.Bright White

Demetria’s low-intervention approach

By Josie Cowden
HANDLE WITH CARE Demetria Estate’s 2024 sauvignon blanc offers zippy acidity and hints of tropical fruit. Photo: Ali Beck

‘We strive to make wines of unparalleled character and distinction,’ says the winemaker at Demetria Estate.

This most certainly applies to the bright and fruity 2024 Demetria Estate Pantheon Blanc. Grapes are sourced from the organically farmed White Barn Vineyard in Santa Ynez and fermented in a blend of barrels, including acacia, oak and stainless steel—and aged for six months. Director of Viticulture and Winemaking Ryan Roark and Winemaker and Operations Director Emily Myers prefer a low-intervention approach—resulting in a sauvignon blanc with a zippy acidity of fresh citrus and hints of tropical fruit across the nose and palate.

I enjoyed a glass of the Pantheon ($45) with some blue cheese and plain crackers (not salty). It’s a tasty pairing. Demetria Estate Winery is located at 6701 Foxen Canyon Road, Los Olivos, 805-686-2345. Demetriaestate.com.

Crushing It

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Odonata is hosting a Good Ol’ Crush Pad Party. Owner Denis Hoey says, “Come thirsty, hungry and ready to party.” The event features an abundance of current releases paired with delicious bites. This event has two time slots: 1–4pm and 6–9pm. For reservations and tickets visit odonatawines.com. 645 River Road, Salinas, 831-566-5147.

Delectable Dining

Mary Kay and Richard Alfaro, proprietors at Alfaro Family Vineyards, are organizing dinner at their bucolic tasting room featuring the marvelous cuisine of Trestles and Cavaletta restaurants. With a menu highlighting locally sourced produce and proteins, the chefs from the two restaurants have planned a “delectable feast.” The event starts with a wine reception at 4pm followed by dinner at 5pm. Held on Sunday, Sept. 14 at Alfaro Family Vineyards, the dinner is priced at $160, all inclusive with tax and tip. Contact Alfaro Family Vineyards for info: 831-728-5172 or ma**@al********.com.

Josie Cowden
