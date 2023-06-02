Enter to win a pair of tickets to Book of Will by Santa Cruz Shakespeare at The Grove on Sunday, July 30, 7pm. 2 winners for this giveaway!

Santa Cruz Shakespeare returns to The Audrey Stanley Grove in Delaveaga Park with three top-notch productions for our exciting 2023 season. Don’t miss it from July 8th through August 27th, 2023!

Rounding out the 2023 season is Lauren Gunderson’s The Book of Will. A play that tells the funny and moving story the two actors who worked to preserve Shakespeare’s legacy with the creation of the First Folio, it is a love letter to the Bard of Avon and his plays. 2023 will mark the 400th anniversary of the printing of the First Folio, and this production will be part of a broader celebration of that achievement in conjunction with UCSC’s Shakespeare Workshop.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.