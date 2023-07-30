.Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized Again

The mural was restored just one month ago after it was initially defaced in 2021

By John Koenig
MURAL DEFACED On Saturday evening, the Black Lives Matter mural was defaced for a second time. PHOTO: John Koenig

Santa Cruz’s Black Lives Matter mural was vandalized for a second time on Saturday.

The mural, which spans the block of Center Street between City Hall and the Downtown Library, was damaged some time before 6 p.m. Blue paint was poured across the letters A and C. Passing cars driving through the pools subsequently left painted tracks from end to end.

In 2021, Hagan Warner and Brandon Bochat defaced the mural with tire marks. Just one month ago, professional artists, community organizers and city officials gathered at an emotional community to repaint the mural.

City Manager Matt Huffaker condemned Saturday’s vandalism and said it was “deeply disturbing.”

The SCPD has requested that persons with any knowledge of the incident call 831-420-5995 to share their information. 

The Department of Public Works has already begun the process of cleaning and repairing the damage.

Local activist/entrepreneur Ayo Banjo spoke about the future of the mural. He will be meeting with other organizers this week to assess the situation and direct new efforts to make a meaningful impact on the community.

He expressed doubts about making the mural a focal point of community activism going forward.

“I don’t want folks to feel emotionally exhausted,” he said. “We need to find other ways we can showcase black lives and capture the essence of black life and culture.”

Banjo believes that it’s time for organizers to involve the black community in continuous engagement with new means of expression.

“I have no problem having symbolic gestures,” he said. “Those are important but those are not the foundation of progress or the foundation of a successful community.”

John Koenig
