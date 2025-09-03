.Major Casino Resort Coming to Geyserville

Published in cooperation between cardplayer and Good Times

A groundbreaking ceremony this August marked the start of construction on what will become Sonoma County’s largest gaming resort. Caesars Entertainment and the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians have teamed up for a $300 million project that will replace River Rock Casino with Caesars Republic Sonoma County by summer 2027.

The new facility will sit on the same Highway 101 location but will bear little resemblance to the current tent-style casino. Plans call for a four-story resort with over 1,000 slot machines, 28 table games and a 100-room hotel. The property will also house a spa, pool, fitness center, steakhouse, Asian restaurant, wine bar, sports bar and several casual dining options.

California’s gambling market continues expanding through multiple channels. Californians can access online casinos in California that feature extensive game libraries and rapid payout processing throughout the state. In addition to online options, tribal casinos provide comprehensive destination experiences with lodging, dining and entertainment. More than 60 Native American gaming facilities currently operate across California. Caesars brings corporate expertise and national marketing capabilities to this established sector.

Dayna Calkins from Caesars Entertainment said the project fits the company’s Republic brand approach, where each location reflects its regional character. The Republic properties in Scotts Valley and Lake Tahoe preceded this Sonoma County expansion. Caesars President and COO Anthony Carano said wine country’s natural scenery and sophisticated tourist base made ideal conditions for expanding the Republic brand.

The Dry Creek Rancheria started gaming operations at this spot back in the early 2000s. Tribal Chairman Chris Wright said the Caesars deal marks a major step forward for the tribe’s 1,300 members, with most living in Sonoma County. The partnership lets the tribe stay in control while tapping into Caesars’ experience running casinos and their player networks.

Financial backing comes from Citizens Financial Group, with Gaming and Leisure Properties providing real estate investment. This project represents one of the largest tribal casino developments Northern California has undertaken recently. Construction will proceed while River Rock continues operations, maintaining employment and revenue during the development period.

Wine country visitors have been looking for bigger vacation packages lately. People want more than just wine tasting and touring vineyards these days. The new resort gives them a place to stay for several days while they check out different parts of the region. Local tourism officials view the project as complementary to existing wine businesses rather than competitive.

The gaming floor will be substantially larger than the current River Rock facility. With over 1,000 slot machines, it will rank among the bigger casino floors in Northern California. The 28 table games will include blackjack, poker and other popular options. California law prohibits certain games like craps and roulette at tribal casinos, but the property will offer the full range of permitted options.

Hotel amenities target overnight visitors who want to combine gaming with wine country activities. The 100 rooms will feature modern furnishings and vineyard views. The spa and fitness center aim to attract non-gaming guests as well. Pool areas will provide outdoor relaxation space with the Alexander Valley as a backdrop.

Restaurant variety reflects both gaming customer expectations and wine country dining standards. The steakhouse will cook high-end beef and pour wine from local vineyards. Japanese restaurants will make sushi and other dishes. The wine bar will stock bottles from Sonoma County wineries plus other areas. Sports bars and casual dining will round out the food options.

The Dry Creek Rancheria previously operated the casino independently but sought a partner to compete with larger regional gaming destinations. Caesars brings loyalty programs that span multiple states, marketing budgets that can reach potential customers throughout California and operational systems refined across dozens of properties.

Native American casinos now play a major role in California’s economy. California’s Native American gaming operations provide jobs for over 184,000 workers and bring in more than $34 billion each year across 60 casino locations. The Caesars Republic project will add to those numbers while positioning the Dry Creek Rancheria for long-term success.

Construction timeline targets completion by summer 2027. River Rock will stay open until the new casino finishes, then everything switches over to the bigger building. They’ll knock down the old place after that, maybe turning that land into more amenities or parking lots. The resort sits in a good spot to compete with other California casinos while staying close to wine country tourist routes.

The new resort could boost business throughout the county. People staying overnight might eat at local restaurants, visit tasting rooms or book rooms at other hotels. Caesars has customer lists that could bring new tourists to wine country who never thought about coming before.

This whole project puts wine country to the test on whether it can handle a big casino without losing what makes it special. Local leaders seem happy so far, saying it adds to tourism instead of hurting existing businesses. If this works out, other tribes and big casino companies might team up on similar projects around California.