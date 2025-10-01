.Cafe Society

Inspired by the beatnik cafés of yesteryear, Steve Volk founded The Ugly Mug in 1996. Born and raised in the Bay Area, he worked in the coffee industry as a teenager, calling it “the first job that stuck.” He developed a passion for the café scene and seeing people connect with each other, before eventually moving to Santa Cruz for better culture and weather.

Coming upon a space for lease on a prominent corner in the heart of downtown Soquel, he debated a foray into small business ownership and credits his dad saying “go for it” as the ultimate encouragement he needed.

Volk’s now iconic spot gives ’90s coffeeshop vibes: a comfy place to hang out and meet with friends, with eclectic gathered-over-time hodge podge décor. He says his coffee has character, with available pairings like pastries and light savory offerings. Locally sourced croissants are one favorite, as are the cinnamon sugar morning buns and classic French kouign amann. They also offer breakfast sandwiches as well as quiches like broccoli cheddar and the Mexicali with peppers and olives. The coffee selection is diverse, sourced from multiple purveyors based on blends that highlight specific tasting notes like cocoa, smooth finish and pleasant acidity.

How has the coffee industry evolved over 30 years?

STEVE VOLK: I have seen the third wave gain momentum recently, which is a really focused perspective on single-origin microplots, and it seems like people care more about where the coffee is from than how it tastes. And corporations have taken over many small cafés, but not mine, so I feel lucky to be able to do the same thing I’ve been doing for three decades, which is creating a special community outlet that people enjoy. Coffee pays the bills, but it’s really about that human connection.

Tell me about Monday open mics.

We’ve been providing an open mic space for local musicians, poets and performers since 1999. It’s a space for professionals and aspiring amateurs alike to showcase what they do in a welcoming space that’s safe and supportive. Whether it’s trying out new stuff or well-practiced material, it allows them to express things they are passionate about through art. We have created a family atmosphere around these weekly performances and it’s a really special part of what we are all about here.

4640 Soquel Drive, Soquel, 831-477-1341; cafeugly.com