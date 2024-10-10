.Brown On The Ballot For Supervisor

Several candidates tossed their hats in the ring in early 2024 when Zach Friend announced his retirement from the District 2 seat on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors.

The top two vote-getters were Kim De Serpa, with 25.2% of the vote, and Kristen Brown with 32.7%.

With a smaller pool of candidates—and a large number of voters expected to head to the polls for the presidential election—the seat is very much in play.

District 2 covers Aptos, La Selva Beach, Seacliff and Rio Del Mar, as well as Corralitos, Freedom and parts of Capitola and Watsonville.

Kristen Brown currently serves as mayor on the Capitola City Council and has over a decade of experience in local government.

Both candidates answered emailed questions and in this article we are featuring Brown’s responses. Some responses have been edited for clarity.

Why are you running?

I’m running for Second District Supervisor because I care deeply about our community, and I want to be part of finding solutions to some of our toughest challenges. I believe my experience and dedication can help make a real difference in maintaining and improving the quality of life for the residents of District 2.

Tell me about the experience that will help you do the job.

I bring over 13 years of experience working in government, nonprofits, and community organizations, including five years working as a Congressional Aide for Congressman Sam Farr and Congressman Jimmy Panetta. I currently serve as Mayor of Capitola and have been on the Capitola City Council for eight years. During that time, I’ve supported millions of dollars in road repairs and investments in public transit, preserved affordable housing options through mobile home rent stabilization, advocated for coastal resilience funding, and increased youth participation in local government.

I’ve had the privilege of serving on multiple boards, commissions and committees throughout the County, and am currently the Chair of the METRO Transit District and the RTC, Regional Transportation Commission, and County Sanitation District Board of Directors. I’ve been on the Board of the Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments for the past 8 years, and served as board president during the regional housing needs assessment process.

Additionally, I hold a Masters Degree in Public Administration, with an emphasis in Public Sector Management and Leadership, which has prepared me to tackle the complexities of governance from both a policy perspective and an administrative perspective.

What are some of the most pressing issues in District 2, and what would you do to address them?

Some of the most pressing issues in District 2, and in the County generally, include housing, transportation, climate change, and budget challenges. Below are my thoughts on how I would work to address each of these issues.

– Housing: Our county is facing a housing crisis in terms of both affordability and availability of housing. To address these issues, we need to zone for additional housing development, remove barriers to development such as excessive fees, ensure a fully staffed planning department to address the permitting backlog, and incentivize smart affordable housing development. Additionally, we need to invest in solutions for the unhoused population – such as supportive housing, transitional housing, and tiny homes – and work to prevent displacement through tenant protections and investment in programs that support renters and homeowners.

– Transportation: County residents are spending far too much of their time stuck in traffic rather than spending it with friends, family, and loved ones. This increasing traffic congestion is also contributing to increases in greenhouse gas emissions and lowered quality of life. We need to continue planning for the implementation of electric passenger rail, invest in our METRO transit district, and work to consider funding mechanisms to address the $1 billion dollars of deferred maintenance on over 600 miles of County-owned roadways.

– Climate Change: The impacts of climate change can be seen throughout the County with increasingly intense storm patterns, sea level rise, coastal erosion, wildfires, and drought. Many District 2 residents are experiencing the loss of their fire insurance due to the impacts of climate change. I participated in the Insurance Commissioner’s public hearing on this issue, and will continue working to understand how to best support our residents in the face of this challenge. Additionally, there must be a focus on ensuring that the district is prepared for the next climate-related disaster, our office of Resiliency, Recovery, and Response is prepared to assist residents as needed, evacuation routes are cleared and communicated to residents, and community service networks are in place for when the next disaster strikes. We must also work with our State and Federal partners to seek funding to address climate change mitigation and impacts here in the County.

– Budget: Santa Cruz County is chronically underfunded, receiving only 13-cents of every tax dollar collected. With more population living in unincorporated County than in any individual City, the County is tasked with providing a number of essential services with limited financial resources. In the coming years, the County will be facing additional unfunded State mandates that the next Supervisor will need to be prepared to negotiate. As a 4-year member of the City of Capitola’s Finance Advisory Committee, Member of the Regional Transportation Commission’s Budget & Administration/Personnel (BAP) Committee, and ten-year Treasurer for the Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County, I am well tackle the challenges that lie ahead in terms of the County’s budget.

What other changes would you like to see in the county or on the board?

I’d like to see improvements in the County’s efficiency and would like to work with fellow supervisors and County staff to determine where we can streamline processes and procedures to become more efficient in the work being done on behalf of County residents.

Anything else you want to say?

I’m deeply committed to our community, and would be grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next Second District Supervisor. I have a reputation for convening, collaborating, and consensus building in order to get things done, and I welcome outreach from residents to learn more about how they feel I can best serve the District. I’m proud to have the support of a number of community leaders and labor organizations, including every Mayor and Vice Mayor in the County, SEIU 521, which represents County employees, SEIU 2015, the long-term caregivers union, and PVFT, the Pajaro Valley Federation of Teachers. I take very seriously the responsibility placed in me and I am ready to step into the role of Supervisor and be responsive to the needs of the residents on day one.