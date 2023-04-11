.Soquel’s Buzzo Pizza Puts a Spin on Classic Wood-Fired Pies

Buzzo—pronounced boot-zo—is Italian slang for “big belly.” A fitting name for the new Soquel pizza joint. Owner and Santa Cruz native Indy Todd moved back to the area to run Carpo’s—a longtime eatery owned by him and his father—after attending culinary school in San Francisco. But their dream has always been to open a wood-fired pizza spot next to Carpo’s.

The full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating with a heated patio has a modern industrial vibe, defined by exposed ducts and anchored by an open kitchen.

Apps include salads like arugula and radicchio Caesar and meatballs with ricotta and parmesan cheese. Favorite pizzas include wild mushrooms; cream and chives; sweet Italian sausage and oven-roasted onions; and pancetta pie with leeks and red onions. Housemade gelato is offered for dessert—they also serve refreshing Meyer lemon sorbet.

Buzzo is open every other day from 5-9pm (closed Mondays) with plans to extend the hours and menu. GT asked Indy how Buzzo came to be and what sets their pizzas apart.

What inspired Buzzo?

INDY TODD: A friend of my dad would host parties that I would cater using a wood-burning pizza oven. The guests would always rave about the pizzas and tell us we should open our own spot and sell them. We knew that if we ever found a good location, we would do it.

What makes your pizza different?

For one, we cook them in a wood-fired oven, which isn’t uncommon around here. And we’re not so strict about the pizzas—they don’t need to fit into a traditional Italian style. If we want to put curry on a pizza or use Asian-inspired ingredients, we can do it. It’s nice because I can go to the farmers market and have the freedom to put whatever is tasty and fresh on our pizzas.

Buzzo Pizza, 2510 South Main St., Soquel, 831-316-7336; buzzopizza.com