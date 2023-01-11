.Tickets to Braxton Cook

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Braxton Cook at Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz on Thursday, March 9, 7pm.

Braxton Cook is an Emmy Award-winning artist and one of this generation’s most exciting emerging voices in the jazz world. Not only does he exhibit world-class virtuosity on the alto saxophone, but he is also a uniquely talented vocalist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer whose sound blends jazz, soul, and alternative R&B into a fresh new sound all his own. In 2020, Cook released “Fire Sign,” which amassed over one million steams in the first weeks of its release. This record grabbed the attention of many national press outlets, including NPR. Cook then created his very own NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ at-home performance which featured music from his entire catalogue. Now relocated in Los Angeles, Cook is very excited to continue expanding his musical concept, compositional and production skills, as well as growing his community.

