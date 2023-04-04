.Biden Approves Emergency Declaration for California

On Monday, April 3, President Joseph Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. This move triggers the release of federal funds that could help the people and businesses affected by the winter storms ravaging the Central Coast since January.

The declaration includes Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.

It will allow the flood-damaged town of Pajaro to receive emergency services and aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal agencies, such as housing assistance, food aid, counseling and medical and legal services.

A tractor aligned a pump system to drain floodwaters from Pajaro ag fields. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

“This declaration brings in more vital resources as we continue to work in lockstep with local, state and federal partners to support communities that have been turned upside down by these storms,” Newsom said. “First responders and state personnel are on the ground in hard-hit regions across California to assist the ongoing response and recovery.

We are committed to supporting our communities over the long haul and thank the Biden Administration for their continued partnership.”

The declaration also includes public assistance to help state, tribal and local governments with ongoing emergency response, recovery costs and hazard mitigation.

“This brings more vital resources as we continue to work with local, state and federal partners to support communities that have been turned upside down by these storms,” Monterey County Supervisor Board Chair Luis Alejo tweeted.

“The people of Pajaro do so much to put food on the tables of millions of Americans, and they are now needing the support and assistance of our federal and state agencies to recover from these devastating floods,” Alejo added. “Many have lost so much and must be supported to recover from this extreme hardship.”

Newson also said undocumented residents ineligible for federal assistance due to immigration status could receive help from the California Department of Social Services’ Rapid Response Fund.