men’s Shoes SOCKSHOP AND SHOE COMPANY

Silver Medal BECK’S SHOES

Bronze Medal PATRICK JAMES

Best Mortgage Brokerage CROSS COUNTRY MORTGAGE

Silver Medal SANTA CRUZ LENDING GROUP

Bronze Medal REVEST HOMES, INC

Best Music Instruction MOUNTAIN MUSIC SCHOOL

Silver Medal EVERYONE’S MUSIC SCHOOL

Bronze Medal MUSICALME

Best Musical Instruments SYLVAN MUSIC

Silver Medal THE STARVING MUSICIAN

Bronze Medal JANSEN MUSIC

Best Outdoor Furniture Dealer AMERICAN LEISURE PATIO

Silver Medal OUTDOOR SUPPLY HARDWARE

Bronze Medal SCARBOROUGH GARDENS

Best Pet Grooming BED & BISCUITS GROOMINGDALES

Silver Medal PAWSITIVE STYLES MOBILE GROOMING

Bronze Medal ANIMAL HOUSE

Best Pet Sitting BED & BISCUITS GROOMINGDALES

Silver Medal WOOFPACK

Bronze Medal PAULA’S PET PALS

Best Pet Store PET PALS DISCOUNT PET FOOD & SUPPLIES

Silver Medal APTOS FEED & PET SUPPLY

Bronze Medal PET EMPORIUM

Best Pharmacy HORSNYDER PHARMACY

Silver Medal FRANK’S PHARMACY

Bronze Medal WESTSIDE PHARMACY & MEDICAL SUPPLY

Best Photo Developing BAY PHOTO LAB

Silver Medal LENZ ARTS

Best Piercing Studio AMORY BODY ARTS

Silver Medal STAIRCASE TATTOO & PIERCING

Bronze Medal BLACK PEARL

Best Plumbing Company EXPERT PLUMBING

Silver Medal DUNCAN PLUMBING

Bronze Medal BELLOWS PLUMBING, HEATING, COOLING & ELECTRICAL

Best Portrait Photographer DEVI PRIDE PHOTOGRAPHY

Silver Medal ALICIA TELFER, MIDTOWN CREATIVE STUDIO

Bronze Medal JANA MARCUS PHOTOGRAPHY

Best Pre-Owned Auto Dealer THE ARGUS COMPANY

Silver Medal ALOHA MOTORS

Bronze Medal AUTO ONE

Best Produce SHOPPER’S CORNER

Silver Medal STAFF OF LIFE

Bronze Medal SUNNYSIDE PRODUCE

Best Real Estate Agency DAVID LYNG REAL ESTATE

Silver Medal BAILEY PROPERTIES

Bronze Medal STROCK REAL ESTATE

Best Real Estate Agent LOREN MORSE, EXP REALTY

Silver Medal SHEMEIKA FOX, FOX REALTY GROUP

Bronze Medal TOM BREZSNY, BREZSNY ASSOCIATES

Best Real Estate Team GRO REAL ESTATE

Silver Medal BREZSNY ASSOCIATES

Bronze Medal STROCK REAL ESTATE TEAM

Best Record / CD Store STREETLIGHT RECORDS

Silver Medal REDWOOD RECORDS

Best Roofers KNOX ROOFING

Silver Medal TURK THE ROOFER

Bronze Medal DADDARIO ROOFING

Best Seafood (Market) H&H FRESH FISH CO.

Silver Medal STAGNARO BROS.

Bronze Medal SHOPPERS CORNER

Best Senior Home Care LIFESPAN

Silver Medal SAFE AT HOME SENIOR CARE

Bronze Medal VISITING ANGELS LIVING ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Best Senior Residential Community DOMINICAN OAKS

Silver Medal AEGIS LIVING APTOS

Bronze Medal BROOKDALE SCOTTS VALLEY

Best Solar Company SANDBAR SOLAR & ELECTRIC

Silver Medal ALLTERRA SOLAR

Bronze Medal SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES

Best Tattoo Studio F/U-TATTOO

Silver Medal BLACK PEARL

Bronze Medal FOG CITY TATTOO

Best Thrift Store THE ABBOT’S THRIFT

Silver Medal GOODWILL

Bronze Medal CAROLINE’S

Best Tires LLOYD’S TIRE & AUTO CARE

Silver Medal BIG O

Bronze Medal PRIORS TIRES

Best Toy Store (kids) CHILDISH TOY SHOP

Silver Medal WONDERLAND TOYS & CLASSROOM RESOURCES

Bronze Medal HOPES CLOSET

Best Video Game Shop LEVEL UP VIDEO GAMES

Silver Medal GAMESTOP

Bronze Medal GAME VAULT

Best Vintage Clothing MOON ZOOM

Silver Medal TOMBOY

Bronze Medal JET SET BOHEMIAN

Best Waxing EUROPEAN WAX CENTER

Silver Medal SUE BELL, SIMPLY SKIN ESTHETICS

Bronze Medal WAX BY COCO

Best Women’s Clothing PACIFIC TRADING COMPANY

Silver Medal THE CLOSET SHOPPER

Bronze Medal AMBER MOON

Best Women’s Shoes SOCKSHOP AND SHOE COMPANY

Silver Medal BUNNY’S SHOES Bronze Medal BECK’S SHOES

EDITORS’ PICKS

Most Popular Place Not to Find a Table on Trivia Night

11th Hour Coffee (402 Ingalls St./1001 Center St. Santa Cruz)

Despite the name, do not plan on showing up to this trivia night at the eleventh hour if you want to find a table for your group. This has quickly become the hottest trivia spot in Santa Cruz, with staff urging trivia-goers to arrive at least an hour early to snag a seat. The crowd is a mix of students—millennials looking to make new friends and the ever-growing tech population looking properly Santa Cruz-clad in Patagonia and Blundstone Boots. Topics range, but having a penchant for history and geography could come in clutch. The best part of the overly crowded 11th Hour Trivia Night: the food, featuring a Szechuan inspired menu and dumplings served by Full Steam Dumpling. Thursday nights at 7pm (get there by 3pm for a seat! Better yet, just take the day off work and arrive when they open at 7am). Elizabeth Borelli

Humble Sea Brewing (820 Swift St. Santa Cruz)

The best part about this trivia night is that the staff takes to social media ahead of time to tell everyone the topics being featured that evening—architecture, pop culture and weather systems, to name a few. That way, you can rally a group of people with knowledge in those specialties, giving you a chance to finally take home the gold. The patio seating at this trivia night gets packed early, and many attendees are shivering by the night’s end due to not properly layering, instead, wearing thin jackets and sleeveless vests. Wednesday nights at 6 pm. Elizabeth Borelli

Best Place to Recover From a Hangover

Steamer Lane Supply (644-670 W Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz)

Let’s say you had a great time touring local wineries with an out-of-town friend. After more wine with dinner things get a little fuzzy, the next morning arrives a few hours too soon. In this purely made up scenario, where could you go to clear your head with beautiful views, an ocean breeze, strong coffee and replenishing eats? Steamer Lane Supply might just hit the mark. With nourishing options like kimchi, pickles and seaweed for garnishing a tasty variety of breakfast and lunch offerings. Although portions aren’t huge, neither are the prices for ocean view dining! Elizabeth Borelli

Cheapest Place to Meet Single Vegans Over 40

Eat For the Earth free Potluck series (eatfortheearth.org)

Get your veg on at one of Eat for the Earth’s free potluck events! Expect to meet a cross-section of people ranging from young to old and single to coupled, but for sure you’ll enjoy an abundance of tasty eats in the pleasure of good company.

Eat for the Earth is the Santa Cruz-based not-for-profit dedicated to sharing the benefits of a plant-strong diet. Their regularly scheduled potlucks are a great way to try new recipes, share and enjoy delicious food and meet great people, single or not! Elizabeth Borelli

Best place to drink a cup of old tea

Hidden Peak Teahouse (1541 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz)

In the world of wine and cheese, age equates to value. Tea, not so much. Wouldn’t old tea leaves begin to lose flavor? While most tea varieties go through a process of oxidation, rare others, such as pu-erh tea, undergo a unique multistep process that includes aging and fermentation. Aged pu-erh, like wine, gains depth and rarity and the results are worth the wait. If you’re looking for the perfect place to enjoy an old cup of tea, Hidden Peak Teahouse, a digital-free sanctuary in downtown Santa Cruz, is a delightful, rare find. Elizabeth Borelli

Best Place to Get High Without Drugs

MeloMelo Kava Bar (1101 Pacific Avenue Santa Cruz)

Looking for a high without a hangover? Kava—a traditional beverage from the South Pacific made from plant roots—is a mild psychoactive and a safe alternative. While the drink is an acquired taste, the ceremony that accompanies it is an instant hit. The friendly bartender explained that each time your carved wooden cup is refilled, everyone at the bar joins in to clap once, shout the word “bula!” and clap twice to seal the cheer. Chugging is said to enhance the effects, but slow drinkers (like me) get the benefits too. Elizabeth Borelli

Best Breakfast Sandwich Ever

Lulu Carpenter’s

Melted sharp cheddar cheese over a perfectly folded omelet cooked on the plancha, with crispy bacon (choice of applewood smoked or regular) and their signature sauces. The sriracha aioli is to die for. Served in between a fluffy flaky biscuit or on a croissant. With several coffee houses throughout town, quality food and pastries from a longtime local staple coffeehouse and roaster is a welcome trend. (No to Starbucks). Lulu Carpenter’s full kitchen and bakery is at their downtown flagship store. Make sure to go early as sometimes they run out before the 1pm cut-off time for brunch. Lucile Tepperman

Weirdest Landmarks in Santa Cruz

Hippo tree

There’s a hippo poking out of a tree near New Brighton State Beach. Yep, you heard me, a burned branch resembling the famous 4,000-pound semi-aquatic African mammal juts outwardly from a eucalyptus tree on Park Avenue in Capitola. Its painted eyes and Santa hat during the holiday season makes this “hippo” one of Santa Cruz’s weirdest landmarks. Mathew Chipman

Best Coffee Shop Run by a Church

Shrine Coffee (544 W Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz)

Have you ever been walking down Westcliff Drive and wanted a delicious pastry and great coffee? You’re in luck! Tucked away at the Shrine of St Joseph with a beautiful Monterey cypress paneled interior and lush garden exterior, Shrine Coffee is the best church-run coffee shop on Westcliff Drive. If you’re looking for a great place to stop when you’re walking your dog or need a post-surf dirty chai, here’s your spot. Mathew Chipman

Most Stylish Uni-Sex Hat

The Hat Company of Santa Cruz (1346 Pacific Ave Santa Cruz)

Want a houndstooth messenger cap? A trucker hat with a chicken on it? Do you need a visor with the Golden Girls plastered all over it? The Hat Company has got everything one needs and more. On Pacific Avenue presenting the window display of the craziest hat-centered dreams, The Hat Company has stood for 35 years. Friendly staff with a knowledgeable owner make for a stellar shopping experience. There is no hat concept too outlandish for this store to supply, so come get a knit owl beanie or a fur bucket hat and accessorize with the headwear of your fancy. Morgan Guerra

Most Affordable Vintage Clothing Store

Angel Aura Vintage (108 Walnut Ave Santa Cruz)

Most find this gem while waiting for a table at Walnut Ave Cafe because right next to the well-loved breakfast joint is the affordable vintage collective Angel Aura. Whether jamming with 90’s band tees, early 2000’s corset tops, or 70’s long flowing skirts, the Angel Aura vendors have it covered without breaking the bank. College budget-friendly, Angel Aura does the digging for patrons to find the cream of the crop in the secondhand market. It’s no thrift store, but you can find some great pieces in this vintage shop without the hefty price tag some others present.

Morgan Guerra

Hiking Location with the Most Shock Value

Loma Prieta Earthquake Epicenter Trail (Forest of Nisene Marks, Aptos Creek Rd, Aptos)

When we look at what’s to blame for the Loma Prieta earthquake, it seems to be the San Andreas Mountain’s fault. This trail starts at the end of Aptos Creek Road and takes hikers to the mainshock epicenter of the Oct. 17, 1989 quake. The epicenter went six feet sideways and 11 miles deep. Loma Prieta Peak towers over rugged country, and on the trail there’s a climb or descent four miles out-and-back. Richard Stockton

Best Dive Bar with a Jukebox

Brady’s Yacht Club (413 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz)

No one who owns a yacht has ever been inside Brady’s Yacht Club. Brady’s is the most revered and reviled dive bar in Santa Cruz, depending on where in someone’s alcoholic arc they are questioned. From the opening bell at 10am, Brady’s stays packed all day. It is famous for heavy pours and friendly people. Brady’s is the place to be when last call comes around. Once, the menu favorite was something called Ass Juice, which came with a warning not to drink it. Richard Stockton

Oyster Bar with the Most Santa Cruz Vibes (Cabrillo College Farmers Market, 6500 Soquel Dr., Saturdays)

Cabrillo College Farmers Market

There’s nothing like strolling down a Cabrillo College hill on a Saturday to the farmers market while catching some rays of late fall sun. With veggies in the basket, shoppers can head down to the lower market for some renewed energy at La Marea of the Sea. The price is a fair $10 for four oysters on the half-shell, locally sourced from Tomales Bay and with an exciting array of homemade sauces. Let the oyster fun begin! They offer everything from a subtle cilantro, green onion mignonette to a traditional lovers’ go-to—their in-house cocktail sauce with fresh horseradish—to their serrano salsa for those who like a bit more kick. If diners like it rustic and nonchalant, this is that SC vibe. Call it over-the-top, but they have a prepared oyster they call “the best of both worlds.” Raw oysters, topped with fresh ceviche and prawns, what!? Lucille Tepperman

Best gluten-free vegan dessert

Melinda’s Bakery (1420 41st Ave Suite B, Capitola)

Wondering how baked goods can taste good without critical ingredients like butter, eggs and flour? Turns out that question was harder to answer than expected! But the extra effort finally paid off with just one bite of an almond bear claw from Melinda’s gluten-free bakery: a perfectly crisp layer covered oven-fresh dough encasing a rich almond filling. If breakfast is too early for decadence, this treat makes a perfect dessert option too. Or sample one of the many options changing daily at this cozy Capitola café. Elizabeth Borelli

Best TikTok Dances IRL

Joy Smith Dance (3707 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz)

Ever seen the dances on TikTok showing friends doing fun routines together? This inspired local choreographer Joy Smith to offer a couple’s dance class, teaching partners user-friendly routines to bring adventure and laughter to their date night. “It’s one partner comfortable taking dance classes and a nervous but willing partner not knowing what to expect,” she says. In the 1.5-hour class, Smith teaches two to three short routines. The outcome has been better than she imagined. “The men, having discovered a new love, are begging for the next class so they can show off their new skills!” June Smith

Cost $45

June Smith