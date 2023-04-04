.Biden Approves Emergency Declaration for California

Emergency declaration covers Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne counties

By Todd Guild
Pajaro River Levee Breach
4-year-old Daina Castro walks through flood water on McGowan Road west of Watsonville, where two breaches in the Pajaro River levee drenched the region. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

On Monday, April 3, President Joseph Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. This move triggers the release of federal funds that could help the people and businesses affected by the winter storms ravaging the Central Coast since January.

The declaration includes Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.

It will allow the flood-damaged town of Pajaro to receive emergency services and aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal agencies, such as housing assistance, food aid, counseling and medical and legal services.

A tractor aligned a pump system to drain floodwaters from Pajaro ag fields. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

“This declaration brings in more vital resources as we continue to work in lockstep with local, state and federal partners to support communities that have been turned upside down by these storms,” Newsom said. “First responders and state personnel are on the ground in hard-hit regions across California to assist the ongoing response and recovery.

We are committed to supporting our communities over the long haul and thank the Biden Administration for their continued partnership.”

secure document shredding

The declaration also includes public assistance to help state, tribal and local governments with ongoing emergency response, recovery costs and hazard mitigation.

“This brings more vital resources as we continue to work with local, state and federal partners to support communities that have been turned upside down by these storms,” Monterey County Supervisor Board Chair Luis Alejo tweeted. 

“The people of Pajaro do so much to put food on the tables of millions of Americans, and they are now needing the support and assistance of our federal and state agencies to recover from these devastating floods,” Alejo added. “Many have lost so much and must be supported to recover from this extreme hardship.”

Newson also said undocumented residents ineligible for federal assistance due to immigration status could receive help from the California Department of Social Services’ Rapid Response Fund. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Todd Guild
Previous ArticleWatsonville’s El Frijolito Undergoes Expansion, Remodel
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
goodtimes flip-through editions
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
El Frijolito Watsonville

Watsonville’s El Frijolito Undergoes Expansion, Remodel

Pajaro Flood Relief Fundraiser

Opinion: Seat of Your Pants Writing