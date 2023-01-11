.Giveaways

.Tickets to Braxton Cook

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Braxton Cook at Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz on Thursday, March 9, 7pm.

Braxton Cook is an Emmy Award-winning artist and one of this generation’s most exciting emerging voices in the jazz world. Not only does he exhibit world-class virtuosity on the alto saxophone, but he is also a uniquely talented vocalist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer whose sound blends jazz, soul, and alternative R&B into a fresh new sound all his own. In 2020, Cook released “Fire Sign,” which amassed over one million steams in the first weeks of its release. This record grabbed the attention of many national press outlets, including NPR. Cook then created his very own NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ at-home performance which featured music from his entire catalogue. Now relocated in Los Angeles, Cook is very excited to continue expanding his musical concept, compositional and production skills, as well as growing his community.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

