Trust winemaker Randall Grahm to come up with an eye-catching label for his 2022 Clairette Blanche. It’s a picture of an eye – which Grahm describes as a “wide-open optical aperture.”

Named “Perfect Clairetty,” this 100% Clairette is “lightness captured in a glass.” Clairette is an ancient variety originating from southern France. Crisp and clean, it is definitely an “Old Skool cépage,” and “delightfully démodé,” says Grahm, who is never stuck for words! This lithe and agile wine ($30) has a primary taste impression of pome fruit – along with citrus, lemongrass and anise. Grapes are from Beeswax Vineyard in Monterey.

Nicole Walsh, winemaker for Grahm’s brand of Bonny Doon, owns and operates Ser Winery. She and Grahm share a tasting room in the center of Aptos Village, next to the Bay View Hotel. Bonny Doon Vineyard, 10 Parade St., Suite B, Aptos, 831-612-6062. Bonnydoonvineyard.com

An Evening with Friends – Hospice Fundraiser

Many local wineries have donated to the upcoming Hospice of Santa Cruz County fundraiser, An Evening with Friends – Silver Mountain Vineyards, Alfaro Winery, Stockwell Cellars, Ser Winery, Sarah’s Vineyard, Integrity Wines, Hallcrest Vineyards, and Equinox Sparkling Wine. These wonderful wineries are well worth a visit. An Evening with Friends is 4:30-8:30pm, Sunday, Oct.8 at Seascape Golf Club. Tickets and info: [email protected] or call 831-430-3084.

Chez Mima Redwood Retreat Camping & Cooking Mima Lecocq is an alum of one of this country’s most famous restaurants – Chez Panisse in Berkeley. She is now doing cooking classes in a most unusual setting – outdoors under the redwoods on her own private property in Corralitos. Accommodations are available in a rustic cabin or tent for a night or a weekend – and you can take your own food and wine! chezmimaculinary.com