best of santa cruz 2024

Editor’s Note
A teacher once told me to be careful with the word best. Once you declare something is at the top of the heap, you’ve set the bar so high that nothing else can contend. What if you find something better?
To this day, verbally, at least, I often overuse the word. I’ve probably been to hundreds of best concerts and had many, many best meals. They can’t all be best, right? But they feel that way at the moment.
That’s why I’m glad our Best Of Santa Cruz issue is a democracy. You vote on the things that are best.
For me, this issue has always been a coffee table keeper. I open it when I’m ready to find a new restaurant, entertainment spot, place to shop, hike or bike trail or workout class. It really is the best resource about life in Santa Cruz and I treasure it. I think you will too.
Meanwhile, I have some fun, free Best Of suggestions.
Best Free Way to Learn About Your Community
Go on a police ride along. The local police and sheriff’s department will let you ride with an officer during their shift. Nothing has taught me more about my neighbors and what our towns are really like. And there’s more drama than anything you’ll see on those fake TV cop shows.
Best Free Drama
Head to the County Courthouse and watch trials. I’m always surprised at how few people know you can just sit in the audience and watch accused murderers, thieves and all sorts of criminals have their day in court. It’s real, it’s dramatic, it’s more intelligent and complex than TV portrays it. It’s a great way to see how the wheels of justice really turn.
Best Free Place to Impress Out of Town Friends
Bring them to the country’s only Grateful Dead museum exhibit at UCSC’s Library. They can see artifacts and concert movies.
The best is here and yet to come.
– Brad Kava
Arts & Culture
This is the format: Best Category
Winner Name
Address
Phone, Website
Runners-Up
Runners-Up Names
Best Art Event
OPEN STUDIOS ART TOUR
Silver Medal
FIRST FRIDAY SANTA CRUZ
Bronze Medal
TANNERY SPRING ART MARKET
Best Art Gallery (Retail)
M.K. CONTEMPORARY ART
Silver Medal
LILLE ÆSKE ARTHOUSE
Bronze Medal
ARTISANS & AGENCY
Best Artist (Local)
YESHE JACKSON
Silver Medal
MAIA NEGRE
Bronze Medal
ROSE SELLERY
Best Author (Local)
JONATHAN FRANZEN
Silver Medal
LAURIE R. KING
Bronze Medal
NINA SIMON
Best Classical Music Group
SANTA CRUZ SYMPHONY
Silver Medal
SANTA CRUZ CHORALE
Bronze Medal
SANTA CRUZ CHAMBER PLAYERS
Best Dance Lessons (Studio)
TANNERY WORLD DANCE & CULTURAL CENTER
Silver Medal
MOTION PACIFIC DANCE STUDIO
Bronze Medal
DANCEOGRAPHY SANTA CRUZ
Best Festival (Art/Film)
CAPITOLA ART & WINE FESTIVAL
Silver Medal
WATSONVILLE FILM FESTIVAL
Bronze Medal
BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL
Best Festival (Music)
SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAIN SOL FESTIVAL
Silver Medal
CABRILLO FESTIVAL OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC
Bronze Medal
REDWOOD MOUNTAIN FAIRE
Best Kids’ Art Program
CAMP TANNERY ARTS WITH LINDA COVER
Silver Medal
STUDIO SPROUT
Bronze Medal
MON AMI ART STUDIOS
Best Mural/Public Art
SHOPPER’S CORNER
Silver Medal
WATSONVILLE BRILLANTE
Silver Medal
BAY VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Best Photographer (Local)
DEVI PRIDE PHOTOGRAPHY
Silver Medal
SHMUEL THALER
Bronze Medal
ALICIA TELFER
Best Poet (Local)
ELLEN BASS
Silver Medal
FARNAZ FATEMI
Bronze Medal
GARY YOUNG
Best Radio Station
KBCZ
Silver Medal
KPIG
Bronze Medal
KZSC
Best Theater Company
SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE
Silver Medal
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY THEATER
Bronze Medal
JEWEL THEATRE COMPANY
Where is the greatest place to live, work, and play?
SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA
Silver Medal
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
Bronze Medal
APTOS!!!
Community Life
This is the format: Best Category
Winner Name
Address
Phone, Website
Runners-Up
Runners-Up Names
Best Local Athlete
CARINA REID
Silver Medal
ISAIAH WORK
Bronze Medal
NAT YOUNG
Best Local Hero
CARINA REID
Silver Medal
GAYLIA OSTERLUND
Bronze Medal
KEITH MCHENRY
Best Nonprofit Group
FOOD NOT BOMBS
Silver Medal
COUNTY PARK FRIENDS
Bronze Medal
HOMELESS GARDEN PROJECT
Best Place of Worship
TWIN LAKES CHURCH
Silver Medal
TEMPLE BETH EL
Bronze Medal
PEACE UNITED CHURCH
Best Retreat Center
1440 MULTIVERSITY
Silver Medal
MOUNT MADONNA CENTER
Bronze Medal
MOUNT HERMON
Best Wedding Venue
CHAMINADE
Silver Medal
KENNOLYN CAMP
Bronze Medal
SEASCAPE BEACH RESORT
FOOD AND DRINK
Best Appetizers
SHADOWBROOK
Silver Medal
THE CROW’S NEST
Bronze Medal
VENUS SPIRITS COCKTAILS & KITCHEN
Best Bagel
BAGELRY
Silver Medal
FIREFLY COFFEE HOUSE
Bronze Medal
HOUSE OF BAGELS & CAFE
Best Bakery
GAYLE’S BAKERY & ROSTICCERIA
Silver Medal
COMPANION BAKESHOP
Bronze Medal
BUTTERY BAKERY
Best Bar Food
PARISH PUBLICK HOUSE
Silver Medal
SHADOWBROOK
Bronze Medal
VENUS SPIRITS COCKTAILS & KITCHEN
Best Barbecue
APTOS ST. BBQ
Silver Medal
MISSION ST. BARBEQUE
Bronze Medal
COLE’S BAR-B-Q
Best Bread
COMPANION BAKESHOP
Silver Medal
GAYLE’S BAKESHOP & ROSTICCERIA
Bronze Medal
MANRESA BREAD
Best Breakfast – Aptos / Soquel
RED APPLE CAFE
Silver Medal
THE FARM BAKERY, CAFE & GIFTS
Bronze Medal
SUNRISE CAFE
Best Breakfast – Capitola
GAYLE’S BAKERY & ROSTICCERIA
Silver Medal
BUSY BEE’S CAFE & CATERING
Bronze Medal
AVENUE CAFE
Best Breakfast – Santa Cruz
ZACHARY’S
Silver Medal
THE WALNUT AVENUE CAFE
Bronze Medal
HARBOR CAFE
Best Breakfast – Scotts Valley/SLV
HEAVENLY ROADSIDE CAFE
Silver Medal
AUNTIE MAME’S
Bronze Medal
ROCKY’S CAFE
Best Brunch
HARBOR CAFE
Silver Medal
CHAMINADE RESORT & SPA
Bronze Medal
SÜDA
Best Burger – Aptos/Soquel
FOOD & DRINK
PARISH PUBLICK HOUSE
Silver Medal
BETTY BURGERS
Bronze Medal
THE HIDEOUT
Best Burger – Capitola
EAST END GASTROPUB
Silver Medal
SHADOWBROOK
Bronze Medal
THE SAND BAR
Best Burger – Santa Cruz
BACK NINE GRILL & BAR
Silver Medal
BETTY BURGERS
Bronze Medal
JACK’S
Best Burger – Scotts Valley/SLV
BRUNO’S BAR AND GRILL
Silver Medal
JT’S TWO DOORS
Bronze Medal
LAUGHING MONK BREWING & GASTROPUB
Best Burger – Watsonville
WOODEN NICKLE BAR & GRILL
Silver Medal
FAT BOY BURGER AND GRILL
Bronze Medal
CALIFORNIA GRILL
Best Burrito – Aptos/Soquel
EL CHIPOTLE TAQUERIA AND RESTAURANT
Silver Medal
TAQUERIA LOS GORDOS
Bronze Medal
MANUEL’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Best Burrito – Capitola
MIJO’S TAQUERIA
Silver Medal
TACOS MORENOS
Bronze Medal
EL TORO BRAVO
Best Burrito – Santa Cruz
TACOS MORENOS
Silver Medal
EL PALOMAR
Bronze Medal
TAQUERIA LOS PERICOS
Best Burrito – Scotts Valley/SLV
TAQUERIA LOS GALLOS
Silver Medal
TAQUERIA VALLARTA
Bronze Medal
LA CHIMICHANGA CANTINA
Best Burrito – Watsonville
EL FRIJOLITO
Silver Medal
CILANTROS
Bronze Medal
RANCH MILK MEXICAN GRILL
Best Calamari
THE CROW’S NEST
Silver Medal
RIVA FISH HOUSE
Bronze Medal
SHADOWBROOK
Best Caterer
BUSY BEE’S CAFE AND CATERING
Silver Medal
FIVE STAR CATERING
Bronze Medal
SHADOWBROOK
Best Cheap Eats
CHARLIE HONG KONG
Silver Medal
PRETTY GOOD ADVICE
Bronze Medal
CARPO’S RESTAURANT
Best Cheese Selection
SHOPPER’S CORNER
Silver Medal
CHEESE SHOP 831
Bronze Medal
STAFF OF LIFE
Best Chinese Cuisine
SPECIAL NOODLE
Silver Medal
CANTON
Bronze Medal
THE RED PEARL
Best Chocolatier
MACKENZIES CHOCOLATES
Silver Medal
DONNELLY CHOCOLATES
Bronze Medal
ASHBY CONFECTIONS
Best Clam Chowder
RIVA FISH HOUSE
Silver Medal
STAGNARO BROS.
Bronze Medal
SHADOWBROOK
Best Coffeehouse (Independent)
UGLY MUG
Silver Medal
ZIZZO’S COFFEEHOUSE
Bronze Medal
SANTA CRUZ COFFEE ROASTING
Best Cookies
PACIFIC COOKIE COMPANY
Silver Medal
GAYLE’S BAKERY & ROSTICCERIA
Bronze Medal
BUTTERY BAKERY
Best Deli
ZOCCOLI’S
Silver Medal
GARDEN LIQUOR AND DELI
Bronze Medal
SEABRIGHT DELI
Best Desserts (Bakery)
GAYLE’S BAKERY & ROSTICCERIA
Silver Medal
BUTTERY BAKERY
Bronze Medal
THE FARM BAKERY, CAFE & GIFTS
Best Desserts (Restaurant)
VIM DINING & DESSERTS
Silver Medal
SHADOWBROOK
Bronze Medal
CHOCOLATE
Best Donut Shop
DUNLAP’S DONUTS
Silver Medal
FERRELL’S DONUT SHOP
Bronze Medal
DONUT STATION
Best Falafel
ACHILLES BY THE SEA
Silver Medal
ZAMEEN
Bronze Medal
FALAFEL OF SANTA CRUZ
Best Food Event
GRAZING ON THE GREEN
Silver Medal
CLAM CHOWDER COOK-OFF
Bronze Medal
GREEK FESTIVAL
Best Food Truck
SCRUMPTIOUS FISH AND CHIPS
Silver Medal
PANA VENEZUELAN FOOD
Bronze Medal
COCOC THE FOOD TRUCK
Best French Fries
PARISH PUBLICK HOUSE
Silver Medal
JACK’S
Bronze Medal
PRETTY GOOD ADVICE
Best Greek
NICK THE GREEK
Silver Medal
ACHILLES BY THE SEA
Bronze Medal
ZAMEEN
Best Hawaiian Cuisine
HULA’S ISLAND GRILL
Silver Medal
PONO HAWAIIAN KITCHEN & TAP
Bronze Medal
MAKAI ISLAND KITCHEN & GROGGERY
Best Ice Cream
MARIANNE’S ICE CREAM SCOOP SHOP
Silver Medal
THE PENNY ICE CREAMERY
Bronze Medal
MISSION HILL COFFEE & CREAMERY
Best Indian Cuisine
AMBROSIA INDIA BISTRO
Silver Medal
NAMASTE INDIAN CUISINE
Bronze Medal
ROYAL TAJ
Best Italian Cuisine
LILLIAN’S ITALIAN KITCHEN
Silver Medal
TRAMONTI
Bronze Medal
LAGO DI COMO
Best Juice Bar / Smoothies
AMAZON JUICES
Silver Medal
CAFE BRASIL
Bronze Medal
PLEASURE POINT JUICES
Best Kid-Friendly Eatery
CARPO’S RESTAURANT
Silver Medal (tie)
EAST SIDE EATERY
Silver Medal (tie)
WOODSTOCK PIZZA
Best Late-Night Eatery
MANUEL’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Silver Medal
CHARLIE HONG KONG
Bronze Medal
WOODSTOCK PIZZA
Best Mexican Cuisine – Aptos / Soquel
MANUEL’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Silver Medal
TORTILLA FLATS
Bronze Medal
EL CHIPOTLE TAQUERIA AND RESTAURANT
Best Mexican Cuisine – Capitola
EL TORO BRAVO
Silver Medal
MIJO’S
Bronze Medal
MARGARITAVILLE
Best Mexican Cuisine – Santa Cruz
EL PALOMAR
Silver Medal
COPAL
Bronze Medal
TAQUERIA LOS PERICOS
Best Mexican Cuisine – Scotts Valley/SLV
MAYA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Silver Medal
LA CHIMICHANGA CANTINA
Bronze Medal
TAQUERIA VALLARTA
Best Mexican Cuisine – Watsonville
CILANTROS
Silver Medal
JALISCO MEXICAN CUISINE
Bronze Medal
LA PERLA DEL PACIFICO
Best Middle Eastern
ARSLANS TURKISH STREET FOOD
Silver Medal
LAILI RESTAURANT
Bronze Medal
ZAMEEN
Best New Restaurant
THE MIDWAY
Silver Medal-TIE
AROMA
Silver Medal-TIE
FIREFLY TAVERN
Best Outdoor Dining
THE CROW’S NEST
Silver Medal
SHADOWBROOK
Bronze Medal
LAILI RESTAURANT
Best Patio Dining – Aptos / Soquel
THE HIDEOUT
Silver Medal
BITTERSWEET BISTRO
Bronze Medal
HOME
Best Patio Dining – Capitola
SHADOWBROOK
Silver Medal
ZELDA’S
Bronze Medal
PARADISE BEACH GRILL
Best Patio Dining – Santa Cruz
THE CROW’S NEST
Silver Medal
LAILI RESTAURANT
Bronze Medal
MAKAI ISLAND KITCHEN & GROGGERY
Best Patio Dining – Scotts Valley/SLV
LAUGHING MONK BREWING & GASTROPUB
Silver Medal
HEAVENLY ROADSIDE CAFE
Bronze Medal
BRUNO’S BAR & GRILL
Best Patio Dining – Watsonville
JALISCO MEXICAN CUISINE
Silver Medal
CILANTROS
Bronze Medal
ELLA’S AT THE AIRPORT
Best Pizza – Aptos/Soquel
PIZZA MY HEART
Silver Medal
MENTONE
Bronze Medal
BUZZO
Best Pizza – Capitola
PIZZA MY HEART
Silver Medal
PLEASURE PIZZA
Bronze Medal
VILLAGE HOST PIZZA & GRILL
Best Pizza – Santa Cruz
Pizza My Heart
Silver Medal
WOODSTOCK PIZZA
Bronze Medal
BOOKIE’S PIZZA
Best Pizza – Scotts Valley/SLV
THE PIZZA SERIES
Silver Medal
MOUNTAIN MIKES
Bronze Medal
BOULDER CREEK PIZZA & PUB
Best Pizza – Watsonville
SLICE PROJECT
Silver Medal
CASSIDY’S PIZZA
Bronze Medal
ROUND TABLE
Best Restaurant – Aptos
THE HIDEOUT
Silver Medal
MENTONE
Bronze Medal
CAFE SPARROW
Best Restaurant – Capitola
SHADOWBROOK
Silver Medal
TRESTLES
Bronze Medal
EAST END GASTROPUB
Best Restaurant – San Lorenzo Valley
SCOPAZZI’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Silver Medal
AROMA
Bronze Medal
TROUT FARM INN
Best Restaurant – Santa Cruz
VIM DINING & DESSERTS
Silver Medal
OSWALD
Bronze Medal
THE CROW’S NEST
Best Restaurant – Scotts Valley
BRUNO’S BAR & GRILL
Silver Medal
OTORO SUSHI
Bronze Medal
LAUGHING MONK BREWING & GASTROPUB
Best Restaurant – Soquel
HOME
Silver Medal
CAFE CRUZ
Bronze Medal
TORTILLA FLATS
Best Restaurant – Watsonville
CALIFORNIA GRILL
Silver Medal
CILANTROS
Bronze Medal
JALISCO MEXICAN CUISINE
Best Salad
SOUL SALAD
Silver Medal
THE CROW’S NEST
Bronze Medal
CARPO’S RESTAURANT
Best Sandwich
GARDEN LIQUOR AND DELI
Silver Medal
SEABRIGHT DELI
Bronze Medal
ZOCCOLI’S
Best Seafood – Aptos/Soquel
VENUS SPIRITS COCKTAILS & KITCHEN
Silver Medal
BITTERSWEET BISTRO
Bronze Medal
SCRUMPTIOUS FISH & CHIPS
Best Seafood – Capitola
SHADOWBROOK
Silver Medal
PARADISE BEACH GRILL
Bronze Medal
TRESTLES
Best Seafood – Scotts Valley/SLV
SCRUMPTIOUS FISH AND CHIPS
Silver Medal
OTORO SUSHI
Bronze Medal
SCOPAZZI’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Best Seafood – Santa Cruz
RIVA FISH HOUSE
Silver Medal
STAGNARO BROS.
Bronze Medal
THE CROW’S NEST
Best Seafood – Watsonville
FISH HOUSE
Silver Medal
LA PERLA DEL PACIFICO
Bronze Medal
CALIFORNIA GRILL
Best Small Plates
BARCELONETA
Silver Medal
VENUS SPIRITS COCKTAILS & KITCHEN
Bronze Medal
SHADOWBROOK
Best Steak
SHADOWBROOK
Silver Medal
HINDQUARTER BAR & GRILLE
Bronze Medal
ALDERWOOD
Best Sushi/Japanese – Aptos/Soquel
AKIRA SUSHI
Silver Medal
SUSHI GARDEN
Best Sushi/Japanese – Capitola
SUSHI GARDEN
Silver Medal
GEISHA JAPANESE RESTAURANT & TEA HOUSE
Bronze Medal
MIYAKO JAPANESE RESTAURANT
Best Sushi/Japanese – Santa Cruz
MOBO
Silver Medal
AKIRA SUSHI
Bronze Medal
SHOGUN JAPANESE RESTAURANT
Best Sushi/Japanese – Scotts Valley/SLV
OTORO SUSHI
Silver Medal
RUMBLE FISH
Bronze Medal
SUSHISAN
Best Sushi/Japanese – Watsonville
IMURA
Silver Medal
RESTAURANT MIYUKI
Bronze Medal
SUSHI GARDEN
Best Taqueria – Aptos/Soquel
EL CHIPOTLE TAQUERIA AND RESTAURANT
Silver Medal
TAQUERIA LOS GORDOS
Bronze Medal
TORTILLA FLATS
Best Taqueria – Capitola
TACOS MORENOS
Silver Medal
MIJO’S TAQUERIA
Bronze Medal
TAQUERIA TEPEQUE
Best Taqueria – Santa Cruz
LOS PERICOS MARKET
Silver Medal
TACOS MORENOS
Bronze Medal
EL PALOMAR
Best Taqueria – Scotts Valley/SLV
TAQUERIA VALLARTA
Silver Medal
TAQUERIA LOS GALLOS
Bronze Medal
LA CHIMICHANGA CANTINA
Best Taqueria – Watsonville
TAQUERIA LOS PERICOS
Silver Medal
EL FRIJOLITO
Bronze Medal
RANCH MILK MEXICAN GRILL
Best Thai Cuisine
SAWASDEE THAI CUISINE
Silver Medal
REAL THAI KITCHEN
Bronze Medal
SABIENG THAI CUISINE
Best Vegetarian
DHARMA’S
Silver Medal
PRETTY GOOD ADVICE
Bronze Medal
CHARLIE HONG KONG
Best Wine List
SHADOWBROOK
Silver Medal
VINOCRUZ WINE BAR & RESTAURANT
Bronze Medal
BAD ANIMAL
Best Wine Selection (Retail)
SHOPPER’S CORNER
Silver Medal
DEER PARK WINE AND SPIRITS
Bronze Medal
SOIF
Best Winery
BEAUREGARD VINEYARDS
Silver Medal
BARGETTO WINERY
Bronze Medal
SOQUEL VINEYARDS
HEALTH & FITNESS
Best Acupuncturist/Acupuncture Clinic
SPRING SMITH, SANTA CRUZ FAMILY ACUPUNCTURE
Silver Medal
YUVAL AVITAL, LIFE’S ESSENCE
Bronze Medal
BETH DORSEY, POINTS FOR WELLNESS
Best Bike Shop (E-Bike)
BICYCLE TRIP
Silver Medal
CURRENT EBIKES
Bronze Medal
ANOTHER BIKE SHOP
Best Bike Shop (General)
BICYCLE TRIP
Silver Medal
SANTA CRUZ CYCLE SPORT
Bronze Medal
ANOTHER BIKE SHOP
Best Bike Shop (Mountain)
BICYCLE TRIP
Silver Medal
ANOTHER BIKE SHOP
Bronze Medal
SANTA CRUZ CYCLE SPORT
Best Boat Tour
CHARDONNAY SAILING
Silver Medal
O’NEILL YACHT CHARTERS
Bronze Medal
STAGNARO CHARTERS WHALE WATCHING
Best Cannabis CBD Product
KINDPEOPLES
Silver Medal
MARYS MEDICINALS
Bronze Medal
JADE NECTAR
Best Cannabis Delivery
SANTA CRUZ NATURALS
Silver Medal
KINDPEOPLES
Bronze Medal
TREEHOUSE
Best Cannabis Dispensary
TREEHOUSE
Silver Medal
THE HOOK OUTLET
Bronze Medal
KINDPEOPLES
Best Cannabis Edibles
WYLD
Silver Medal
KIVA CONFECTIONS
Bronze Medal
FROOT
Best Chiropractor
MARIE ROYER, SYNERGY CHIROPRACTIC
Silver Medal
MARK HASTINGS, HASTINGS CHIROPRACTIC CENTER
Bronze Medal
ISABEL EDEN, TRUE NATURE CHIROPRACTIC
Best Dentist
MICHAEL J. RAFFO, RAFFO DENTAL
Silver Medal
JOSEPH ROBB, JOSEPH W. ROBB DENTISTRY
Bronze Medal
NANNETTE BENEDICT DDS & ASSOCIATES
Best Doctor (MD)
JOHN GRADY, HARBOR HEALTH CENTER
Silver Medal
GAEL DECLEVE, DIGNITY HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP – DOMINICAN
Bronze Medal
RACHEL CARLTON ABRAMS, SANTA CRUZ INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE
Best Esthetician
THERESA KLOEPFER, TODAY’S SKIN SOLUTIONS
Silver Medal
DEANN BOKARIZA-NEFF, THE STUDIO SPA
Bronze Medal
KATHERINE WELLS, ACE ESTHETICS
Best Fitness Classes
GOAT SANTA CRUZ
Silver Medal
JAZZERCISE SANTA CRUZ
Bronze Medal
SPENGA
Best Golf Course
DELAVEAGA GOLF COURSE
Silver Medal
SEASCAPE GOLF CLUB
Bronze Medal
PASATIEMPO GOLF COURSE
Best Gym
TOADAL FITNESS
Silver Medal
GOAT SANTA CRUZ
Bronze Medal
IN_SHAPE FAMILY FITNESS
Best Hot Tub/Spa Store
THE SPA AND SAUNA CO.
Silver Medal
PARADISE VALLEY SPAS
Bronze Medal-TIE
APPI POOL & SPA
Best Martial Arts
SANFORD’S MARTIAL ART
Silver Medal
FREEDOM TAEKWONDO
Bronze Medal
ALLIED MMA
Best Massage Therapist
YVONNE HORNER
Silver Medal
MAIRIN TORR, POINTS FOR WELLNESS
Bronze Medal
LILY WEBBER MASSAGE THERAPY
Best Medi-Spa
REJUVENATE MEDI-SPA & WELLNESS
Silver Medal
BEAUTY LOUNGE MED SPA
Bronze Medal
PACIFIC COAST AESTHETICS
Best Midwife
DANA RAMSEY, NURTURE WOMEN’S HEALTH & FETILITY
Silver Medal
SERENA RUSSELL, SACRED CYCLES MIDWIFERY
Bronze Medal
KAYLA CUSHNER, PALO ALTO MEDICAL FOUNDATION
Best Naturopathic Doctor
AIMÉE SHUNNEY
Silver Medal
IRENE J. VALENCIA, THRIVE NATURAL MEDICINE
Bronze Medal
TONYA FLECK, SANTA CRUZ NATUROPATHIC MEDICAL CENTER
Best Nutritionist
THE HEALTHY WAY
Silver Medal
REBECCA HAZELTON, FUNCTIONAL HEALTH
Bronze Medal
JILL TRODERMAN, HOLISTIC FAMILY NUTRITION
Best Orthodontist
DANIEL HULME, HULME ORTHODONTICS
Silver Medal
JOHN HEDRICK, HEDRICK ORTHODONTICS
Bronze Medal
NORTH COAST ORTHODONTICS
Best Outdoor Store
OUTDOOR SUPPLY HARDWARE
Silver Medal
DOWN WORKS
Bronze Medal
WEST MARINE
Best Personal Trainer
CARINA REID
Silver Medal
CHRISTA BERRY, TOADAL CROSS-TRAINING
Bronze Medal
ROCKY SNYDER, ROCKY’S GYM
Best Pilates
MONARCH PILATES & PHYSICAL THERAPY
Silver Medal
HOTSOURCE YOGA
Bronze Medal
ALLI QUICK, TOADAL FITNESS
Best Road Bike Shop
BICYCLE TRIP
Silver Medal
THE SPOKESMAN
Bronze Medal
EPICENTER CYCLING
Best Running Store
FLEET FEET
Silver Medal
SANTA CRUZ RUNNING COMPANY
Bronze Medal
HOT FEET
Best Sailing Charter
CHARDONNAY SAILING
Silver Medal
O’NEILL YACHT CHARTER
Bronze Medal
NOMAD SAILING CHARTERS
Best Skate Shop
BILL’S WHEELS SKATESHOP
Silver Medal
SANTA CRUZ BOARDROOM
Bronze Medal
SKATEWORKS
Best Ski/Snowboard Shop
HELM OF SUN VALLEY
Silver Medal
PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS
Bronze Medal
PACIFIC WAVE
Best Spa (pampering)
WELL WITHIN SPA
Silver Medal
CHAMINADE RESORT AND SPA
Bronze Medal
SIMPLY SKIN ESTHETICS
Best Spa (soaking)
WELL WITHIN SPA
Silver Medal
SAGE FLOAT SPA
Bronze Medal
TEA HOUSE SPA
Best Sporting Goods Store
PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS
Silver Medal
ONEILL SURF SHOP
Bronze Medal
SANTA CRUZ CYCLE SPORT
Best Surf School
CAPITOLA SURF AND PADDLE
Silver Medal
CLUB ED
Bronze Medal
SURF SCHOOL SANTA CRUZ
Best Surf Shop
O’NEILL
Silver Medal
FREELINE SURF SHOP
Bronze Medal
PACIFIC WAVE
Best Swim School
ADVENTURE SPORTS UNLIMITED
Silver Medal
SEAHORSE SWIM SCHOOL
Bronze Medal
JIM BOOTH SWIM SCHOOL
Best Therapist
PACIFIC COAST THERAPY
Silver Medal
RICHARD GENE GILBERT
Bronze Medal
MACY CHAPMAN
Best Veterinarian
TAMARA ABRAHAM AT COAST VETERINARY SERVICES
Silver Medal
TY MCCONELL, MCCONNELL VETERINARY SERVICE
Bronze Medal
KACIE WELLS, HARBOR VETERINARY HOSPITAL
Best Vitamin/Supplements
STAFF OF LIFE
Silver Medal
FELTON NUTRITION
Bronze Medal
THE HERB ROOM
Best Yoga Instructor
ROBIN BERKERY, YOGA WITH ROBIN
Silver Medal
NICOLE DUKE, HOTSOURCE YOGA
Bronze Medal
MARA RUTH, HOT ELEVATION STUDIOS
Best Yoga Studio
PLEASURE POINT YOGA
Silver Medal
HOTSOURCE YOGA
Bronze Medal
VILLAGE YOGA SANTA CRUZ
MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE
Best Bar
MOE’S ALLEY
Silver Medal
MAKAI ISLAND KITCHEN & GROGGERY
Bronze Medal
BRADY’S YACHT CLUB
Best Bartender
JASMINE SIEMER-DUNBAR, VIM DINING & DESSERTS
Silver Medal
JULI MIRELES, REDROOM COCKTAIL LOUNGE
Bronze Medal
KAYLA BRASFIELD, MOE’S ALLEY
Best Craft Brewer (local)
DISCRETION BREWING
Silver Medal
SANTE ADAIRIUS RUSTIC ALES
Bronze Medal
HUMBLE SEA
Best Dance Club
MOE’S ALLEY
Silver Medal
MOTIV
Bronze Medal
THE BLUE LAGOON
Best Fancy Cocktails
MAKAI ISLAND KITCHEN & GROGGERY
Silver Medal
VENUS SPIRITS COCKTAILS & KITCHEN
Bronze Medal
VIM DINING & DESSERTS
Best Happy Hour
BACK NINE GRILL & BAR
Silver Medal
HULA’S ISLAND GRILL
Bronze Medal
THE CROW’S NEST
Best Live Music
MOE’S ALLEY
Silver Medal
FELTON MUSIC HALL
Bronze Medal
THE CATALYST
Best Local Band
DARK RIDE
Silver Medal
THE JOINT CHIEFS
Bronze Medal
ALEX LUCERO BAND
Best Local Musician
ALEX LUCERO
Silver Medal
EMILIO MENZE
Bronze Medal
JAMES DURBIN
Best Margaritas
TORTILLA FLATS
Silver Medal
EL PALOMAR
Bronze Medal
MANUEL’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Best Place to Play Pool
FAST EDDY’S BILLIARDS
Silver Medal
SURF CITY BILLIARDS
Bronze Medal
BRADY’S YACHT CLUB
Best Pub
PARISH PUBLICK HOUSE
Silver Medal
ROSIE MCCANN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT
Bronze Medal
BRITTANIA ARMS OF CAPITOLA
SHOPPING & SERVICES
Best Adult Store CAMOUFLAGE
Silver Medal FRENCHY’S LOVE BOUTIQUE
Bronze Medal GOOD VIBRATIONS
Best Alternative Health Services SANTA CRUZ INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE
Silver Medal SANTA CRUZ NATUROPATHIC MEDICAL CENTER
Bronze Medal POINTS FOR WELLNESS
Best Antiques CENTER STREET ANTIQUES
Silver Medal ATTILIA’S ANTIQUES
Bronze Medal SHEN’S GALLERY
Best Arts and Crafts LENZ ARTS
Silver Medal PALACE ARTS & OFFICE SUPPLY
Bronze Medal BEVERLY’S
Best Auto Dealer SANTA CRUZ TOYOTA
Silver Medal SANTA CRUZ SUBARU
Bronze Medal OCEAN HONDA
Best Auto Dealer – Watsonville CHEVROLET OF WATSONVILLE
Silver Medal WATSONVILLE FORD LINCOLN
Bronze Medal WATSONVILLE GMC
Best Auto Repair SPECIALIZED AUTO
Silver Medal BOBBY’S PIT STOP
Bronze Medal CHANDLER AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR
Best Bank (Credit Union) BAY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
Silver Medal SANTA CRUZ COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION
Best Bank (Local Non-Credit Union) SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK
Silver Medal MECHANICS BANK
Best Barber WAVES & FADES BARBERSHOP
Silver Medal GET FADED BARBERSHOP
Bronze Medal MONTGOMERY’S BARBER SHOP
Best Blinds/Shades INTERIOR VISION FLOORING & DESIGN
Silver Medal ADVANCED BLINDS AND SHADE
Bronze Medal MCCARTY’S WINDOW FASHIONS
Best Bookshop (new) BOOKSHOP SANTA CRUZ
Silver Medal TWO BIRDS BOOKS
Bronze Medal BAD ANIMAL
Best Butcher SHOPPER’S CORNER
Silver Medal FREEDOM MEAT LOCKERS
Bronze Medal POINT BUTCHER SHOP
Best Car Wash WHALERS CAR WASH
Silver Medal SPLASH CAR WASH
Bronze Medal CRUZ CAR WASH
Best Carpet Cleaning QUALITY CARPET CARE & UPHOLSTERY CLEANING
Silver Medal PEACHY KLEEN CHEM-DRY
Bronze Medal CARPET KING
Best Children’s Day Care SIMCHA PRESCHOOL
Silver Medal DISCOVERY PRESCHOOL
Bronze Medal ROCKING HORSE RANCH
Best Computer Repair CLICK AWAY
Silver Medal PLEASURE POINT COMPUTERS
Bronze Medal USER FRIENDLY COMPUTING
Best Consignment Clothing THE CLOSET SHOPPER
Silver Medal CROSSROADS TRADING CO.
Bronze Medal JET SET BOHEMIAN
Best Contractor TALMADGE CONSTRUCTION
Silver Medal TESTORFF CONSTRUCTION
Bronze Medal THE BUILDERS COLLECTIVE
Best Crystals/Rocks/Stones MOUNTAIN SPIRIT
Silver Medal MOON KISSED
Bronze Medal WORLD OF STONES AND MYSTICS
Best Custom Framing LENZ ARTS
Silver Medal YORK FRAMING GALLERY
Bronze Medal FRAME CIRCUS
Best Dry Cleaners MASTER CLEANERS
Silver Medal CLASSIC VAPOR DRY CLEANERS
Bronze Medal ALMAR CLEANERS
Best Eyewear EYE Q OPTOMETRY
Silver Medal PLAZA LANE OPTOMETRY
Bronze Medal SITE FOR SORE EYES
Best Fabric HARTS FABRIC
Silver Medal BEVERLY’S
Bronze Medal SANTA CRUZ VAC & SEW
Best Feed Store MOUNTAIN FEED AND FARM SUPPLY
Silver Medal WESTSIDE FARM AND FEED
Bronze Medal PET PALS DISCOUNT PET FOOD & SUPPLIES
Best Financial Planner JACOB YOUNG FINANCIAL SERVICES
Silver Medal RACHEL WEDEEN, MORGAN STANLEY
Bronze Medal MARK A. GERBER, EDWARD JONES
Best Flooring INTERIOR VISION FLOORING & DESIGN
Silver Medal BAY AREA FLOORS
Bronze Medal SAMAYA’S FLOORING & DESIGN
Best Flower Shop THE FLOWER SHACK
Silver Medal FERRARI FLORIST & GARDENS
Bronze Medal SUSI’S FLOWERS
Best Furniture SC41
Silver Medal COUCH POTATO DISCOUNT SOFA WAREHOUSE
Bronze Medal NATURAL SELECTION FURNITURE
Best Garden Supply/Nursery SAN LORENZO GARDEN CENTER
Silver Medal DIG GARDENS
Bronze Medal THE GARDEN COMPANY
Best Gift Shop ZINNIA’S GIFT BOUTIQUE
Silver Medal BOTANIC AND LUXE
Bronze Medal DIG GARDENS
Best Green Business SHOPPER’S CORNER
Silver Medal ETHOS
Bronze Medal STAFF OF LIFE
Best Grocery Store (local) SHOPPER’S CORNER
Silver Medal STAFF OF LIFE
Bronze Medal DELUXE FOODS OF APTOS
Best Grocery Store (natural) STAFF OF LIFE
Silver Medal SHOPPER’S CORNER
Bronze Medal NEW LEAF
Best Guitar Store SYLVAN MUSIC
Silver Medal THE STARVING MUSICIAN
Bronze Medal JANSEN MUSIC
Best Hair Salon URBAN GROOVE HAIR SALON
Silver Medal LAVISH SALON & SPA
Bronze Medal PHOENIX CAYTON HAIR
Best Hardware Store OUTDOOR SUPPLY HARDWARE
Silver Medal APTOS ACE HARDWARE
Bronze Medal SAN LORENZO LUMBER AND HOME CENTERS
Best Headshop PIPELINE
Silver Medal TREEHOUSE
Bronze Medal KINDPEOPLES
Best Home Decorating WARMTH COMPANY
Silver Medal BOTANIC AND LUXE
Bronze Medal STRIPE DESIGN SERVICES
Best Hotel DREAM INN
Silver Medal HOTEL PARADOX
Bronze Medal CHAMINADE RESORT & SPA
Best House Cleaner MAXIMA’S CLEANERS
Silver Medal CLEAN SPACE CLEANING
Bronze Medal MERRY MAIDS
Best House Painter PEPE LOPEZ PAINTING
Silver Medal RON HUFF PAINTING
Bronze Medal MACHADO BROTHERS PAINTING
Best Hydroponic Supplier GROWGENERATION
Silver Medal MOUNTAIN FEED AND FARM SUPPLY
Bronze Medal SPECIALTY GARDEN SUPPLY
Best Insurance LYDIA HARVILLE, STATE FARM INSURANCE
Silver Medal NAOMI ALBOR, HUIZAR-ALBOR INSURANCE AGENCY
Bronze Medal ALESE GREENE, STATE FARM
Best Interior Design LORI HANNUM, SC41
Silver Medal MOSELLE MADESKO, COPPER DESIGN
Bronze Medal STRIPE DESIGN SERVICES
Best Jewelry DELL WILLIAMS
Silver Medal MOUNTAINSIDE
Bronze Medal SUPER SILVER
Best Jewelry Repair DELL WILLIAMS JEWELERS
Silver Medal STEPHAN’S FINE JEWELRY
Bronze Medal TREASURES
Best Kids’ Clothing HOPSCOTCH
Silver Medal MINI MINT
Bronze Medal HOPES CLOSET
Best Kitchen Store TOQUE BLANCHE
Silver Medal OUTSIDE-IN
Bronze Medal SANTA CRUZ KITCHEN & BATH
Best Landscaper/Landscaping TERRA NOVA ECOLOGICAL LANDSCAPING
Silver Medal K & D LANDSCAPING
Bronze Medal QUILICI GARDENING
Best Laser Hair Removal PACIFIC COAST AESTHETICS
Silver Medal JODY WORK, BEAUTY LOUNGE MED SPA
Bronze Medal REJUVENATE MEDI-SPA & WELLNESS
Best Lawyer FINE POINT LAW
Silver Medal DINA HOFFMAN
Bronze Medal TANYA M. RIDINO
Best Life Coach CAMILLE ELLIS
Silver Medal SANDY JACQUARD
Bronze Medal NICOLE DUKE
Best Lighting RIVERSIDE LIGHTING & ELECTRIC
Silver Medal ILLUMINÉE
Bronze Medal OM GALLERY
Best Lingerie CAMOUFLAGE
Silver Medal AMOUREUSE
Bronze Medal ROMANTIC NIGHTS FOR TWO
Best Mani/Pedi TRACY NAILS
Silver Medal OPAL SPA & BOUTIQUE
Bronze Medal RED CARPET SALON
Best Massage School FIVE BRANCHES UNIVERSITY
Silver Medal CYPRESS HEALTH INSTITUTE
Bronze Medal AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL MASSAGE
Best Men’s Clothing PATRICK JAMES
Silver Medal BERDELS
Bronze Medal STRIPE
Best Men’s Shoes SOCKSHOP AND SHOE COMPANY
Silver Medal BECK’S SHOES
Bronze Medal PATRICK JAMES
Best Mortgage Brokerage CROSS COUNTRY MORTGAGE
Silver Medal SANTA CRUZ LENDING GROUP
Bronze Medal REVEST HOMES, INC
Best Music Instruction MOUNTAIN MUSIC SCHOOL
Silver Medal EVERYONE’S MUSIC SCHOOL
Bronze Medal MUSICALME
Best Musical Instruments SYLVAN MUSIC
Silver Medal THE STARVING MUSICIAN
Bronze Medal JANSEN MUSIC
Best Outdoor Furniture Dealer AMERICAN LEISURE PATIO
Silver Medal OUTDOOR SUPPLY HARDWARE
Bronze Medal SCARBOROUGH GARDENS
Best Pet Grooming BED & BISCUITS GROOMINGDALES
Silver Medal PAWSITIVE STYLES MOBILE GROOMING
Bronze Medal ANIMAL HOUSE
Best Pet Sitting BED & BISCUITS GROOMINGDALES
Silver Medal WOOFPACK
Bronze Medal PAULA’S PET PALS
Best Pet Store PET PALS DISCOUNT PET FOOD & SUPPLIES
Silver Medal APTOS FEED & PET SUPPLY
Bronze Medal PET EMPORIUM
Best Pharmacy HORSNYDER PHARMACY
Silver Medal FRANK’S PHARMACY
Bronze Medal WESTSIDE PHARMACY & MEDICAL SUPPLY
Best Photo Developing BAY PHOTO LAB
Silver Medal LENZ ARTS
Best Piercing Studio AMORY BODY ARTS
Silver Medal STAIRCASE TATTOO & PIERCING
Bronze Medal BLACK PEARL
Best Plumbing Company EXPERT PLUMBING
Silver Medal DUNCAN PLUMBING
Bronze Medal BELLOWS PLUMBING, HEATING, COOLING & ELECTRICAL
Best Portrait Photographer DEVI PRIDE PHOTOGRAPHY
Silver Medal ALICIA TELFER, MIDTOWN CREATIVE STUDIO
Bronze Medal JANA MARCUS PHOTOGRAPHY
Best Pre-Owned Auto Dealer THE ARGUS COMPANY
Silver Medal ALOHA MOTORS
Bronze Medal AUTO ONE
Best Produce SHOPPER’S CORNER
Silver Medal STAFF OF LIFE
Bronze Medal SUNNYSIDE PRODUCE
Best Real Estate Agency DAVID LYNG REAL ESTATE
Silver Medal BAILEY PROPERTIES
Bronze Medal STROCK REAL ESTATE
Best Real Estate Agent LOREN MORSE, EXP REALTY
Silver Medal SHEMEIKA FOX, FOX REALTY GROUP
Bronze Medal TOM BREZSNY, BREZSNY ASSOCIATES
Best Real Estate Team GRO REAL ESTATE
Silver Medal BREZSNY ASSOCIATES
Bronze Medal STROCK REAL ESTATE TEAM
Best Record / CD Store STREETLIGHT RECORDS
Silver Medal REDWOOD RECORDS
Best Roofers KNOX ROOFING
Silver Medal TURK THE ROOFER
Bronze Medal DADDARIO ROOFING
Best Seafood (Market) H&H FRESH FISH CO.
Silver Medal STAGNARO BROS.
Bronze Medal SHOPPERS CORNER
Best Senior Home Care LIFESPAN
Silver Medal SAFE AT HOME SENIOR CARE
Bronze Medal VISITING ANGELS LIVING ASSISTANCE SERVICES
Best Senior Residential Community DOMINICAN OAKS
Silver Medal AEGIS LIVING APTOS
Bronze Medal BROOKDALE SCOTTS VALLEY
Best Solar Company SANDBAR SOLAR & ELECTRIC
Silver Medal ALLTERRA SOLAR
Bronze Medal SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES
Best Tattoo Studio F/U-TATTOO
Silver Medal BLACK PEARL
Bronze Medal FOG CITY TATTOO
Best Thrift Store THE ABBOT’S THRIFT
Silver Medal GOODWILL
Bronze Medal CAROLINE’S
Best Tires LLOYD’S TIRE & AUTO CARE
Silver Medal BIG O
Bronze Medal PRIORS TIRES
Best Toy Store (kids) CHILDISH TOY SHOP
Silver Medal WONDERLAND TOYS & CLASSROOM RESOURCES
Bronze Medal HOPES CLOSET
Best Video Game Shop LEVEL UP VIDEO GAMES
Silver Medal GAMESTOP
Bronze Medal GAME VAULT
Best Vintage Clothing MOON ZOOM
Silver Medal TOMBOY
Bronze Medal JET SET BOHEMIAN
Best Waxing EUROPEAN WAX CENTER
Silver Medal SUE BELL, SIMPLY SKIN ESTHETICS
Bronze Medal WAX BY COCO
Best Women’s Clothing PACIFIC TRADING COMPANY
Silver Medal THE CLOSET SHOPPER
Bronze Medal AMBER MOON
Best Women’s Shoes SOCKSHOP AND SHOE COMPANY
Silver Medal BUNNY’S SHOES Bronze Medal BECK’S SHOES
EDITORS’ PICKS
Most Popular Place Not to Find a Table on Trivia Night
11th Hour Coffee (402 Ingalls St./1001 Center St. Santa Cruz)
Despite the name, do not plan on showing up to this trivia night at the eleventh hour if you want to find a table for your group. This has quickly become the hottest trivia spot in Santa Cruz, with staff urging trivia-goers to arrive at least an hour early to snag a seat. The crowd is a mix of students—millennials looking to make new friends and the ever-growing tech population looking properly Santa Cruz-clad in Patagonia and Blundstone Boots. Topics range, but having a penchant for history and geography could come in clutch. The best part of the overly crowded 11th Hour Trivia Night: the food, featuring a Szechuan inspired menu and dumplings served by Full Steam Dumpling. Thursday nights at 7pm (get there by 3pm for a seat! Better yet, just take the day off work and arrive when they open at 7am). Elizabeth Borelli
Humble Sea Brewing (820 Swift St. Santa Cruz)
The best part about this trivia night is that the staff takes to social media ahead of time to tell everyone the topics being featured that evening—architecture, pop culture and weather systems, to name a few. That way, you can rally a group of people with knowledge in those specialties, giving you a chance to finally take home the gold. The patio seating at this trivia night gets packed early, and many attendees are shivering by the night’s end due to not properly layering, instead, wearing thin jackets and sleeveless vests. Wednesday nights at 6 pm. Elizabeth Borelli
Best Place to Recover From a Hangover
Steamer Lane Supply (644-670 W Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz)
Let’s say you had a great time touring local wineries with an out-of-town friend. After more wine with dinner things get a little fuzzy, the next morning arrives a few hours too soon. In this purely made up scenario, where could you go to clear your head with beautiful views, an ocean breeze, strong coffee and replenishing eats? Steamer Lane Supply might just hit the mark. With nourishing options like kimchi, pickles and seaweed for garnishing a tasty variety of breakfast and lunch offerings. Although portions aren’t huge, neither are the prices for ocean view dining! Elizabeth Borelli
Cheapest Place to Meet Single Vegans Over 40
Eat For the Earth free Potluck series (eatfortheearth.org)
Get your veg on at one of Eat for the Earth’s free potluck events! Expect to meet a cross-section of people ranging from young to old and single to coupled, but for sure you’ll enjoy an abundance of tasty eats in the pleasure of good company.
Eat for the Earth is the Santa Cruz-based not-for-profit dedicated to sharing the benefits of a plant-strong diet. Their regularly scheduled potlucks are a great way to try new recipes, share and enjoy delicious food and meet great people, single or not! Elizabeth Borelli
Best place to drink a cup of old tea
Hidden Peak Teahouse (1541 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz)
In the world of wine and cheese, age equates to value. Tea, not so much. Wouldn’t old tea leaves begin to lose flavor? While most tea varieties go through a process of oxidation, rare others, such as pu-erh tea, undergo a unique multistep process that includes aging and fermentation. Aged pu-erh, like wine, gains depth and rarity and the results are worth the wait. If you’re looking for the perfect place to enjoy an old cup of tea, Hidden Peak Teahouse, a digital-free sanctuary in downtown Santa Cruz, is a delightful, rare find. Elizabeth Borelli
Best Place to Get High Without Drugs
MeloMelo Kava Bar (1101 Pacific Avenue Santa Cruz)
Looking for a high without a hangover? Kava—a traditional beverage from the South Pacific made from plant roots—is a mild psychoactive and a safe alternative. While the drink is an acquired taste, the ceremony that accompanies it is an instant hit. The friendly bartender explained that each time your carved wooden cup is refilled, everyone at the bar joins in to clap once, shout the word “bula!” and clap twice to seal the cheer. Chugging is said to enhance the effects, but slow drinkers (like me) get the benefits too. Elizabeth Borelli
Best Breakfast Sandwich Ever
Lulu Carpenter’s
Melted sharp cheddar cheese over a perfectly folded omelet cooked on the plancha, with crispy bacon (choice of applewood smoked or regular) and their signature sauces. The sriracha aioli is to die for. Served in between a fluffy flaky biscuit or on a croissant. With several coffee houses throughout town, quality food and pastries from a longtime local staple coffeehouse and roaster is a welcome trend. (No to Starbucks). Lulu Carpenter’s full kitchen and bakery is at their downtown flagship store. Make sure to go early as sometimes they run out before the 1pm cut-off time for brunch. Lucile Tepperman
Weirdest Landmarks in Santa Cruz
Hippo tree
There’s a hippo poking out of a tree near New Brighton State Beach. Yep, you heard me, a burned branch resembling the famous 4,000-pound semi-aquatic African mammal juts outwardly from a eucalyptus tree on Park Avenue in Capitola. Its painted eyes and Santa hat during the holiday season makes this “hippo” one of Santa Cruz’s weirdest landmarks. Mathew Chipman
Best Coffee Shop Run by a Church
Shrine Coffee (544 W Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz)
Have you ever been walking down Westcliff Drive and wanted a delicious pastry and great coffee? You’re in luck! Tucked away at the Shrine of St Joseph with a beautiful Monterey cypress paneled interior and lush garden exterior, Shrine Coffee is the best church-run coffee shop on Westcliff Drive. If you’re looking for a great place to stop when you’re walking your dog or need a post-surf dirty chai, here’s your spot. Mathew Chipman
Most Stylish Uni-Sex Hat
The Hat Company of Santa Cruz (1346 Pacific Ave Santa Cruz)
Want a houndstooth messenger cap? A trucker hat with a chicken on it? Do you need a visor with the Golden Girls plastered all over it? The Hat Company has got everything one needs and more. On Pacific Avenue presenting the window display of the craziest hat-centered dreams, The Hat Company has stood for 35 years. Friendly staff with a knowledgeable owner make for a stellar shopping experience. There is no hat concept too outlandish for this store to supply, so come get a knit owl beanie or a fur bucket hat and accessorize with the headwear of your fancy. Morgan Guerra
Most Affordable Vintage Clothing Store
Angel Aura Vintage (108 Walnut Ave Santa Cruz)
Most find this gem while waiting for a table at Walnut Ave Cafe because right next to the well-loved breakfast joint is the affordable vintage collective Angel Aura. Whether jamming with 90’s band tees, early 2000’s corset tops, or 70’s long flowing skirts, the Angel Aura vendors have it covered without breaking the bank. College budget-friendly, Angel Aura does the digging for patrons to find the cream of the crop in the secondhand market. It’s no thrift store, but you can find some great pieces in this vintage shop without the hefty price tag some others present.
Morgan Guerra
Hiking Location with the Most Shock Value
Loma Prieta Earthquake Epicenter Trail (Forest of Nisene Marks, Aptos Creek Rd, Aptos)
When we look at what’s to blame for the Loma Prieta earthquake, it seems to be the San Andreas Mountain’s fault. This trail starts at the end of Aptos Creek Road and takes hikers to the mainshock epicenter of the Oct. 17, 1989 quake. The epicenter went six feet sideways and 11 miles deep. Loma Prieta Peak towers over rugged country, and on the trail there’s a climb or descent four miles out-and-back. Richard Stockton
Best Dive Bar with a Jukebox
Brady’s Yacht Club (413 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz)
No one who owns a yacht has ever been inside Brady’s Yacht Club. Brady’s is the most revered and reviled dive bar in Santa Cruz, depending on where in someone’s alcoholic arc they are questioned. From the opening bell at 10am, Brady’s stays packed all day. It is famous for heavy pours and friendly people. Brady’s is the place to be when last call comes around. Once, the menu favorite was something called Ass Juice, which came with a warning not to drink it. Richard Stockton
Oyster Bar with the Most Santa Cruz Vibes (Cabrillo College Farmers Market, 6500 Soquel Dr., Saturdays)
Cabrillo College Farmers Market
There’s nothing like strolling down a Cabrillo College hill on a Saturday to the farmers market while catching some rays of late fall sun. With veggies in the basket, shoppers can head down to the lower market for some renewed energy at La Marea of the Sea. The price is a fair $10 for four oysters on the half-shell, locally sourced from Tomales Bay and with an exciting array of homemade sauces. Let the oyster fun begin! They offer everything from a subtle cilantro, green onion mignonette to a traditional lovers’ go-to—their in-house cocktail sauce with fresh horseradish—to their serrano salsa for those who like a bit more kick. If diners like it rustic and nonchalant, this is that SC vibe. Call it over-the-top, but they have a prepared oyster they call “the best of both worlds.” Raw oysters, topped with fresh ceviche and prawns, what!? Lucille Tepperman
Best gluten-free vegan dessert
Melinda’s Bakery (1420 41st Ave Suite B, Capitola)
Wondering how baked goods can taste good without critical ingredients like butter, eggs and flour? Turns out that question was harder to answer than expected! But the extra effort finally paid off with just one bite of an almond bear claw from Melinda’s gluten-free bakery: a perfectly crisp layer covered oven-fresh dough encasing a rich almond filling. If breakfast is too early for decadence, this treat makes a perfect dessert option too. Or sample one of the many options changing daily at this cozy Capitola café. Elizabeth Borelli
Best TikTok Dances IRL
Joy Smith Dance (3707 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz)
Ever seen the dances on TikTok showing friends doing fun routines together? This inspired local choreographer Joy Smith to offer a couple’s dance class, teaching partners user-friendly routines to bring adventure and laughter to their date night. “It’s one partner comfortable taking dance classes and a nervous but willing partner not knowing what to expect,” she says. In the 1.5-hour class, Smith teaches two to three short routines. The outcome has been better than she imagined. “The men, having discovered a new love, are begging for the next class so they can show off their new skills!” June Smith
Cost $45
June Smith