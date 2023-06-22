.Giveaways

.Tickets to The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Enter to win a pair of tickets to The Hunchback Of Notre Dame, the musical by Cabrillo Stage Thursday, July 27 – Sunday, July 30. (A $110 value!)

Cabrillo Stage is a non-profit, non-union, summer stock, musical theatre company dedicated to presenting full scale Broadway musicals to the greater Monterey Bay area. Producing a diversity of musical theatre works with the goal of educating as well as giving its audiences quality family entertainment, Cabrillo Stage is recognized as one of the three major annual performing arts events in Santa Cruz County.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to Bohemian.com’s e-mail list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. Bohemian.com and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

