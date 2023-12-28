.BREAKING: County Lifted Evacuations

This is a developing story. Last updated: 4 p.m.

The county has lifted evacuations in Coastal Rio Del Mar, Pajaro Dunes and Capitola Village.

The update comes after a morning of big waves caused flooding in those areas, prompting evacuations and road closures across the county. So far, there is no estimate on the cost of damage, or the extent of damage in areas.

Despite warnings from local authorities to take caution on the beach and stay indoors, people have taken to surfing, with one water rescue by the Santa Cruz Fire Department in the past hour on the West Cliff Drive.

Santa Cruz’s main beach and Cowell beach are both closed, and a high surf warning is in effect. In the City of Santa Cruz, West Cliff Drive is also closed between Columbia and David Way.

Several inches of rain are expected Friday followed by another significant coastal wave event during predawn hours on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Look up your evacuation zone at: community.zonehaven.com.