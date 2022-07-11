.Giveaways

.Tickets to Roomful of Teeth

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Roomful of Teeth In Concert at the Cabrillo Contemporary Music Festival on Sunday, July 31, 7pm. ($110 value!)

Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music celebrates its 60th anniversary with a return to a live, in-person season with a program of timely, topical, and thought-provoking contemporary works of orchestra. Join us in Santa Cruz July 24-August 7 for two weeks of concerts, talks, rehearsals and more!

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Monday, July 25, 2022.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

