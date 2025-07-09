.Jam at the Grange

Northern California Bluegrass Society throws a potluck

By Kristen McLaughlin
A&E photo
BLOOMING BLUEGRASS Brianna Colliard and the Desert Marigolds play at the Live Oak Grange on July 12. PHOTO: Anjelica Colliard

The stage is set for a full day of pickin’ and grinnin’ as the Northern California Bluegrass Society hosts an all-day jam and potluck supper Saturday at the Live Oak Grange.

Headlining the Santa Cruz gathering is Brianna Colliard and the Desert Marigolds, “the hottest new band in the South Bay/Monterey Bay Area,” says Michael Hall, president of the Northern California Bluegrass Society. “They are from the Carmel Valley mountains, the non-ocean side of Big Sur.”

Colliard and her band recently played on the main stage of the Strawberry Music Festival, a multi-day camping and folk music gathering at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.

Warming up the crowd will be the Keith Holland Bluegrass Band, “a group of jammers who get together once a week in Los Gatos,” Hall says, followed by the Post Folk Revivalists, and Eric Burman and the Brookdale Bluegrass Band, host band of the evening, playing a mix of original and bluegrass music.

For the closing jam at 7pm, Hall says, “There will be people with instruments both inside and outside so anybody who comes with an instrument can participate.”

A Tennessee native, Redwood City local and retired lawyer, Hall has served with the society for more than 35 years. “Many, many years on and off,” he says.

“This is the fourth time that we have done this event,” Hall explains. “The first time was in Hollister, and the past two times were in Loch Lomond. This year we’ve decided to move it into town and hold it in Santa Cruz.”

Musicians, listeners or those interested in becoming a volunteer or member of the nonprofit Northern California Bluegrass Society are welcome to attend this free event.

On Aug. 7–10, the society also hoststhe Good Ol’ Fashioned Bluegrass Festival, a four-day fiesta with music, workshops and camping at San Benito County Historical Park.

The Northern California Bluegrass Festival jam takes place 3–8pm on July 12 at the Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. scbs.org

Kristen McLaughlin
