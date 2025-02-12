.Cabrillo College President Matt Wetstein Announces Retirement

Educator will end 30-year career, seven years after starting his stint at Aptos-based community college

By Todd Guild
Man standing in a field with his arm raise
Cabrillo College President Matt Wetstein’s projects while at the college included a collaborative project with UCSC for student housing. Above, he shows a reporter where the housing will be located.

Nearly eight years after taking the helm at Cabrillo College, President Matt Wetstein has announced his retirement.

Wetstein will work through Dec. 31 to allow the Board of Trustees time to hire a new president, the college announced in a press release on Monday.

The Cabrillo College Governing Board will establish a search committee and will begin the process of initiating a search for the next president, with plans for that person to begin work in January 2026.

During a phone call Tuesday, Wetstein praised the faculty, leadership and students.

“I’ve loved it here at Cabrillo,” he said. “It’s a great environment. It’s been a great run.”

He said that, after a career in education that spanned three decades, he is looking forward to spending time with his wife, traveling and going on hikes.

While Wetstein’s departure just seven years after he started may seem abrupt, Cabrillo College Governing Board Chair Adam Spickler pointed out that the average length of time for a college president to stay is three years or fewer.

Before Wetstein, President Laurel Jones served from 2013 to 2018.

Among the manifold duties of the position, Spickler said, are addressing public concerns and handling issues with personnel, the governing board, staff and students.

In addition, college leaders must be adept at navigating the complex politics of state funding that focuses on new students and places less emphasis on returning students and older, “lifelong learners,” Spickler said. 

“It is a grueling job,” he said. “We have to be creative about staying viable, and Matt’s been pivotal at that.”

Spickler also praised Wetstein for his response to the twin disasters of the Covid-19 pandemic and the CZU fires, establishing the college as an evacuation point and temporary shelter.

“Cabrillo College was one of our premier places where I didn’t have to worry about a darn thing,” Spickler said. 

“He’s been excellent for the college in a number of ways, and it’s going to be incredibly big shoes to fill.”

Before he came to Cabrillo, Wetstein served for six years as the assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction and planning at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton. Before that, he taught political science at San Joaquin Delta College, and also served as the dean of planning and research. He is a statewide leader in the Research and Planning Community for California Community Colleges, having spent six years on the board of that organization and two years as president. He is the co-author of three books on the Canadian Supreme Court, one book on abortion politics in the U.S., and has published more than a dozen peer-reviewed articles on judicial behavior, abortion politics and community college student success. After his retirement, he plans to relocate to Stockton, California, where he and his wife have a residence.

Wetstein’s Accomplishments

Source: Cabrillo College

• Hiring full-time faculty to increase the College’s offerings in programs such as welding, nursing, ethnic studies and community health, and to expand mental health services for students.

• Leading Cabrillo College and the establishment of emergency shelters during the CZU wildfires (2020), and floods in Pajaro (2023). 

• Leading the College through the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as the incident commander in Cabrillo’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), keeping students, faculty and staff safe, and navigating successful pivots to online instruction and back to in-person learning.

• Guiding the creation of and serving on Cabrillo’s Hispanic Serving Institution Task Force and Leadership Team, resulting in faculty and staff development, increased funding for community events, and the hiring of a bilingual marketing professional.

• Serving on a statewide taskforce related to college affordability, food and housing needs that generated policy briefs that shaped basic needs legislation and funding for affordable housing.

• Providing direction for grants initiatives that brought more than $14 million in federal funding to the college.

• Helping the Cabrillo Foundation staff grow the College’s endowment by nearly $30 million.

• Leading a renaissance of public art on the College’s two campuses, by securing funding for murals, sculptures and performing arts events.

• Serving as a Tri-Chair of the Central Coast K-16 Education Consortium, which infused $18 million in state funds into the region for economic recovery efforts in career pathways focused on health care and computer science and engineering.

• Advocating at the state level for changes to the student-centered funding formula, which creates inequitable per-student funding rates across California’s community colleges.

• Leading the Board of Trustees and College through community learning and listening sessions related to the proposed name change for the College.

• Serving on several nonprofit boards in Santa Cruz County, including: Agri-Culture, the Santa Cruz County Business Council, the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Cruz Symphony, the Sutter Health/Palo Alto Medical Foundation Advisory Board, and United Way, and serving as a member of the Capitola-Aptos Rotary Club.

• Being named the Aptos Chamber of Commerce 2019 Man of the Year, and the 2024 Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year.

• Working with state legislators and UCSC to secure $111.7 million in state bond funding to launch the 624-bed Cabrillo College and UCSC affordable student housing project, which is on schedule for a groundbreaking in fall 2025.

1 COMMENT

  1. I had many lively discussions with Matt during the five years i have worked with him. we have both agreed, on the issue of the new dorm, and disagreed, on the issue of how fast to change the name of the college. we have always been able to talk and hear each other , respecting each other’s opinions. i have been the most controversial , and most opinionated of all the trustees. and he has accepted that with grace and humility. I thank him for that.
    He will be missed. we will continue to expand Diversity, Equity and Inclusion , with his leadership to lead us forward. that will continue with a new campus president. I am so proud he was selected as person of the year by the Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce in 2024. i am so pleased he will get a long delayed rest at the end of the year. he deserves it. i am hopeful we will find a similarly qualified candidate to replace him, but it will be difficult. thank you to the Good Times for listing his many accomplishments.

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - Yes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Todd Guild
Previous ArticleSun Room at the Catalyst
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Sun Room Giveaway

Sun Room at the Catalyst

Text saying "Take a Hike with Richard Stockton" with a man's legs walking in the forest in the background

What’s Shakin’ on the Loma Prieta Trail in Nisene Marks

Portrait of a woman

Modern Bestiary