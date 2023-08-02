Pinot Noir 2021

The fruit for this premium Pinot Noir is hand-harvested at night to preserve berry integrity. This is Bouchaine Vineyards’ approach to making their Calera Clone Pinot ($90), a sustainably farmed estate wine—with fermentation in French oak barrels—that is blessed with an abundance of care. Proprietors Gerret and Tatiana Copeland take pride in their family-owned vineyards, and are dedicated to creating food-friendly wines.

So jump on this Pinot bus and get a wild ride of aromas—red fruits, vanilla, smoke, caramel—and flavors—cherry, strawberry, game, spice. This Pinot is densely packed with earthy quality.

“The layers of this wine just keep giving and giving,” says the winemaking team. “It may not be your birthday, but this Pinot is like a gift.”

And their passion doesn’t end with wine. From falconry demonstrations to cooking classes, and even wine and music pairings with the Philadelphia Orchestra, they offer “an experience for everyone.”

Bouchaine Vineyards, 1075 Buchli Station Road, Napa, 800-654-9463. Open daily 10am-5pm. bouchaine.com

Carmel Berry Company

As a Brit, I drink a lot of tea. There’s nothing like a hot cuppa (a cup of tea) with a slice of toast and marmalade. Carmel Berry, which specializes in the healthy elderberry, carries both tea and marmalade with elderberries, which contain plentiful antioxidants and are touted to boost your immune system. Carmel Berry also carries elderflower syrup, elderberry balsamic vinegar and herbal supplements made with elderberries. carmelberry.com

Chardonnay Friday Night Wine Sailings The beautiful sailing vessel Chardonnay II continues with its Friday night wine sails, featuring a different local winery each week. Upcoming are favorites Storrs Winery, Soquel Vineyards, Silver Mountain Vineyards, Wrights Station Vineyards and Winery and Sones Cellars. Visit chardonnay.com for info.